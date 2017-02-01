Friday
Feb. 3
Great Outdoors Show
Hosted by Georgia Wildlife Federation. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. $8; $5 seniors (65+) and kids 6-12; free for kids 5 and younger with adult. 770-787-7887. gwf.org. 1-7 p.m.
“Selma”
Watch the movie “Selma” and participate in a discussion about the film. Part of the “Social Justice Dialogue Series” presented by the John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Kilpatrick Classroom, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-2524. 5 p.m.
“Triple Entendre” Opening Reception
Exhibition and sale featuring sculptures by David Baerwalde, ceramics by Bruce Chase and paintings by David Sutton. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free. maconartsalliance.com. 478-743-6940. 5-8 p.m.
Billie Coleman book signing
Author Billie Coleman will sign copies of her new book, “Images of America: Central Georgia Textile Mills.” Free. Travis Jean Gallery, 530 Cherry St. 478-508-3382. 5:30-8 p.m.
“Pink Poodle Parade” Opening Reception
Featuring painted poodles and other original artwork by local artists. Presented by the Think Pink Committee to kick off the season of Cherry Blossom Festival events. The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St. Free. thinkpinkmacon.com. 6-9 p.m.
“Downtown”
The Macon Civic Club’s annual musical revue will feature song, dance, comedy and a live orchestra. Proceeds benefit charities throughout Middle Georgia. $40 includes cocktail party at 6:15 p.m. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. thegrandmacon.com. 6:15 p.m.
“An Evening with John Berry”
Acoustic concert. Presented by the Backlot Players Inc., to benefit its 300 Roses Capital Campaign. Monroe County Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. $43 and $48. thebacklotplayers.org. 7:30 p.m.
“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Directed by Erin Ferrell. Children under 5 years of age are not admitted. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults; $15 seniors (60+); $10 students (up to age 23). For tickets, call 478-477-3342. maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m.
Student Theatre Club Production
All proceeds will benefit Crisis Line. Grassmann-Porter Theatre, Porter Fine Arts Building, Wesleyan College. Donations requested. wesleyancollege.edu. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Feb. 4
Great Outdoors Show
Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Friday, Feb. 3.) 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sidney Lanier’s 175th Birthday Exhibit
Featuring artifacts from the Cannonball House collection belonging to Mary Day Lanier and a celebration of the music and poetry of Sidney Lanier. Birthday treats served. Cannonball House, 856 Mulberry St. 478-745-5982. 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m.
Black and White Masquerade Ball
Dinner, dancing and silent auction. Music by AJ the DJ. Attire is semi-formal to formal. Annual Joshua’s Birthday Bash for a Cure hosted by Joshua’s Wish Foundation. Benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $50. joshuaswish.org. 478-361-3541. 6 p.m.
The Taylor Girlz
Hear the hip-hop group performing their single, “Steal Her Man.” All ages welcome. $15 in advance. Olympia Family Fun Center, 5020 Mercer University Drive. 478-978-7920. 7 p.m.
Macon Mayhem Hockey
Watch the home team play against Huntsville. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 7:30 p.m.
“Downtown”
The Macon Civic Club’s annual musical revue will feature song, dance, comedy and a live orchestra. Proceeds benefit charities throughout Middle Georgia. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $20. 478-301-5470. thegrandmacon.com. 7:30 p.m.
“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, Feb. 3.) 8 p.m.
Student Theatre Club Production
Grassmann-Porter Theatre, Porter Fine Arts Building, Wesleyan College. (See Friday, Feb. 3.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
Feb. 5
Great Outdoors Show
Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Friday, Feb. 3.) 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, Feb. 3.) 2:30 p.m.
NT Live: “Amadeus”
Broadcast live from the National Theatre in London. $20; $15 students and seniors. 478-742-2000. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 3 p.m.
Monday
Feb. 6
“Homage to Don Quixote”
With baritone Matthew Hoch. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, Milledgeville. Free; $10 donation is encouraged. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m.
Fabian Concert Series: Ehnes Quartet
Featuring James Ehnes, violin, Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin, Richard O’Neill, viola, and Edward Arron, cello. Pay at the door or reserve seats by phone. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $15; free with Mercer ID or any valid student ID. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Feb. 7
“42nd Street”
Part of the Grand Broadway Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $45-$71. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Feb. 8
Senior Cinema: “Southside With You”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free for seniors. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 2 p.m.
“42nd Street”
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. (See Tuesday, Feb. 7.) 7:30 p.m.
“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, Feb. 3.) 8 p.m.
Thursday
Feb. 9
Youth of the Year Celebration and Hall of Fame Induction
Honoring Bobby Pope and Zelma Redding, with special guests Bill Curry and Gregory Alan Williams. Hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $50. bgccg.org. 6:30 p.m.
College Town Film Series: “Mystic River”
Hosted by Tom Ellington, Wesleyan College. $5 college faculty/staff and general public at the door, includes a snack pass; free for students with college ID. 478-757-5257. Douglass Theater, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7:30 p.m.
“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, Feb. 3.) 8 p.m.
Friday
Feb. 10
Under the Sea
Father and daughter dance. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Members: $30 father and daughter, $35 father and two or more daughters; non-members: $40 father and daughter, $45 father and two or more daughters. MASmacon.org. 7-9 p.m.
Black History Month Film Series: “Hunter Gatherer”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m.
“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, Feb. 3.) 8 p.m.
Saturday
Feb. 11
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Discover the Dinosaurs
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. $15 adults and children; $12 seniors; $48 T-Rex Package. discoverthedinosaurs.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Valentine’s Ball 2017
Presented by Traditional Elegance. Benefits Caring Solutions Pregnancy Centers. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $160 per couple; $80 singles. TraditionalElegance.org. 478-973-1762. 6-11 p.m.
Valentine’s Day Extravaganza
Four-course meal, live jazz with vocalist and interactive drama. Presented by JD’s Drama and Dinner Theatre. Semi-formal and formal attire. Alexander Ballroom, 3670 Eisenhower Parkway. $40 single, $75 couple, $275 table for eight. 478-747-8668. jdsdramatheater.com. 6 p.m.
“Valentine’s Day Rendezvous”
With Max Noah Singers and Cat’s Meow. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m.
“Raise Your Glass” Gala
Combining music from Griffin Choral Arts’ chamber choir and soloists, champagne toasts and desserts. Attire is cocktail dressy, jackets for men. Space is limited. Griffin Welcome Center, Griffin. $25. 888-SING1-88. griffinchoralarts.org. 7:30 p.m.
“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, Feb. 3.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
Feb. 12
Discover the Dinosaurs
Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Saturday, Feb. 11.) 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Macon Film Guild: “Neruda”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, Feb. 3.) 2:30 p.m.
Georgia College Choral Ensembles
Warner Robins Community Concert Association presents the Max Noah Singers and Cat’s Meow in a program entitled “Valentine’s Day Rendezvous.” First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. $15 adults; free for all students. wrconcert.org. 3 p.m.
R. Kelly
Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $38-$153. maconcentreplex.org. 7 p.m.
“Roman Holiday”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m.
Comments