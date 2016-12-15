Welcome to midstate’s thriving holiday season

If you didn’t see “The Wiz” at Theatre Macon last week, you missed a real treat! Don’t worry, though, because our vibrant, regional theater community has been busy preparing some old and new favorites. Here’s a short list of what’s in store during the coming week.
Annual Event
Back for its fifth consecutive year, “A Christmas Cabaret” at Theatre Macon features entertainers who will perform more than 20 classic Christmas songs. Bring some spare dollar bills to this family favorite, because there will be a 50/50 raffle every night, with the money going to support a local charity. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Call 478-746-9485.
Fantastical Journey
Macon Little Theatre will present “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” an enchanting adventure through a mysterious chocolate factory. This musical, featuring songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder, will delight all members of your family. Shows start at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Call 478-477-3342.
Holiday Musical
The Perry Players Community Theatre will present an original play, “Christmas With You,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Visit perryplayers.org for more information.
Gospel Celebration
Theatre Dublin will present its “Celebration of Gospel” again this year. This annual concert features talented gospel artists from across Middle Georgia performing Christian and holiday favorites. Consider donating a new, unwrapped toy at this free concert on Saturday, which begins at 6 p.m. Call 478-277-5074.
Christmas Road Trip
The Classic Center Theatre in Athens will stage three performances of “The Nutcracker,” a holiday favorite that provides delightful entertainment for the entire family. The shows are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and on Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Call 800-918-6393.
Shop Locally
Don’t forget that there are great deals on items at many local holiday shops open specifically for the season.
Consider patronizing the following places to purchase unique gifts for your friends and family: Santa’s Secret Shop at the Museum of Arts and Sciences, Holiday Artists’ Market at the Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, Holiday Artists Market at the Macon Arts Alliance Gallery, Side Porch Gift Shop at the Sidney Lanier Cottage, and Santa’s Shop at the Tubman Museum.
Also, please support shops at the Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, the Hay House, the Ocmulgee National Monument and other local nonprofit organizations that enrich our lives all year long.
Season’s greetings to all!
Contact Melanie Byas at melanie@retrowarehouse.com.
Comments