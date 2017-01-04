Out & About Main Calendar for Jan. 6, 2017.

MARKETS/BAZAARS
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 14 and Feb. 11.
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 8 a.m.-dark daily.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Featuring grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, free-range chicken, fresh produce, home-baked goods, raw milk, container gardens, potted plants, birdhouses and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.
International City Farmers’ Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. 1-6 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
The Green Market
Featuring locally grown vegetables, fruit, meat, bread, preserves and plants. Marketplace Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock St., Milledgeville. greenmarketmilledgeville.com. greenmarketmilledgeville@gmail.com. 9 a.m.-noon first and third Saturday.
GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN
Karen Peck and New River
Bethany Baptist Church, 365 Pea Ridge Road, Bolingbroke. 478-974-0002. karenpeckandnewriver.com. 6 p.m. Jan. 14.
Songsmen Quartet
Open rehearsal and sing-along. Group singing, duets, solos, etc. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Instruments will be furnished. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road. Free. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
MUSIC ANDVARIETY
Kathleen Madigan
Comedian. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $25; $50 VIP area tickets. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
Monroe Crossing
Bluegrass band. $20. acousticproductions.com. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10.
Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards
Artist talk from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $10 advance, $15 at door, $5 students with ID at door. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 13.
The Black Jacket Symphony: Dark Side of the Moon
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 8 p.m. Jan. 21.
Justin Moore and Lee Brice
With special guest William Michael Morgan. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $29.75-$59.75. maconcentreplex.org. Jan. 28.
“An Evening with John Berry”
Acoustical concert. Presented by the Backlot Players Inc., to benefit its 300 Roses Capital Campaign. Monroe County Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. $43 and $48. thebacklotplayers.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
Muriel Anderson
Dinner and house concert at Joe’s. RSVP to acousticproductions.com for directions and more information. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
R. Kelly
Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $38-$153. maconcentreplex.org. 7 p.m. Feb. 12.
“Let It Be”
A celebration of the music of the Beatles. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $47.50. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Vince Gill
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $39 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. Feb. 16.
Justin Hayward
The voice of the Moody Blues performs. With Mike Dawes. Box office hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour prior to show time. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $46-$58.50. justinhayward.com. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
Hotel California: A Tribute to the Eagles
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35-$39. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $33-$35. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 12.
ZZ Top
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $38.50 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 14.
Ron White
Comedian. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $44.75 and $54.75. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 17.
Tim Hawkins
Comedian. With special guest Johnnie W. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $19 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 28.
Garrison Keillor
An evening of storytelling has been rescheduled for May 10. All tickets purchased for the Jan. 7 event will be honored May 10. To request a refund, go to the original point of purchase by 5 p.m. May 1. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $52.50, $72.50 and $152.50. wmconcerts.com. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. May 10.
Poetic Peace Open Mic Nights
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight every first and third Wednesday.
DANCES
Winter Fest Dance
Hosted by the USA Dance Chapter No. 6059 of Greater Macon. Complementary dance lesson by Paula East starts at 7:30 p.m.; ballroom dance starts at 8:15 p.m. Dressy casual. Water provided. Soft drinks for a donation. Music by DJ Chester Gibbs. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. $8 USA Dance members; $12 non-members; $5 students with ID. 478-743-7970. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
Shag Club
Holiday Inn Macon North, 3953 River Place Drive. Free. 478-960-7938. 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Dance
Featuring the Winchester Band. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9, 4493 Houston Ave. $7. 478-784-1454. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dance
Featuring the Southern Country Band. Singles welcome. VFW Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. $7. 478-474-3663. 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Macon 1800s
Join the historic dance group to practice and learn dances from the early 1800s. Free to attend, $10 lifetime membership if you’d like to permanently join the group. Public welcome. 478-922-9947. Howard Community Center, 5645 Forsyth Road. 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Western Square Dancers of Macon Square Dance Club
Caller: Tom Wood. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-935-8364. 7-9 p.m. Thursday (except the fourth Thursday of each month).
Robins Ramblers Square Dance Club
Caller is Bud Whitten. Warner Robins Recreation Center, 800 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478 235-9200. 7-9 p.m. Tuesday (except the third Tuesday of each month).
Irish Reelers Square Dance Club
Caller: Lee Dixon. Southwest Laurens Elementary School, 1799 Ga. 117, Rentz. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-293-8771. 7:30-9:30 p.m. second and fourth Friday of each month.
Pairs and Spares Square Dance Club
Caller is Tom Wood. North Macon Park Recreation Center, off Wimbish Road. 478-538-5397. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, except holidays.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music with the Foskey Family Band and the Faulk Family Band. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
This week: 5 p.m. House Band, 7 p.m. Jewell Knight Show. 215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
This week: Clark Kesler, Joey Herold and Stone Creek. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
This week: 4:15 p.m. Powersville Opry House Band, 6 p.m. Bluetick Deville Band, 7:30 p.m. Ruby Rose and Southern Nites. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
699 Altman Road, Haddock. Free; donations accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6:30-10 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
Juliette Opry House
Ga. 87, Juliette. $17. 478-335-3895. acousticproductions.com. 5:30 p.m. every first Saturday, front porch local bluegrass jam; 7 p.m., open mic stage show; 8 p.m., headliner stage show.
