Steve Earle
Friday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
Steve Earle has been a force to be reckoned with for quite some time. Maybe you know him for “Copperhead Road” or “Guitar Town,” or his brilliant work on HBO’s “The Wire,” or his friendship with Townes Van Zandt. Whether you’re a die hard fan or simply intrigued by the name dropping from the previous sentence, Steve Earle is the real deal. If you dig great songwriting, you cannot miss this one. Doors: 7 p.m./Show: 8 p.m. $25-$35.
The High Divers with Pony League and Elroy Love
Friday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
Charleston, South Carolina’s High Divers proudly claim Wilco, Tom Petty and Neil Young as influences. They also put on a heck of a show. Elroy Love left Macon for Tennessee, but we still love and miss them. These boys are coming back to town with some bona fide book learning and are ready to show off some new tunes and haircuts. Atlanta’s Pony League gets the whole party started, so get there early. 10 p.m. $5.
Kathleen Madigan
Friday at the Grand Opera House
Kathleen Madigan, described as “the funniest woman doing stand-up right now,” has graced the stages of nearly every late-night show in her 25-year career and has won numerous awards from organizations like the American Comedy Awards and the Phyllis Diller Award. She’s also the only comedian in the history of NBC’s Last Comic Standing to go unchallenged by any other comedian. Much like that famous last scene on “8 Mile,” the competition just simply gave up. She’s that funny. Decide for yourself when she comes to Macon’s Grand Opera House. VIP tickets are available. 7:30 p.m. $25-$50.
Pucker Up
Saturday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
Pucker Up, 2017. Fresh Produce Music Hall is about to hit you with some great music. Pucker Up is the musical alias of Nathan Ventura, who is based out of Boston. He also describes himself as a wanderer, chronicling his adventures in long-distance hiking through a blog called Long Walks and Dirty Socks. The music he makes is informed by those walks and ranges from minimally sweet pop to “loud, abrasive mayhem.” Expect it all this Saturday at Fresh Produce. 9 p.m.
Swain and the Highway Souls
Saturday at Billy’s Clubhouse
Middle Georgia’s Swain and the Highway Souls cover artists in the classic soul, funk and R&B arena and are guaranteed to make you get up and shake a leg. They’ll also throw in some original compositions from their latest record, “All I Need,” which is very much inspired by the artists on their cover list. They’re getting 2017 started off right with a night at Billy’s Clubhouse, so leave your resolutions at home and join in the fun. 10 p.m. Free.
Band spotlights by Field Note Stenographers Chris Nylund and Jared Wright/Special to The Telegraph
Get your event listed
Fax: 478-744-4385; Email: out&about@macon.com
Comments