Out & About Main Calendar for Jan. 27, 2017.

VALENTINE’S EVENTS
Valentine’s Ball 2017
Presented by Traditional Elegance. Benefits Caring Solutions Pregnancy Centers. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $160 per couple; $80 singles. TraditionalElegance.org. Linda Solomon, 478-973-1762. 6-11 p.m. Feb. 11.
Valentine’s Day Extravaganza
Four-course meal, live jazz with vocalist and interactive drama. Presented by JD’s Drama and Dinner Theatre. Semi-formal and formal attire. Alexander Ballroom, 3670 Eisenhower Parkway. $40 single, $75 couple, $275 table for eight. 478-747-8668. jdsdramatheater.com. 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
Love Bites: Anti-Valentines Party for Teens
Take a break from the lovey junk. Beat a piñata, enjoy horrible poems, a photo booth and more. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 14.
Singing Valentines
The Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus will perform two love songs sung in barbershop harmony, and a Valentine’s card and red rose will be delivered in the Macon/Warner Robins/Perry area by a barbershop quartet. Proceeds go to Heart of Georgia Hospice and to purchase music and supplies for the chorus. Schedule your Singing Valentines at 478-345-7464 or hogchorus.org.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH EVENTS
Black History Month Celebration
Honoring Charlie C. Code, Korean Veteran and a prisoner of war in North Korea. Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church, 1180 Bartlett St. 478-745-9889. 4 p.m. Feb. 11 and 11 a.m. Feb. 12.
MARKETS/BAZAARS
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10 and July 8.
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 8 a.m.-dark daily.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Featuring grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, free-range chicken, fresh produce, home-baked goods, raw milk, container gardens, potted plants, birdhouses and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.
International City Farmers’ Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. 1-6 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
The Green Market
Featuring locally grown vegetables, fruit, meat, bread, preserves and plants. Marketplace Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock St., Milledgeville. greenmarketmilledgeville.com. greenmarketmilledgeville@gmail.com. 9 a.m.-noon first and third Saturday.
GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN
Songsmen Quartet
Open rehearsal and sing-along. Group singing, duets, solos, etc. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Instruments will be furnished. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road. Free. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
MUSIC ANDVARIETY
J. Anthony Brown Live
Comedian. $25 in advance/$30 at the door. 478-742-2000. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 27.
Maggie Renfroe
With Kirsten Beach. Benefits the Fuller Center for Housing of Macon. Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St. $10. libraryballroom.com. 8 p.m. Jan. 28.
Justin Moore and Lee Brice
With special guest William Michael Morgan. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $29.75-$59.75. maconcentreplex.org. 7 p.m. Jan. 28.
“An Evening with John Berry”
Acoustic concert. Presented by the Backlot Players Inc., to benefit its 300 Roses Capital Campaign. Monroe County Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. $43 and $48. thebacklotplayers.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
The Taylor Girlz
Hear the hip-hop group performing their single, “Steal Her Man.” All ages welcome. $15 in advance. Olympia Family Fun Center, 5020 Mercer University Drive. 478-978-7920. 7 p.m. Feb. 4
Muriel Anderson
Dinner and house concert at Joe’s. RSVP to acousticproductions.com for directions and more information. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
R. Kelly
Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $38-$153. maconcentreplex.org. 7 p.m. Feb. 12.
“Let It Be”
A celebration of the music of the Beatles. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $47.50. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Marc and Ted Broussard
Acoustic concert by the Southern soul singers. Cox Capitol Theater. $15-20. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Feb. 15.
Vince Gill
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $39 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. Feb. 16.
Justin Hayward
The voice of the Moody Blues performs. With Mike Dawes. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $46-$58.50. justinhayward.com. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
Hotel California: A Tribute to the Eagles
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35-$39. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $33-$35. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 12.
ZZ Top
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $38.50 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 14.
Ron White
Comedian. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $44.75 and $54.75. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 17.
Festival of Laughs Comedy Tour
Featuring Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce and Arsenio Hall. Tickets are available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Macon Coliseum Box Office or via Ticketmaster. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $49.50-$78. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. March 18.
Brian Regan
Comedy. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35; $70 pit seats. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 20.
Tim Hawkins
Comedian. With special guest Johnnie W. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $19 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 28.
