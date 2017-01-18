Out & About Arts Calendar for Jan. 20, 2017.

THEATER
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”
A Youth Actor’s Company (YAC) production. Directed by Colby Marshall, music direction by Ellen Wilson. Buy tickets online at theatremacon.com or at the door beginning an hour before showtime. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. $18 adults; $12 children/students through age 22. 478-746-9485. 8 p.m. Jan 20-21; 2:30 p.m. Jan 22.
Met: “Romeo et Juliette”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. Jan. 21.
“Jolly Roger and the Pirate Queen”
The Backlot Players annual youth production. Comedy by Craig Sodaro. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. $15 adults; $12 seniors, students and active military. thebacklotplayers.org. 478-994-0443. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and 26-28; 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and 29.
“The 24 Hour Plays”
Students write, create props, direct and act out plays in a 24-hour period. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $3-$6. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 8 p.m. Jan. 21.
“Downtown”
The Macon Civic Club’s annual musical revue will feature song, dance, comedy and a live orchestra. Proceeds benefit charities throughout Middle Georgia. Box office hours: 10 am.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $15 Feb. 1; $18 Feb. 2; $40 Feb. 3, includes a pre-show cocktail party in front of the Grand; $20 Feb. 4. 478-301-5470. thegrandmacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1-4; the gala on Feb. 3 begins at 6:15 p.m.
Student Theatre Club Production
All proceeds will benefit Crisis Line. Grassmann-Porter Theatre, Porter Fine Arts Building, Wesleyan College. Donations requested. wesleyancollege.edu. 8 p.m. Feb. 3-4.
“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Written by Pamela Parker; directed by Erin Ferrell. Box office hours: 1-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Children under 5 years of age are not admitted. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults; $15 seniors (60+); $10 students (up to age 23). 478-477-3342. maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m. Feb. 3-4, 8-11; 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and 12.
“42nd Street”
Part of the Grand Broadway Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $45-$71. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8.
“The Gospel of John”
The text of John’s Gospel, performed in two acts. Developed and performed by Brad Sherrill. Presented by Mercer University Theatre. Advance ticket purchase is recommended, but tickets will also be available at the door. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St. $15 general admission, $10 with Mercer ID. tickets.mercer.edu. 8 p.m. Feb. 11; 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
“Teacher From the Black Lagoon and Other Stories”
Recommended for kindergarten-fourth grades. Part of the GrandKids Arts Education Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $7. TheGrandMacon.com. tickets@mercer.edu. 478-301-5470. 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16.
“Green Day’s American Idiot”
Rock musical. Directed by Amy Pinney. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $7-$16. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 8 p.m. Feb. 21-25.
Rockin’ Road to Dublin
Irish dance. Box office hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour prior to show time. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $30-$45. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
STUNT!
A student-produced musical revue and competition for the coveted STUNT cup. Proceeds benefit scholarships. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. $7; $5 students at the door. wesleyancollege.edu. 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Jeans ‘n Classics “Disco & Motown”
The Macon Symphony Orchestra’s annual pops concert. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $20 general admission balcony tickets. maconsymphony.com. 478-301-5300. 7 p.m. Jan. 21.
Joan Stockstill Godsey Concert Series
A joyous evening of solo and two-piano literature from the Classical and Romantic periods. Pianists Edward Eikner and Carol Goff share timeless masterpieces including Brahm’s Variations on a Theme by Haydn and Rachmaninoff’s Suite No. 2. Neva Langley Fickling Hall, McCorkle Music Building, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24.
“After Dinner Music with Ryan and Friends”
Featuring Ryan Moser on trumpet, Kaju Lee on piano, David Johnson on violin and five other musicians. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24.
Chinese New Year Gala Concert
Sponsored by the Confucius Institute at Wesleyan College. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 7 p.m. Jan. 28.
