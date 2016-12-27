Friday
Dec. 30
USDAA Sirius Dog Agility Show
Hosted by Sirius Dog Agility. Free for spectators. siriusdogagility.com. Reaves Arena, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Suzanne Lawler One-Woman Show
Ocmulgee Arts Inc., 2242 Ingleside Ave. 478-746-3541. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kwanzaa: “Nia”
Theme: “The Glory of Africa: Restoring Ourselves to Traditional Greatness.” A program of enlightening activities and interactions designed to increase our consciousness and appreciation of our African and AfroAsiatic heritage. New Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4388 Robinson Road. Free. 478-952-8218. 6 p.m.
Drive Thru Christmas Lights
Cruise through more than one mile of Christmas lights and decorations visible from your vehicle. $5 per vehicle or $20 per bus. 706-647-6374. therockranch.com. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. 6-10 p.m.
Habersham Records 45th Anniversary
Featuring Stan Butler and TK Soul. Tickets may be purchased at Habersham Records. Macon Conference Center, behind Chasen’s, 3590 Riverside Drive. $25 in advance. 478-743-2587. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Dec. 31
Kwanzaa: “Kuumba”
The Karamu (Kwanzaa Feast), with family fun and creative activities and delicious food dishes. Presented by Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center Inc. and Torchlight Academy Inc. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. Free. 478-952-8218. 478-718-8067. 5-8 p.m.
Jagged Edge, Lyfe Jennings and Keke Wyatt
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $44.50-$99.50. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m.
Macon New Year’s Eve Celebration
Live music. Sign New Year’s resolution boards to be used as public art. Bounce houses for kids, food and drink and ball drop. Open to all ages. First Street across from City Hall between Poplar and Cherry streets. Free. 7 p.m.-midnight
Fort Valley New Year’s Eve Party
Music from several DJs and bands, live comedy show, open mic, line dancing and more. Watch the huge peach cobbler drop at midnight. Food and alcohol for sale. Downtown Fort Valley. 7 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Shamrock Drop
Watch the shamrock drop and dance to live music in downtown Dublin. Free. visitdublinga.com. 314 Academy Ave., Dublin. 8 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Big Bash
Benefits the ARC Macon. Music by the Grapevine Band. Terminal Station, Cherry Street. $40 per person table seating, $300 table for eight; $30 general admission. arcmacon.org. 478-477-7764. 8:30 p.m.
Forsyth New Year’s Eve on the Square
Music from Big Mike and the Booty Papas and the Matt Pippin Band. Ball drop at midnight. Free. 478-994-7747. cityofforsyth.com. Downtown Forsyth. 9 p.m.
Perry Buzzard Drop
Ring in the New Year and watch the buzzard drop in downtown Perry. Free. perrybuzzarddrop.com. Downtown Perry. 9 p.m.
Rockin’ New Year’s Eve
With the A2Z Band. Ages 21+ only. Seating is not guaranteed if you do not purchase a table. $25; two for $40; limited tables of 10 available for $300, includes party favors. 478-957-7728. libraryballroom.com. Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St. 9 p.m.
Sunday
Jan. 1
Happy New Year’s Day!
USDAA Sirius Dog Agility Show
Hosted by Sirius Dog Agility. Free for spectators. siriusdogagility.com. Reaves Arena, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Indian Springs First Day History Hike
Discover the history of Indian Springs State Park, sample the famous spring water, and tour the park museum while enjoying hot chocolate. This moderate hike will involve some steps and hills. $5 per car parking fee. 770-504-2277. Indian Springs State Park, 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. 10 a.m.
Kwanzaa: “Imani”
An interfaith service in the spirit of love, unity and faith. Presented by Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center Inc. and Torchlight Academy Inc. Steward Chapel AME Church, 887 Forsyth St. Free. 478-952-8218. 478-718-8067. 11 a.m.
Ice Skating
Regular admission is $10 general admission; military rate is $8. maconcentreplex.com. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 1-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.
High Falls First Day Hike
This 1.5 mile moderate hike will take you past several scenic and historic sites including the falls, the old grist mill, and through a mixed pine/hardwood forest. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water and a snack. $5 per car parking fee. 478-993-3053. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. 2 p.m.
Monday
Jan. 2
Ice Skating
Regular admission is $10 general admission; military rate is $8. maconcentreplex.com. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 1-3:30 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. and 8-10:30 p.m.
Powersville Opry
Open for Monday night jam! Directions: go south onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Jan. 3
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday
Jan. 4
Poetic Peace Open Mic Nights
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight
Thursday
Jan. 5
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 8 a.m.-dark
Wine Tasting
Eight wines with appetizers, $10. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m.
Bingo
Public welcome. Macon Moose Lodge No. 1455, 2217 Gray Highway. 478-742-5372. 7 p.m.
Friday
Jan. 6
Ice Skating
Regular admission is $10 general admission; military rate is $8. maconcentreplex.com. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 4:30-7 p.m. and 8-10:30 p.m.
“The Modern Classic Collection” Opening Reception
Charles Cashwell of Cashwell Fine Art will be exhibiting his take on a modern impressionistic approach to landscapes, and Brendan McCullor of Southern Fried Metal will have a single sculpture on site. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free. maconartsalliance.org. 478-743-6940. 5-8 p.m.
Kathleen Madigan
Comedian. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $25; $50 VIP area tickets. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
All-Star Wrestling Network. Wrestleplex, 1361 Peach Parkway, Fort Valley. $6.50 admission, discounts to military and students, free for children 6 and younger. 478-397-5734. allstarwrestlingnetwork.com. 7:30 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. bell time.
Saturday
Jan. 7
Yoga in the Park
Taught by local yoga teachers. Rain cancels the event. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. Free. gswilson7557@gmail.com. 9 a.m.
Met: “Nabucco”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m.
Antique Steam Engine Demonstration
Come “let off some steam” by blowing the whistle atop the Jarrell Plantation Mill Complex, a signal used to communicate between workers at different work positions throughout the mill. Jarrell Plantation, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. 478-986-5172. 2-4 p.m.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m.
Macon Mayhem Hockey and Ice Skating
Watch the home team play against Pensacola. Stick around after the game for public ice skating. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. Hockey: $13-$20. Ice skating: $8 with a game stub or for military; $10 without a game stub. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 7:30 p.m. hockey, 10:15 p.m. ice skating
Sunday
Jan. 8
Ice Skating
Regular admission is $10 general admission; military rate is $8. maconcentreplex.com. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 1-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.
“Festival of Trees”
Annual exhibit of stunning holiday trees decorated by regional designers and artists. Museum of Arts and Sciences. Included with museum admission of $5-$10. 478-477-3232. MASmacon.org. 1-5 p.m.
Macon Film Guild: “A Man Called Ove”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