Garrison Keillor
An evening of storytelling has been rescheduled for May 10. All tickets purchased for the Jan. 7 event will be honored May 10. To request a refund, go to the original point of purchase by 5 p.m. May 1. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $52.50, $72.50 and $152.50. wmconcerts.com. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. May 10.
Poetic Peace Open Mic Nights
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight every first and third Wednesday.
DANCES
Let’s Dance-Let’s Party
Hosted by the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame and Paula East. DJ Chester Gibbs will offer a variety of music, R&B, swing, shag, Latin and the latest line dances by Dianne Kent. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 301 Cherry St. $5. 478-752-1585. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 27.
Shag Club
Holiday Inn Macon North, 3953 River Place Drive. Free. 478-960-7938. 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Dance
Featuring the Winchester Band. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9, 4493 Houston Ave. $7. 478-784-1454. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dance
Featuring the Southern Country Band. Singles welcome. VFW Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. $7. 478-474-3663. 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Macon 1800s
Join the historic dance group to practice and learn dances from the early 1800s. Free to attend, $10 lifetime membership if you’d like to permanently join the group. Public welcome. 478-922-9947. Howard Community Center, 5645 Forsyth Road. 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Western Square Dancers of Macon Square Dance Club
Caller: Tom Wood. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-935-8364. 7-9 p.m. Thursday (except the fourth Thursday of each month).
Robins Ramblers Square Dance Club
Caller is Bud Whitten. Warner Robins Recreation Center, 800 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478 235-9200. 7-9 p.m. Tuesday (except the third Tuesday of each month).
Irish Reelers Square Dance Club
Caller: Lee Dixon. Southwest Laurens Elementary School, 1799 Ga. 117, Rentz. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-293-8771. 7:30-9:30 p.m. second and fourth Friday of each month.
Pairs and Spares Square Dance Club
Caller is Tom Wood. North Macon Park Recreation Center, off Wimbish Road. 478-538-5397. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, except holidays.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music with the Foskey Family Band and the Faulk Family Band. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
This week: 5 p.m. House Band, 6 p.m. Heaven Bound, 7 p.m. Klassic Kountry. 215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
This week: Southbound, Stone Creek Country and Kirkland and Friends. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
This week: 4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 6 p.m. Dance Band, 7 p.m. Ray Knighton and Wanelle Collins and Phoenix Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
Juliette Opry House
Ga. 87, Juliette. $17. 478-335-3895. acousticproductions.com. 5:30 p.m. every first Saturday, front porch local bluegrass jam; 7 p.m., open mic stage show; 8 p.m., headliner stage show.
FILMS/SCREENINGS
“Frozen”
Popcorn and drinks will be on sale. Seating is first-come, first-served. Presented by the Children’s Hospital at Navicent Health. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 301 Cherry St. Free. 478-752-1585. gshf.org. 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Jan. 28.
College Town Film Series: “Middle of Nowhere”
Hosted by Michele Beverly, Mercer University. A collaboration of Middle Georgia State University, Wesleyan College and Mercer University. This years’ theme is “On the Margins.” $5 college faculty/staff and general public at the door, includes a snack pass; free for students with college ID. 478-301-2868. Douglass Theater, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
“Selma”
Watch the movie “Selma” and participate in a discussion about the film. Part of the “Social Justice Dialogue Series” presented by the John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Kilpatrick Classroom, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-2524. 5 p.m. Feb. 3
College Town Film Series: “Mystic River”
Hosted by Tom Ellington, Wesleyan College. A collaboration of Middle Georgia State University, Wesleyan College and Mercer University. This years’ theme is “On the Margins.” $5 college faculty/staff and general public at the door, includes a snack pass; free for students with college ID. 478-757-5257. Douglass Theater, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
Macon Film Guild: “Neruda”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
“Roman Holiday”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
“To Kill a Mockingbird”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. March 3.
“The Pelican Brief”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. March 10.
“Stagecoach”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 7.
FUNDRAISERS
“All That Jazz”
The 21st annual concert and ball benefiting the Tubman Museum. Featuring After 7. Reserved floor seating $150; balcony seating $35. Tubmanmuseum.com. City Auditorium, 415 First St. 7 p.m. Jan. 28.