Violinist Emil Altschuler and pianist Thomas Pandolfi
Presented by Macon Concert Association. Burden Parlor, Wesleyan College. $25 adults, $10 students; season subscription: $80 adults, $40 students. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
McDuffie Student Concert
Presented by the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. Seating is very limited and is first-come, first-served; doors open 30 minutes before concert. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7 p.m. Jan. 30.
“Around the World in Song”
With mezzo-soprano Bonnie Von Hoff and Kaju Lee on piano. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
The Night of Chamber Music Guest Artist Series
Featuring David Johnson, violin, William James McClain, viola, Moona Yu, piano, and Martin Gueorguiev, cello, performing works by Mozart, Schumann and Joe Hisaishi. Presented by the Georgia Military College Performing Arts Spring 2017 Series. Proceeds benefit scholarships. Tickets available at the door. Goldstein Center for the Performing Arts, Georgia Military College, 325 Elbert St., Milledgeville. $5; free for students with ID. 478-387-4718. gmc.edu. 7 p.m. Feb. 2.
Mercer Wind Ensemble
The second edition of “Mad about Chamber Music” is exciting chamber music performed from several small ensembles. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
Robert McDuffie Center for Strings Master Class
Featuring members of Ehnes Quartet. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m. Feb. 5.
Fabian Concert Series: Ehnes Quartet
Featuring James Ehnes, violin, Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin, Richard O’Neill, viola, and Edward Arron, cello. Pay at the door or reserve seats by phone. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $15; free with Mercer ID or any valid student ID. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
“Homage to Don Quixote”
With baritone Matthew Hoch. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, Milledgeville. Free; $10 donation is encouraged. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
“Valentine’s Day Rendezvous”
With Max Noah Singers and Cat’s Meow. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
“Raise Your Glass” Gala
Combining music from GCA’s Chamber Choir and soloists, champagne toasts and desserts. Hosted by the Board of Directors of Griffin Choral Arts to celebrate their tenth anniversary season. Attire is cocktail dressy, jackets for men. Space is limited. Griffin Welcome Center, Griffin. $25. 888-SING1-88. griffinchoralarts.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Georgia College Choral Ensembles
Warner Robins Community Concert Association presents the Max Noah Singers and Cat’s Meow in a program entitled “Valentine’s Day Rendezvous.” First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. $15 adults; free for all students. wrconcert.org. 3 p.m. Feb. 12.
“An Evening of Guitar Music”
With Dusty Woodruff on guitar. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, Milledgeville. $5. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
Third Thursday Organ Interlude: Young Artists in Concert
From the studio of Jack Mitchener, Mercer University. Thirty-minute concert followed by optional catered lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the church Social Hall for $10. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. Free, but donations to the Family Advancement Ministry are welcomed. 478-745-1631. nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon Feb. 16.
Mercer Jazz Ensemble
Celebrating the works of pianist Horace Silver; directed by Monty Cole. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
“Classical Dynamite”
With David Johnson on violin and Owen Lovell on piano. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Washington and Lee Choir
Presented by the Townsend School of Music. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m. Feb. 21.
Student Composition Recital
Presented by the Townsend School of Music. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
Macon Pops Fundraiser Concert
Indulge in fine dining catered by Dovetail while listening to the Macon Pops Big Band in an intimate setting. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St. maconpops.com. 8 p.m. Feb. 24.
“Milly Melodies A Cappella Concert”
With the Cat’s Meow. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
Robert McDuffie Annual Community Concert
Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $25; free with Mercer or any valid student I.D. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Joan Stockstill Godsey Concert Series
Featuring organist Albert L. Travis. Mulberry Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
The American Boychoir
Directed by Ferndando Malvar-Ruiz and featuring Charles Wesley Evans, soloist. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. Feb. 26.
McDuffie Student Concert
Presented by the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. Seating is very limited and is first-come, first-served; doors open 30 minutes before concert. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7 p.m. Feb. 27.
EXHIBITIONS
“Still Life” Opening Reception
Exhibit at the gallery of Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave. On display through Feb. 10. middlegeorgiaart.org. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 20.