FILMS/SCREENINGS
Macon Film Guild: “A Man Called Ove”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
Family Movie Night: “Splash and Bubbles”
Lanford Library, 6504 Houston Road. Free. 478-621-6970. 5 p.m. Jan. 12.
“In the Heat of the Night”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15.
“Tower”
Special documentary screening presented by the Macon Film Guild. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
Macon Film Guild: “Neruda”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
“Roman Holiday”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
“To Kill a Mockingbird”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. March 3.
“The Pelican Brief”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. March 10.
“Stagecoach”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 7.
FUNDRAISERS
Yard Sale
All proceeds go to help homeless and abused animals. Rain or shine, it’s all inside. All About Animals Rescue Shelter, 101 Riverside Drive (next to Central City Park). 478-621-5116. allaboutanimalsmacon@yahoo.com. 8 a.m.-noon Jan. 7.
All That Jazz
The 21st annual concert and ball benefiting the Tubman Museum. Featuring After 7. Reserved floor seating $150; balcony seating $30 before Jan. 12; $35 after. Tubmanmuseum.com. City Auditorium, 415 First St. 7 p.m. Jan. 28.
Black and White Masquerade Ball
Dinner, dancing and silent auction. Music by AJ the DJ. Attire is semi-formal to formal. Annual Joshua’s Birthday Bash for a Cure hosted by Joshua’s Wish Foundation. Benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $40 until Jan. 13; $50 after Jan. 13; $400 table for 10 available until Jan. 13. joshuaswish.org. 478-361-3541. 6 p.m. Feb. 4.
Valentine’s Ball 2017
Presented by Traditional Elegance. Benefits Caring Solutions Pregnancy Centers. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $160 per couple; $80 singles. TraditionalElegance.org. Linda Solomon, 478-973-1762. 6-11 p.m. Feb. 11.
32nd annual International Dinner
Includes a variety of food from around the world and performances by students in the Georgia College International Club. Proceeds support the Global Scholars Endowed Funds. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. 478-445-2368. 7 p.m. March 11.
LITERARY/LECTURES
Central Georgia Genealogical Society
Featuring Robert C. Jones speaking on “The War of 1812 in Georgia and Alabama.” Discover how your ancestors may have been impacted by the War of 1812. Public welcome. Flint Energies Conference Room, 900 Ga. 96, Warner Robins. 478-987-7260. cggs.org. 7 p.m. Jan. 9.
Houston-Peach Branch of AAUW
Program will feature Jenia Bacote talking about “Diversity, Inclusion and Equity/Title IX.” Public welcome. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-971-4354. 6:30 p.m. refreshments and networking, 7 p.m. program, Jan. 10.
Author Karen Branan
Karen Branan promotes her book “The Family Tree: A Lynching in Georgia, a Legacy of Secrets, and My Search for the Truth.” Free. 478-743-8544. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. 6:30 p.m. Jan 12.
MLK Community Breakfast: “Where Do We Go From Here?”
Hosted by the Office of Inclusive Excellence. Register through the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $12. 478-445-4233. milledgevillega.com. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Jan. 13.
27th annual MLK Breakfast Celebration
Theme: “Staying on the Path: Justice, Peace, Hope.” The speaker is author, attorney and activist Robbin Shipp. Sponsored by the Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Committee. St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 131 Ward St. A suggested donation of $6 is appreciated; however, everyone is welcomed regardless of ability to pay; group reservations are $50 per table for eight. Harriet Jardine, 478-744-0915. 7:30 a.m. Jan. 16.
ET CETERA
Ice Skating
Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. Regular admission is $10; after game admission is $10 without a game stub and $8 with a game stub; military rate is $8. maconcentreplex.com. Jan. 6: 4:30-7 p.m. and 8-10:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and 21: after-game skate, 10:15 p.m.-midnight. Jan. 8, 16 and 22: 1-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. Jan. 6-22.
Antique Steam Engine Demonstration
Come “let off some steam” by blowing the whistle atop the Jarrell Plantation Mill Complex, a signal used to communicate between workers at different work positions throughout the mill. Jarrell Plantation, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. 478-986-5172. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 7 and Feb. 4.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 7.
Macon Mayhem Hockey
Home games are played at the Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 vs. Pensacola. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 vs. Knoxville. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 vs. Pensacola.7:30 p.m. Feb. 3-4 vs. Huntsville. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 vs. Mississippi River Kings. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 4 p.m. Feb. 19 vs. Fayetteville. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 vs. Pensacola. 7:30 p.m. March 3-4 vs. Mississippi River Kings. 7:30 p.m. March 17 vs. Columbus. 4 p.m. March 19 vs. Knoxville. 7:30 p.m. March 31 vs. Roanoke. 4 p.m. April 2 vs. Pensacola.7:30 p.m. April 7-8 vs. Roanoake. Jan. 7-April 8.
