Out & About Arts Calendar for Dec. 23, 2016

THEATER
Met: “Nabucco”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. Jan. 7.
“The Lightning Thief”
Recommended for second-sixth grades. Part of the GrandKids Arts Education Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $7. TheGrandMacon.com. tickets@mercer.edu. 478-301-5470. 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9.
Met: “Romeo et Juliette”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. Jan. 21.
“Downtown”
The Macon Civic Club’s annual musical revue will feature song, dance, comedy and a live orchestra. Proceeds benefit charities throughout Middle Georgia. Box office hours: 10 am.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $15 Feb. 1; $18 Feb. 2; $40 Feb. 3, includes a pre-show cocktail party in front of the Grand; $20 Feb. 4. 478-301-5470. thegrandmacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1-4; the gala on Feb. 3 begins at 6:15 p.m.
“42nd Street”
Part of the Grand Broadway Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $45-$71. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8.
“The Gospel of John”
The text of John’s Gospel, performed in two acts. Developed and performed by Brad Sherrill. Presented by Mercer University Theatre. Advance ticket purchase is recommended, but tickets will also be available at the door. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St. $15 general admission, $10 with Mercer ID. tickets.mercer.edu. 8 p.m. Feb. 11; 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
“Teacher From the Black Lagoon and Other Stories”
Recommended for kindergarten-fourth grades. Part of the GrandKids Arts Education Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $7. TheGrandMacon.com. tickets@mercer.edu. 478-301-5470. 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Third Thursday Organ Interlude: Charles Higgs
Thirty-minute concert followed by optional catered lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the church social hall for $10. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. Free, but donations to the Family Advancement Ministry are welcomed. 478-745-1631. nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon Jan. 19.
“Jeans ‘n Classics Disco & Motown”
The Macon Symphony Orchestra’s annual pops concert. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $20 general admission balcony tickets. maconsymphony.com. 478-301-5300. 7 p.m. Jan. 21.
Violinist Emil Altschuler and pianist Thomas Pandolfi
Presented by Macon Concert Association. Burden Parlor, Wesleyan College. $25 adults, $10 students; season subscription: $80 adults, $40 students. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
Third Thursday Organ Interlude: Young Artists in Concert
From the studio of Jack Mitchener, Mercer University. Thirty-minute concert followed by optional catered lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the church Social Hall for $10. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. Free, but donations to the Family Advancement Ministry are welcomed. 478-745-1631. nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon Feb. 16.
Macon Pops Fundraiser Concert
Indulge in fine dining catered by Dovetail while listening to the Macon Pops Big Band in an intimate setting. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St. maconpops.com. 8 p.m. Feb. 24.
The American Boychoir
Directed by Ferndando Malvar-Ruiz and featuring Charles Wesley Evans, soloist. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. Feb. 26.
EXHIBITIONS
“Art from the Heart”
By students of Ernestine Stofko Dixon. Part of Music and the Arts at Vineville. Vineville Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. 478-745-3331. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, through December.
Suzanne Lawler One-Woman Show
Ocmulgee Arts Inc., 2242 Ingleside Ave. Exhibit on display 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 478-746-3541. On display through December.
“Festival of Trees”
Annual exhibit of stunning holiday trees decorated by regional designers and artists. Museum of Arts and Sciences. Included with museum admission. 478-477-3232. MASmacon.org. Exhibit on display during museum hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. On display through Jan. 15.
“Full Spectrum 2”
The second in a biannual series of exhibitions that mark the ongoing collaboration between the Middle Georgia Art Association and the Tubman Museum. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. tubmanmuseum.com. On display through Jan. 17.
Ceramics Exhibit
Featuring the work of ceramists Sandra Trujillo and Curtis Stewardson, who are combining drawing and pottery in this exhibition. Peacock Gallery, Russell Hall, Middle Georgia State University, Cochran. Free. Charlie Agnew, charlie.agnew@mga.edu. On display through Jan. 20.
Student Art Show
Open to all high school students in Houston County. Categories are drawing, painting, mixed media, photography and 3-D sculpture. Hosted by the Perry Arts Group. Perry Arts Center, 1121 Macon Road, Perry. Free admission. 478-918-5446. 478-287-5262. Jan. 20-22.
Chatov Retrospective: 100 Years of Painting
The exhibition features the works of Roman, Constantin, Marc and Charles Chatov, three generations in a family of gifted artists. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. On display through Feb. 19.
Science on a Sphere
A room-size, global display system that uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data onto a 6-foot diameter sphere, similar to a giant animated globe. Presented in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. Ongoing.
D-Day Exhibition
The interactive exhibition tells the story of the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, the 61st and 442nd Troop Carrier Groups that ferried them to Normandy, France, and the 325th Glider Regiment that fought alongside them. Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Free. 478-926-6870. museumofaviation.org. Ongoing.
AUDITIONS
Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible”
Roles for 10 men and 10 women. Presented by the Backlot Players of Forsyth. Show dates: March 17-26. Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. thebacklotplayers.org. Dennis Smith, 630-204-3238 or hdennissmith@yahoo.com. 7 p.m. Jan. 9-10.
Middle Georgia Concert Band
Membership is open to all wind and percussion players ages 17 and older. Tattnall Square Academy band room, Trojan Trail off Wesleyan Drive. For more information, visit middlegeorgiaconcertband.org or call 478-784-0541. 7-9 p.m. Mondays.
ET CETERA
Holiday Artists’ Market
Give the gift of art. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Free admission. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart.org. Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 23.
2016 Holiday Gift Shop
The exhibit will feature ornaments, cards, scarves, turned wood pens, pottery, paintings, photography, furniture, jewelry and more. Gift shop available through December. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free admission. maconartsalliance.org. 478-743-6940. Open through Dec. 28.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church Choir Room (administration building in the back of church), 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. hogchorus@gmail.com. 478-345-7464. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Sketching
Bring a sketchbook and pencils and practice portrait drawing. Gallery of Fine Art, 2507-C Moody Road, Warner Robins. Free. Leslie Hoops-Wallace, 478-396-9198 or unicornsquest@hotmail.com. 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Sweet Georgia Sound Show Chorus
Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. Singing lesson and first month of membership is free. 478-922-2541. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mercer University Pipes and Drums
Lessons and rehearsal. No musical experience required. Pipe, drum lessons for interested community members. Room 109, Willet Science Center, Mercer University. Free. mercerpipesdrums.com. Jack.Mahaney@mercer.edu. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