Student Art Show
Open to all high school students in Houston County. Categories are drawing, painting, mixed media, photography and 3-D sculpture. Hosted by the Perry Arts Group. Perry Arts Center, 1121 Macon Road, Perry. Free admission. 478-918-5446. 478-287-5262. Jan. 20-22.
“The Modern Classic Collection”
Charles Cashwell of Cashwell Fine Art will be exhibiting his take on a modern impressionistic approach to landscapes, and Brendan McCullor of Southern Fried Metal will have a single sculpture on site. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free. maconartsalliance.org. 478-743-6940. On display through Jan. 27.
“For the Love of Art”
Featuring student artwork from lessons with their master artist instructor, Beth Smith. See it 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. Free. On display through Jan. 28.
Ted Saupe and Ron Meyers Exhibition
Featuring University of Georgia ceramics professors. McCrary Gallery, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 6-7 p.m. Feb. 10.
“Art on the Circle”
Featuring the works of Jimmy Maine, Lee Wettstein, Allan Carey and other artists. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. Leslie Wallace, 478-396-9198. unicornsquest@hotmail.com. fasmidga.org. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Chatov Retrospective: 100 Years of Painting
The exhibition features the works of Roman, Constantin, Marc and Charles Chatov, three generations in a family of gifted artists. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. On display through Feb. 19.
“Life and Limb: The Toll of the American Civil War”
A traveling National Library of Medicine exhibit that explores the history of amputations endured by injured soldiers. Middle Georgia State University library. Free. 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m.-noon Friday; 1-7 p.m. Sunday, through Feb. 25.
One Wall Show
Featuring realistic artist Durel Smith’s works in acrylic on canvas or board. Ocmulgee Arts Inc., 2242 Ingleside Ave. Free. 478-746- 3541. art@ocmulgeearts.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, through Feb. 28.
Science on a Sphere
A room-size, global display system that uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data onto a 6-foot diameter sphere, similar to a giant animated globe. Presented in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. Ongoing.
D-Day Exhibition
The interactive exhibition tells the story of the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, the 61st and 442nd Troop Carrier Groups that ferried them to Normandy, France, and the 325th Glider Regiment that fought alongside them. Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Free. 478-926-6870. museumofaviation.org. Ongoing.
AUDITIONS
“Steel Magnolias”
Comedy/drama by Robert Harling. Director: Crystal O’Leary Davidson. Roles for six women. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. wrlt.org. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-24.
“Blame It On the Movies!” Musical Revue
Directed by Sylvia Haynie and Laura Voss. Bring sheet music and be prepared to sing 16 bars. Four men and four women are needed. Production dates: March 24-April 2. Macon Little Theatre. 478-477-3342. maconlittletheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5-6.
“The Old Settler”
Written by John Henry Redwood. Directed by Venis J. Glover, in conjunction with Hurricane Productions. Cast needed: one man. Show dates: March 3-5. Dedicated inquiries only. HurricaneProductions7@gmail.com. 478-954-4215.
Middle Georgia Concert Band
Membership is open to all wind and percussion players ages 17 and older. Tattnall Square Academy band room, Trojan Trail off Wesleyan Drive. For more information, visit middlegeorgiaconcertband.org or call 478-784-0541. 7-9 p.m. Mondays.
ET CETERA
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church Choir Room (administration building in the back of church), 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. hogchorus@gmail.com. 478-345-7464. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Sweet Georgia Sound Show Chorus
Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. Singing lesson and first month of membership is free. 478-922-2541. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Sketching at the Gallery
Bring your sketch pad and pencils and learn how to sketch portraits. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. Free. Leslie Wallace, 478-396-9198. unicornsquest@hotmail.com. fasmidga.org. 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mercer University Pipes and Drums
Lessons and rehearsal. No musical experience required. Pipe, drum lessons for interested community members. Room 109, Willet Science Center, Mercer University. Free. mercerpipesdrums.com. Jack.Mahaney@mercer.edu. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
