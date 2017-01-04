10 Days Calendar for Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

Friday
Jan. 6
Ice Skating
Regular admission is $10 general admission; military rate is $8. maconcentreplex.com. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 4:30-7 p.m. and 8-10:30 p.m.
“The Modern Classic Collection” Opening Reception
Charles Cashwell of Cashwell Fine Art will be exhibiting his take on a modern impressionistic approach to landscapes, and Brendan McCullor of Southern Fried Metal will have a single sculpture on site. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free. maconartsalliance.org. 478-743-6940. 5-8 p.m.
“For the Love of Art” Opening Reception
Featuring student artwork from lessons with their master artist instructor, Beth Smith. See the new exhibit, meet these talented student artists, their instructor and enjoy light refreshments. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. Free. 7-9 p.m.
Kathleen Madigan
Comedian. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $25; $50 VIP area tickets. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
All-Star Wrestling Network. Wrestleplex, 1361 Peach Parkway, Fort Valley. $6.50 admission, discounts to military and students, free for children 6 and younger. 478-397-5734. allstarwrestlingnetwork.com. 7:30 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. bell time.
Saturday
Jan. 7
Yoga in the Park
Taught by local yoga teachers. Rain cancels the event. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. Free. gswilson7557@gmail.com. 9 a.m.
Met: “Nabucco”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m.
Antique Steam Engine Demonstration
Come “let off some steam” by blowing the whistle atop the Jarrell Plantation Mill Complex, a signal used to communicate between workers at different work positions throughout the mill. Jarrell Plantation, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. 478-986-5172. 2-4 p.m.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m.
Macon Mayhem Hockey and Ice Skating
Watch the home team play against Pensacola. Stick around after the game for public ice skating. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. Hockey: $13-$20. Ice skating: $8 with a game stub or for military; $10 without a game stub. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 7:30 p.m. hockey, 10:15 p.m. ice skating
Sunday
Jan. 8
Ice Skating
Regular admission is $10 general admission; military rate is $8. maconcentreplex.com. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 1-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.
“Festival of Trees”
Annual exhibit of stunning holiday trees decorated by regional designers and artists. Museum of Arts and Sciences. Included with museum admission of $5-$10. 478-477-3232. MASmacon.org. 1-5 p.m.
Macon Film Guild: “A Man Called Ove”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
American Songbook
Concert featuring pianist Edward Eikner and soprano Nadine Cheek performing the music of American composers. Theatre Dublin, 314 Academy Ave., Dublin. $25 adults; free for children, Dublin-Laurens Arts Council and Washington County Arts Association members. 3 p.m.
Monday
Jan. 9
“The Lightning Thief”
Recommended for second-sixth grades. Part of the GrandKids Arts Education Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $7. TheGrandMacon.com.478-301-5470. 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Central Georgia Genealogical Society
Featuring Robert C. Jones speaking on “The War of 1812 in Georgia and Alabama.” Discover how your ancestors may have been impacted by the War of 1812. Guests welcome. Flint Energies Conference Room, 900 Ga. 96, Warner Robins. 478-987-7260. cggs.org. 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Jan. 10
Family Game Night
Board and card games for all ages. Free. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 6-8 p.m.
Monroe Crossing
Bluegrass band. $20. acousticproductions.com. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Jan. 11
Tinkerlab, Robotics and K’nex
Small hands, big ideas. Free. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. Free. 478-744-0875. 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Jan. 12
“Full Spectrum 2”
Last week to see the exhibition that marks the ongoing collaboration between the Middle Georgia Art Association and the Tubman Museum. Free with museum admission of $6-$10. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. tubmanmuseum.com. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Family Movie Night: “Splash and Bubbles”
Lanford Library, 6504 Houston Road. Free. 478-621-6970. 5 p.m.
Author Karen Branan
Karen Branan promotes her book “The Family Tree: A Lynching in Georgia, a Legacy of Secrets, and My Search for the Truth.” Free. 478-743-8544. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Jan. 13
MLK Community Breakfast: “Where Do We Go From Here?”
Hosted by the Office of Inclusive Excellence. Register through the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $12. 478-445-4233. milledgevillega.com. 7:30-9:30 a.m.
Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards
Artist talk from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $10 advance, $15 at door, $5 students with ID at door. 7-9 p.m.
Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Gondoliers”
Presented by the Mercer University Opera. Directed by Martha Malone with conductor Richard Kowsowski. Tickets are first-come, first-served and available at the door. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $12; $7 for Mercer faculty/staff; and free for students with a Mercer ID. mercer.edu/music. 478-301-2748. 7:30 p.m.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”
A Youth Actor’s Company production. Directed by Colby Marshall, music direction by Ellen Wilson. Get tickets online at theatremacon.com or at the door beginning an hour before showtime. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. $18 adults; $12 children/students through age 22. 478-746-9485. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Jan. 14
ML(5)K Road Race
$25. eventbrite.com. Ocmulgee National Monument Visitor’s Center, 1207 Emery Highway. 9 a.m.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Warner Robins Comic Con
Celebrity guests, comic book creators, industry guests, cosplayers, artists, writers, costume and cosplay contests, vendors and more. Courtyard Marriott, Warner Robins. atlantasouthcomiccons.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Karen Peck and New River
Bethany Baptist Church, 365 Pea Ridge Road, Bolingbroke. 478-974-0002. karenpeckandnewriver.com. 6 p.m.
Winter Fest Dance
Hosted by the USA Dance Chapter No. 6059 of Greater Macon. Complementary dance lesson by Paula East starts at 7:30 p.m.; ballroom dance starts at 8:15 p.m. Dressy casual. Water provided. Soft drinks for a donation. Music by DJ Chester Gibbs. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. $8 USA Dance members; $12 non-members; $5 students with ID. 478-743-7970. 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Gondoliers”
Fickling Hall, Mercer University. (See Friday, Jan. 13.) 7:30 p.m.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”
A Youth Actor’s Company production at Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, Jan. 13.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
Jan. 15
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”
A Youth Actor’s Company (YAC) production at Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, Jan. 13.) 2:30 p.m.
Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Gondoliers”
Fickling Hall, Mercer University. (See Friday, Jan. 13.) 2:30 p.m.
“In the Heat of the Night”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m.
