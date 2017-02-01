Tours, ribbon cutting open Festival of Camellias

The month-long Festival of Camellias will be celebrated beginning Saturday at Massee Lane Gardens in Fort Valley.
Self-guided tours of the seven specialty camellia gardens and two museum galleries begin when the nine-acre property opens at 10 a.m. A ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. will mark the opening of the Georgia Department of Tourism’s new Georgia Camellia Trail, which includes Massee Lane Gardens among its more than 30 gardens. Saturday’s celebration also includes scavenger hunts with prizes for children. Admission is free all day.
February is Georgia’s peak blooming season for camellias, and with more than 300 camellia varieties and 1,000 camellia plants for visitors to see, Massee Lane has extended its hours this month, opening from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, with professionally guided tours available on weekdays and free tea tastings on Mondays.
Camellias will be available to purchase all month, and a competitively judged camellia show will wrap up the festival Feb. 25-26.
Festival of Camellias Opening Day
When: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: Massee Lane Gardens, 100 Massee Lane, Fort Valley
Cost: Free
Information: americancamellias.com
