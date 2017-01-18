Friday
Jan. 20
“For the Love of Art”
Featuring student artwork from lessons with their master artist instructor, Beth Smith. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. Free. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
“Still Life” Opening Reception
Exhibit at the gallery of Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave. On display through Feb. 10. middlegeorgiaart.org. 6-8 p.m.
Pomp & Circumstance: A Casino Night Fundraiser
Black-tie evening featuring casino games, prizes, hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. Hosted by the Central Georgia Technical College Foundation to benefit the scholarship fund. Emerson Ballroom, 543 Plum St. $50 per person; $85 per couple, includes $25,000 in “play money.” 478-757-3503. centralgatech.edu/foundation/events. 7 p.m.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”
A Youth Actor’s Company production. Directed by Colby Marshall, music direction by Ellen Wilson. Get tickets online at theatremacon.com or at the door beginning an hour before showtime. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. $18 adults; $12 children/students through age 22. 478-746-9485. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Jan. 21
Georgia FIRST Lego League Robotics Tournament
Watch 32 robotics teams as they compete for a chance to advance to the state final competition. Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Free. 478-926-1769. starbaserobins.org. 9 a.m.
Met: “Romeo et Juliette”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m.
Jonathan Addleton book signing
Author Johnathan Addleton will sign copies of his new book, “The Dust of Kandahar: A Diplomat Among Warriors in Afghanistan.” Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 5080 Riverside Drive. 2 p.m.
“Jeans ‘n Classics Disco & Motown”
The Macon Symphony Orchestra’s annual pops concert. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $20 general admission balcony tickets. maconsymphony.com. 478-301-5300. 7 p.m.
“Jolly Roger and the Pirate Queen”
The Backlot Players annual youth production. Comedy by Craig Sodaro. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. $15 adults; $12 seniors, students and active military. thebacklotplayers.org. 478-994-0443. 7:30 p.m.
Hockey and Ice Skating
Cheer on the Macon Mayhem against Knoxville. Stick around afterward for ice skating. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. Hockey admission is $13-$20; ice skating admission is $10 without a game stub and $8 with a game stub. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 7:30 p.m. hockey; 10:15 p.m.-midnight ice skating
“The 24 Hour Plays”
Students write, create props, direct and act out plays in a 24-hour period. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $3-$6. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 8 p.m.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”
A Youth Actor’s Company production at Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, Jan. 21.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
Jan. 22
Old City Flower Festival
The purpose of the festival is to give the public a chance to appreciate local church flower guilds’ efforts to glorify God through floral designs and to enjoy the iconic and historic settings of the host churches. This year’s theme is “The Art of Our Worship.” Mulberry United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St. Free. 478-745-8601. mulberrymethodist.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ice Skating
Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. Regular admission is $10; military rate is $8. maconcentreplex.com. 1-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.
I Dew Wedding Expo
Meet local wedding planning professionals and preview wedding fashion, beauty, groom’s attire, table decor, cakes and desserts and more. $15 per person; $25 per couple; $55 for four. Get tickets at idew.eventbrite.com. Terminal Station, 200 Cherry St. 2-5 p.m.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”
A Youth Actor’s Company production at Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, Jan. 21.) 2:30 p.m.
“Jolly Roger and the Pirate Queen”
The Backlot Players annual youth production. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Saturday, Jan. 21.) 2:30 p.m.
Monday
Jan. 23
“Local Hidden Natural Treasure”
John Trussell will speak about Oaky Woods and its rich history. Nola Brantley Public Library, Meeting Room, 721 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. 478-396-1549. 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church Choir Room (administration building in the back of church), 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. hogchorus@gmail.com. 478-345-7464. 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Jan. 24
Joan Stockstill Godsey Concert Series
A joyous evening of solo and two-piano literature from the Classical and Romantic periods. Pianists Edward Eikner and Carol Goff share timeless. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m.
“After Dinner Music with Ryan and Friends”
Featuring Ryan Moser on trumpet, Kaju Lee on piano, David Johnson on violin and five other musicians. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Jan. 25
“Art on the Circle”
Featuring the works of Jimmy Maine, Lee Wettstein, Allan Carey and other artists. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. fasmidga.org. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Thursday
Jan. 26
Family Fun Afternoon
Free. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. Free. 478-744-0875. 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Raq the Ampersand: Bellydance Show
Bellydance performances and interactive bellydance activities by Perry Bellydance. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. Free; donations for Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia Inc. are appreciated. ampersandguild.com. 7-8 p.m.
“Jolly Roger and the Pirate Queen”
The Backlot Players annual youth production. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Saturday, Jan. 21.) 7:30 p.m.
College Town Film Series: “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”
Hosted by Patrick Brennan, Middle Georgia State University. A collaboration of Middle Georgia State University, Wesleyan College and Mercer University. This years’ theme is “On the Margins.” $5 college faculty/staff and general public at the door, includes a snack pass; free for students with college ID. 478-471-2710. Douglass Theater, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Jan. 27
Coin & Currency Show
Hosted by Middle Georgia Coin Club. Featuring a special section for postcards, stamps and coin supplies. Free parking, admission and appraisals. Miller-Murphy-Howard Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. middlegeorgiacoinclub.com. 478-320-7850. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Macon Mayhem Hockey
Watch the home team play against Pensacola. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 7:30 p.m.
“Jolly Roger and the Pirate Queen”
The Backlot Players annual youth production. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Saturday, Jan. 21.) 7:30 p.m.
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Jan. 28
Coin & Currency Show
Miller-Murphy-Howard Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. (See Friday, Jan. 27.) 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
“Frozen”
Popcorn and drinks will be on sale. Seating is first-come, first-served. Presented by the Children’s Hospital at Navicent Health. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 301 Cherry St. Free. 478-752-1585. gshf.org. 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.
Chinese New Year Gala Concert
Sponsored by the Confucius Institute at Wesleyan College. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 7 p.m.
Justin Moore and Lee Brice
With special guest William Michael Morgan. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $29.75-$59.75. maconcentreplex.org. 7 p.m.
All That Jazz
The 21st annual concert and ball benefiting the Tubman Museum. Featuring After 7. Reserved floor seating $150; balcony seating $35. Tubmanmuseum.com. City Auditorium, 415 First St. 7 p.m.
“Jolly Roger and the Pirate Queen”
The Backlot Players annual youth production. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Saturday, Jan. 21.) 7:30 p.m.
Maggie Renfroe
With Kirsten Beach. Benefits the Fuller Center for Housing of Macon. Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St. $10. libraryballroom.com. 8 p.m.
Sunday
Jan. 29
Coin & Currency Show
Miller-Murphy-Howard Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. (See Friday, Jan. 27.) 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Fort Hawkins Historic Site
Explore the early American frontier fort, Blockhouse Replica and archaeological dig site. Maynard Street at Emery Highway. 478-746-0704. forthawkins.com. Noon-4 p.m.
“Jolly Roger and the Pirate Queen”
The Backlot Players annual youth production. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Saturday, Jan. 21.) 2:30 p.m.
Mini-Zoo Animal Show
Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 3 p.m.
