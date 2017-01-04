Out & About

January 4, 2017 11:07 AM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

The Crossroads Band: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

The High Divers with Pony League and Elroy Love: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Hugh, Chris and Lewis: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

John Stanley Band: Rocco’s Bar, 715B Ga. 96, Bonaire, 478-287-6141.

Steve Earle: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Saturday

Campbell Airlines: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Pucker Up: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Swain and the Highway Souls: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

The Village Idiots: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Thursday

Scott Little: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Related content

Out & About

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Nunsense' brings comedy to the church

View more video

Entertainment Videos