A Night in Paris
Charity ball and auction hosted by Dissipating Disparities. Music by the Soul Cartel and DJ Smooth. Proceeds will support scholarships, programs and more. Spalding Senior Center, 885 Memorial Drive, Griffin. $45. ddi-ga.org. 7 p.m. Jan. 28.
Spring 626: “Visions of Hope”
Benefits the Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Center. Featuring the art of Daniel Montoute, live music, light refreshments, tours and a silent auction. Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Center, 626 Spring St. $5 in advance. 478-742-6409. gm626@att.net. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 3.
Black and White Masquerade Ball
Dinner, dancing and silent auction. Music by AJ the DJ. Attire is semi-formal to formal. Annual Joshua’s Birthday Bash for a Cure hosted by Joshua’s Wish Foundation. Benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $50. joshuaswish.org. 478-361-3541. 6 p.m. Feb. 4.
Youth of the Year Celebration and Hall of Fame Induction
Honoring Bobby Pope and Zelma Redding, with special guests Bill Curry and Gregory Alan Williams. The Boys and Girls Club 2017 Youth of the Year winner will be announced. Hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia. Benefits after-school programming and summer camp for Central Georgia’s youth. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $50. bgccg.org. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
Bunko for Breast Cancer
Music, appetizers and desserts, bunko, raffles, silent auction, survivor tribute and more. Hosted by United in Pink. Proceeds go to enhancing the quality of life for breast cancer survivors and their families. Al Sihah Shrine Park, 222 Mecca Drive. $45; $360 table for eight; $600 VIP party packages. 478-254-5247. unitedinpink.org. 5:30-10 p.m. Feb. 24.
Fairytale Ball
Costume ball for children and parents. Princes and princesses will dance with children, pirates and superheroes will help you win prizes, and members of the Royal Court will teach fun crafts. Lots of kid-friendly food and drink, too. Benefits Rooms from the Heart. Blacksmith Shop, 665 Poplar St. $35. 478-737-2736. roomsfromtheheart.org. 5-8 p.m. March 4.
Special Olympics Disc Golf Tournament
Family friendly event with fun, food, friends and prizes. The tournament is for players of all ages and experiences. All proceeds go to the Special Olympics Sailing Program. Claystone Park, Lake Tobesofkee. $25, includes one round of singles, one round of random doubles and lunch. Registration fees can be paid through PayPal to cmc1245@gmail.com. dgscene.com/SpecialOlympics2017. Cassidy Crowley, 478-538-1000 or Cassidy.Crowley1245@gmail.com. 8 a.m. check in and registration, 9 a.m. players meeting, March 11.
32nd annual International Dinner
Includes a variety of food from around the world and performances by students in the Georgia College International Club. Proceeds support the Global Scholars Endowed Funds. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. 478-445-2368. 7 p.m. March 11.
LITERARY/LECTURES
Jordan Massee Lecture of Southern History and Culture
Rick Hutto will present the first lecture of the series, titled “Macon’s Other Johnston Family: A Forgotten Heritage.” Hosted by Historic Macon. Sidney Lanier Cottage, 935 High St. historicmacon.org. 478-742-5084. 4 p.m. Jan. 29.
Billie Coleman book signing
Author Billie Coleman will sign copies of her new book, “Images of America: Central Georgia Textile Mills,” which explores the past industrial giants that once defined the city landscapes and drove the local economics of Middle Georgia. Free. Travis Jean Gallery, 530 Cherry St. 478-508-3382. 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 3.
Monroe County Historical Society
The Ku Klux Klan of the early 20th century will be the subject of William Rawlings’ presentation. Visitors welcome. Stone Depot, 96 E. Adams St., Forsyth. Ralph Bass, 478-994-6786. 7 p.m. Feb. 6.
Forum on Proposed Religious Freedom Legislation
Forum to discuss proposed religious freedom legislation in Georgia and its potential impact. Hosted by Middle Georgia State University’s Gay-Straight Alliance, Mercer University’s Common Ground group, Wesleyan College’s GLBAL and Council on Religious Unity groups and Georgia Equality. Panelists include Andrew Manis, Karen Bray, Gary J. Simson and Amanda Hill-Attkisson. Also scheduled to attend is Georgia Rep. Sam Park, the first openly gay man elected to the state legislature. High Street Unitarian Universalist Church, 1085 High St. Free. DeMarcus Beckham, demarcus.beckham@mga.edu. 6 p.m. Feb. 7.
