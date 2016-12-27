Ring in the New Year with unique ball drops across Middle Georgia

Macon will be dropping the mic on 2016 as part of an all-ages New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown.
“We were really trying to make a unique event that people can be proud of and there is not a single mic drop in the world, at least as far as we know,” said Andrew Eck, one of the event organizers.
The free celebration will kick off at 7 p.m. and center around First Street and Cotton Avenue between Poplar and Cherry streets. A 40-foot crane will be on Cotton Avenue to drop the mic at midnight.
Eck, who also owns the reclaimed furniture company Georgia Artisan, is building the four-foot creation.
“It’s somewhat simple and it’s really like a hand holding a mic and it will be illuminated,” he said.
Just Tap’d will be selling food and drinks, and there also will be live music and a bounce house for kids.
“We’re going to have a diverse group of musicians from 7 p.m. to midnight,” Eck said. “We’ll be featuring Maggie Renfroe from ‘The Voice’ and she’ll be headlining the event.”
Those in attendance can also share their New Year’s resolutions as part of a public art project.
“We’re also building out Macon block letters that will be four-feet high and two-feet deep,” Eck said. “The surface of them will be chalking and we’re going to have people chalk in their New Year’s resolutions.”
After the event, they plan to seal the letters and place them downtown. The event will run rain or shine and updates to the activities for the evening will be posted on the Facebook event page, Eck said.
Down the road in Perry, there is another unique New Year’s Eve celebration. For the past four years, the city has dropped a buzzard at the stroke of midnight.
The Perry Buzzard Drop starts at 9 p.m. and will feature music from Sweetwater Junction, which plays everything from rock and country to pop music. The city will close Carroll, Main, Ball and Jernigan streets for the event.
The free event is geared toward adults and alcohol is allowed in the footprint of the celebration. Downtown restaurants will be open for food and drinks and there will be spirits vendors on the streets.
The event also will feature a Buzzard Boogie contest. The dance competition features a $100 prize and will be held about 10:30 p.m.
The event picked a buzzard because of the city’s history of seeing them around town each September.
“We do still have buzzards, as we’re in their migratory route, so we do see them at certain times of the year perched on the water tower,” said Catherine Edgemon, coordinator for Perry Main Street.
Other New Year’s activities in Middle Georgia:
▪ New Year’s Eve Shamrock Drop: Downtown Dublin, 314 Academy Ave. The event starts at 8 p.m. and there will be live music. Free. For information, go to visitdublinga.com
▪ Fort Valley New Year’s Eve Party: Downtown Fort Valley. Enjoy live music starting at 7 p.m. and watch the huge peach cobbler drop at midnight. Free. For information, search @Fvnewyearsevebash on Face Book.
▪ New Year’s Eve on the Square: Downtown Forsyth. Music from Big Mike and the Booty Papas and the Matt Pippin Band starting at 9 p.m. Ball drop at midnight. Free. For information, call 478-994-7747 or visit cityofforsyth.com.
▪ Rockin’ New Year’s Eve: Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St. The 21-and-older event featuring the A2Z Band starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25, $40 for two or tables for $300. For information, call 478-957-7728 or visit libraryballroom.com.
▪ New Year’s Eve Big Bash: Terminal Station, 200 Cherry St. The event starts at 8:30 p.m. and features music by the Grapevine Band. Event benefits the ARC Macon. Tickets are $30 general admission, $40 for table seating or $300 for a table of eight. For information, call 478-477-7764 or visit arcmacon.org.
Comments