Family Game Night
Board and card games for all ages. Free. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 6-8 p.m. Jan 10.
Tinkerlab, Robotics and K’nex
Small hands, big ideas. Free. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. Free. 478-744-0875. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 11.
ML(5)K Road Race
$25. eventbrite.com. Ocmulgee National Monument Visitor’s Center, 1207 Emery Highway. 9 a.m. Jan. 14.
Warner Robins Comic Con
Celebrity guests, comic book creators, industry guests, cosplayers, artists, writers, costume and cosplay contests, vendors and more. Courtyard Marriott, Warner Robins. atlantasouthcomiccons.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 14.
Button Maker
Create custom buttons. Free. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. Free. 478-757-8900. 11 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Jan 19.
Adult Sit N’ Stitch
Crochet and share a cup of cocoa with friends. Free. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. Free. 478-744-0875. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan 19.
Family Night
Shrink plastic: Create your own design then shrink it. Free. West Bibb Library, 5580 Thomaston Road. Free. 478-744-0818. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan 19.
Teen Anime Evening
Fun anime activities and prizes. Free. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 6 p.m. Jan. 24.
Family Fun Afternoon
Free. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. Free. 478-744-0875. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Jan 26.
De-Stress with Coloring
Spend some quiet time coloring or take your sheets to go. Free. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 26.
Coin, Stamp, & Postcard Show
Hosted by Middle Georgia Coin Club. Free for spectators. Miller-Murphy-Howard Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. 478-474-1770. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 29.
Harlem Globetrotters
Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Drive. $25.50 and up. Ticketmaster.com. harlemglobetrotters.com. 7 p.m. March 10.
Ocmulgee National Monument
Explore the mounds and walk the trails; discover what life was like here thousands of years ago. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. Free. 478-752-8257. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Fort Hawkins Historic Site
Explore the early American frontier fort, Blockhouse Replica and archaeological dig site. Maynard Street at Emery Highway. 478-746-0704. forthawkins.com. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Jarrell Plantation
Spend a day on the farm and learn about life on the plantation in the 1800s. 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. georgiastateparks.org. 478-986-5172. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Cannonball House
856 Mulberry St. $6 for adults; $5 for seniors and military; $3 for students with college ID. 478-745-5982. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Hay House
934 Georgia Ave. $11 adults; $10 seniors and military; $7 students; free for children younger than 6 and members of the Georgia Trust. 478-742-8155. hayhousemacon.org. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Last tour at 3 p.m. each day.
Neel Reid Tours
Guided tours of historic 1910 Joseph Neel House designed by Georgia architect Neel Reid. Federated Garden Clubs of Macon Inc., 730 College St. $5. 478-742-0921. fgcmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and by special appointment.
Yoga in the Park
Taught by local yoga teachers. Rain cancels the event. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. Free. gswilson7557@gmail.com. 9 a.m. Saturday.
Rock Candy Tours: Free Birds and Night Owls Tour
Easy walking tour of Macon’s musical landmarks with pit stops at bars along the way. Reservations requested 24 hours in advance. Beginning at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., ending at Grant’s Lounge. $10. 478-955-5997. rockcandytours@gmail.com. 7:30-9 p.m. Friday.
Rock Candy Tours: Rock ‘n’ Roll Stroll
Moderate walking tour takes more than two hours and visits the homes and favorite haunts of Southern music’s most legendary artists. H&H Soul Food Restaurant, 807 Forsyth St. $15. 478-955-5997. rockcandytours@gmail.com. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Yappy Hour
Bring your pooch for doggy demonstrations, live music and giveaways. Humans can purchase beer or wine and be entered to win door prizes. Macon Dog Park, Adams Street, downtown Macon. Free. collegehillmacon.com. 5-8 p.m. the third Thursday of the month.
Lawn Mower Races
Across from Camping World, Byron. 478-956-3929. 11 a.m. the second Saturday of the month.
Wrestling
All-Star Wrestling Network. Wrestleplex, 1361 Peach Parkway, Fort Valley. $6.50 admission, discounts to military and students, free for children 6 and younger. 478-397-5734. allstarwrestlingnetwork.com. 7:30 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. bell time, the first, third and fifth Fridays of the month.
Bingo
Public welcome. Macon Moose Lodge No. 1455, 2217 Gray Highway. 478-742-5372. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bingo
Disabled American Veterans No. 9, 4493 Houston Ave. Vann Edwards, 478-784-1454. 7 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Bingo
Public welcome. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. 478-474-3663. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Pool Tournament
The tournament is 9 Ball with handicap rules. L&W Sports Bar, 4479 Pio Nono Ave. $15 tournament, no cover charge. 478-254-4117. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dart Tournament
American Legion Post 3, 5530 Thomaston Road. $10. 478-474-7799. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Wine Tasting
Tuesday: six wines with light appetizers, $7. Thursday: eight wines with appetizers, $10. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Craft Beer Tasting
Six craft beers with snacks. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. $7. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month.
Mini-Zoo Animal Show
Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Sunday, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday of month.
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month.