“Life and Limb: The Toll of the American Civil War” Lectures
Niels Eichhorn will discuss Civil War-era medical practices, held in conjunction with the traveling exhibit on campus. Middle Georgia State University library, lab 1 (Feb. 7), and room 145 of the Charles H. Jones Building (Feb. 15). Free. nlm.nih.gov/exhibition/lifeandlimb/index.html. felicia.haywood@mga.edu. 2 p.m. Feb. 7; 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
“Black Minds Matter: Towards Educational Practices That Support Black Boys and Men”
Featuring J. Luke Wood, co-director of the Minority Male Community College Collaborative, San Diego State University. Part of the “Social Justice Dialogue Series” presented by the John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Arts and Sciences Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-2524. 5 p.m. March 3.
“Educating a Diverse Society through the Lens of Social Justice”
Featuring Sonia Nieto, professor and activist. Part of the “Social Justice Dialogue Series” presented by the John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Arts and Sciences Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-2524. 5 p.m. April 6.
Wesleyan Storytelling Festival
Includes a storytelling workshop led by Wendy Hamm in the amphitheater in the afternoon. Benson Room, Candler Building, Wesleyan College. 6 p.m. April 28.
ET CETERA
Macon Mayhem Hockey
Home games are played at the Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 vs. Pensacola.7:30 p.m. Feb. 3-4 vs. Huntsville. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 vs. Mississippi River Kings. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 4 p.m. Feb. 19 vs. Fayetteville. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 vs. Pensacola. 7:30 p.m. March 3-4 vs. Mississippi River Kings. 7:30 p.m. March 17 vs. Columbus. 4 p.m. March 19 vs. Knoxville. 7:30 p.m. March 31 vs. Roanoke. 4 p.m. April 2 vs. Pensacola.7:30 p.m. April 7-8 vs. Roanoake. Jan. 27-April 8.
Coin & Currency Show
Hosted by Middle Georgia Coin Club. Featuring a special section for postcards, stamps and coin supplies. Free parking, admission and appraisals. Miller-Murphy-Howard Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. middlegeorgiacoinclub.com. 478-320-7850. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 29.
Winter Wonderfest
Featuring snow tubing slides made from real snow, stunt jumpz, rock wall climbing, petting zoo, bounce houses, hay ride, craft show, zipline, food trucks and more. Shows by Mike Fuller the Magician at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days. Meet the Macon Mayhem from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Parking is available across the street from the museum at Anchor Glass. Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Armband prices: $12 children 6 and younger, $15 ages 7 and older. museumofaviation.org. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 28-29.
Macon Bibb Branch NAACP Officers Inaugural Ceremony
The Rev. Francys Johnson, president of the Georgia Chapter of the NAACP, will deliver the inaugural address. Steward Chapel AME Church, 887 Forsyth St. 478-745-9944. 4 p.m. Jan. 29.
Perler Beads
For adults. Create unique designs out of small plastic beads and melt them down to make your design last forever. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. Free. 478-744-0875. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 2.
Great Outdoors Show
Hosted by Georgia Wildlife Federation. McGill Marketplace, Heritage Hall and Roquemore Conference Center, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. $8; $5 seniors (65+) and kids 6-12; free for kids 5 and younger with adult. 770-787-7887. gwf.org. 1-7 p.m. Feb. 3; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 4; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 5.
Festival of Camellias
Opening day celebration: includes a video presentation on the history of Massee Lane Gardens, self-guided tour and free scavenger hunt for children, free admission, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Guided tours can be scheduled Tuesday-Friday in January and Monday-Friday in February for groups of 10 or more for $5 per person. Box lunches can be ordered with February tours for $15 per person (includes tour guide and lunch). Camellia care workshop: $10 advance registration; to register, call or email Tommy and Brenda Alden, 478-825-1337 or tommy@countylinenursery.com; Jan. 28. Complimentary tea tasting each Monday in February. Ikebana flower arranging class and a camellia painting class: Feb. 11. Advance registration for each class is required; $30, includes supplies and garden admission. Camellia show: Feb. 25-26. Massee Lane Gardens, Fort Valley. View and print a full schedule at americancamellias.com. For tour reservations and art class registration, call 877-422-6355.
Antique Steam Engine Demonstration
Come “let off some steam” by blowing the whistle atop the Jarrell Plantation Mill Complex, a signal used to communicate between workers at different work positions throughout the mill. Jarrell Plantation, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. 478-986-5172. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 4.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 4.
Discover the Dinosaurs
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. $15 adults and children; $12 seniors; $48 T-Rex Package. discoverthedinosaurs.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 11; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 12.
Mardi Gras for Teens
Make your own Mardi Gras masks. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. Free. 478-757-8900. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
TeenAnime Evening
Meet other otakus while watching anime. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 6 p.m. Feb. 21.
Harlem Globetrotters
Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Drive. $25.50 and up. Ticketmaster.com. harlemglobetrotters.com. 7 p.m. March 10.
Ocmulgee National Monument
Explore the mounds and walk the trails; discover what life was like here thousands of years ago. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. Free. 478-752-8257. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Fort Hawkins Historic Site
Explore the early American frontier fort, Blockhouse Replica and archaeological dig site. Maynard Street at Emery Highway. 478-746-0704. forthawkins.com. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Jarrell Plantation
Spend a day on the farm and learn about life on the plantation in the 1800s. 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. georgiastateparks.org. 478-986-5172. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Cannonball House
856 Mulberry St. $6 for adults; $5 for seniors and military; $3 for students with college ID. 478-745-5982. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Hay House
934 Georgia Ave. $11 adults; $10 seniors and military; $7 students; free for children younger than 6 and members of the Georgia Trust. 478-742-8155. hayhousemacon.org. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Last tour at 3 p.m. each day.
Neel Reid Tours
Guided tours of historic 1910 Joseph Neel House designed by Georgia architect Neel Reid. Federated Garden Clubs of Macon Inc., 730 College St. $5. 478-742-0921. fgcmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and by special appointment.
Yoga in the Park
Taught by local yoga teachers. Rain cancels the event. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. Free. gswilson7557@gmail.com. 9 a.m. Saturday.
Rock Candy Tours: Free Birds and Night Owls Tour
Easy walking tour of Macon’s musical landmarks with pit stops at bars along the way. Reservations requested 24 hours in advance. Beginning at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., ending at Grant’s Lounge. $10. 478-955-5997. rockcandytours@gmail.com. 7:30-9 p.m. Friday.
Rock Candy Tours: Rock ‘n’ Roll Stroll
Moderate walking tour takes more than two hours and visits the homes and favorite haunts of Southern music’s most legendary artists. H&H Soul Food Restaurant, 807 Forsyth St. $15. 478-955-5997. rockcandytours@gmail.com. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Yappy Hour
Bring your pooch for doggy demonstrations, live music and giveaways. Humans can purchase beer or wine and be entered to win door prizes. Macon Dog Park, Adams Street, downtown Macon. Free. collegehillmacon.com. 5-8 p.m. the third Thursday of the month.
Lawn Mower Races
Across from Camping World, Byron. 478-956-3929. 11 a.m. the second Saturday of the month.
Wrestling
All-Star Wrestling Network. Wrestleplex, 1361 Peach Parkway, Fort Valley. $6.50 admission, discounts to military and students, free for children 6 and younger. 478-397-5734. allstarwrestlingnetwork.com. 7:30 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. bell time, the first, third and fifth Fridays of the month.
Bingo
Public welcome. Macon Moose Lodge No. 1455, 2217 Gray Highway. 478-742-5372. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bingo
Disabled American Veterans No. 9, 4493 Houston Ave. Vann Edwards, 478-784-1454. 7 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Bingo
Public welcome. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. 478-474-3663. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Pool Tournament
The tournament is 9 Ball with handicap rules. L&W Sports Bar, 4479 Pio Nono Ave. $15 tournament, no cover charge. 478-254-4117. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dart Tournament
American Legion Post 3, 5530 Thomaston Road. $10. 478-474-7799. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Wine Tasting
Tuesday: six wines with light appetizers, $7. Thursday: eight wines with appetizers, $10. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Craft Beer Tasting
Six craft beers with snacks. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. $7. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month.
Mini-Zoo Animal Show
Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Sunday, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday of month.
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month.
