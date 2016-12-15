Out & About Main Calendar for Dec. 16, 2016

HOLIDAY EVENTS
Hay House Holiday Luncheon
Includes a holiday luncheon, prepared this year by Fountain of Juice and served in the Music Room, where pianist Caleb Esmund will play Christmas carols on the Stieff piano. After lunch guests can enjoy a self-guided tour. Reservations required. Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. $45 per person. 478-742-8155. jthompson@georgiatrust.org. hayhousemacon.org. Noon Dec. 16.
Buddy Greene’s Hometown Christmas
With Ron Block and Jeff Taylor. Me & Molly will open the show. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St. $20 balcony; $25 floor seating. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 7 p.m. Dec. 16.
John Berry: The Christmas Concert
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $38. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
Dublin Christkindlmarket
Delight in a mix of unique gift ideas, Old World charm and holiday cheer. Stollen, cookies, waffles, fried sausages, hot spiced wine, apple cider and more also will be available. Punch and hot apple juice are given to the children. Dublin Carnegie, 311 Academy Ave., Dublin. Free admission. 478-272-4002. 1-7 p.m. Dec. 16-18.
Country Christmas Nights
Enjoy Santa’s Workshop, photos with Santa, trolley rides through more than one mile of Christmas lights, dinner at the Christmas Cafe, an enchanted locomotive train ride and more. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $5-$22. 706-647-6374. therockranch.com. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17 and 19.
Breakfast with Santa
Enjoy a hot breakfast and visit with Santa in Truett’s Barn. Bring your own camera. Children can also enjoy Christmas movies in the theater room while waiting to meet with Santa. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $15.95 per seat; children 2 and younger may sit in their parent’s lap and eat from their parent’s plate for free. 706-647-6374. therockranch.com. 9:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Dec. 17.
Santa Visits the Big House
Come see Santa inside the Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House. 2321 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-741-5551. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 17.
Santa Visits the Tubman
Take photos with Santa while you explore Santa’s Shop. tubmanmuseum.com. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. Noon-3 p.m. Dec. 17.
“Music of the Season: A Musical Gift for Our Community”
Presented by the Museum of Aviation Foundation and the Wellston Winds. The program will feature several special guests, including emcee and vocalist, Sharron Cornacchione, the Mercer University Youth Choirs, Veterans High School Choir, the Trombone All-Stars, and ballerinas from Peacock’s Performing Arts. Free. Century of Flight Hangar, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 7 p.m. Dec. 17.
Holiday Tours
Tour the Old Governor’s Mansion while it’s decorated for the holidays. Reservations required. Old Governor’s Mansion, Georgia College, Milledgeville. $15 adults, $8 seniors, $10 per group, $4 students. 478-445-4545. Tours are conducted each hour from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Through Dec. 23; candlelight tours: 6-7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 20.
Winter Wonderland Festival
Fort Valley Festival Park, 310 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Valley. 678-771-3265. 1-10 p.m. Dec. 17; 1-8 p.m. Dec. 18.
Drive Thru Christmas Lights
Cruise through more than one mile of Christmas lights and decorations visible from your vehicle. Tickets must be purchased on site. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $5 per vehicle or $20 per bus. 706-647-6374. therockranch.com. 6-10 p.m. Dec. 18, and 20-31.
Hay House Christmas Tea Party
Activities for girls include holiday readings in the Music Room, an elaborate demonstration on holiday entertaining in the dining room, Christmas crafts in the old kitchen and a visit with Santa. Children are asked to bring a book or $1 donation to benefit Book ‘Em. Reservations required. Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. $25 per young lady (12 and younger) and one accompanying adult. 478-742-8155. jthompson@georgiatrust.org. hayhousemacon.org. 4-6 p.m. Dec. 18.
Holiday Stress Relief: Adult Coloring
Color yourself calm. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. Free. 478-744-0875. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 19.
CD Snowflakes
A unique craft to add a little sparkle to your holiday decorations. Shurling Library, 1796 Shurling Drive. Free. 478-744-0875. 10:30 a.m. Dec. 21.
Roland Everett Fall
Performing original Christmas music. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. ampersandguild.com. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 23.
Kwanzaa Celebration “(Umoja) Unity Day”
Annual Festival of First Fruits. Presented by the Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center and Torchlight Academy Inc. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m. Dec. 26.
Kwanzaa Celebration “(Kujichagulia) Youth Self-Determination Night”
Annual Festival of First Fruits. Presented by the Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center and Torchlight Academy, Inc. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m. Dec. 27.
Christmas at the Palace of the South
The three main levels of the Hay House will feature period decorations inspired by the Jazz Age of the 1920s to 1940s with the theme of “A Dazzling December: A Jazz Age Jubilee.” Includes tours, events and activities. Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. Normal museum admission rates apply. 478-742-8155. hayhousemacon.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 31.
Fort Valley New Year’s Eve Party
Music from several DJs and bands, live comedy show, open mic, line dancing and more. Watch the huge peach cobbler drop at midnight. Food and alcohol for sale. Downtown Fort Valley. 7 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve Shamrock Drop
Watch the shamrock drop and dance to live music in downtown Dublin. Free. visitdublinga.com. 314 Academy Ave., Dublin. 8 p.m. Dec. 31.
Perry Buzzard Drop
Ring in the New Year and watch the buzzard drop in downtown Perry. Free. perrybuzzarddrop.com. Downtown Perry. 9 p.m. Dec. 31.
Rockin’ New Year’s Eve
With the A2Z Band. Ages 21+ only. Seating is not guaranteed if you do not purchase a table. $25; two for $40; limited tables of 10 available for $300, includes party favors. 478-957-7728. libraryballroom.com. Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St. 9 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve Big Bash
Benefits the ARC Macon. Terminal Station, Cherry Street. $40 per person table seating, $300 table for eight; $30 general admission. arcmacon.org. 478-477-7764. 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
MARKETS/BAZAARS
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 14 and Feb. 11.
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 8 a.m.-dark daily.
Milledgeville Farmers Market
Featuring a variety of local vendors. City of Milledgeville Pavilion, East Hancock Street, Milledgeville. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor at the Milledgeville Farmers Market can contact Deana, 478-414-4014 or dthornton@milledgevillega.us. 2-6 p.m. Tuesday.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Featuring grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, free-range chicken, fresh produce, home-baked goods, raw milk, container gardens, potted plants, birdhouses and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.
International City Farmers’ Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. 1-6 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN
“For He Is Born”
A live production about God’s presentation of a Savior to a dying world. Presented by Greater Lizzieboro Baptist Church. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 6 p.m. Dec. 17.
Songsmen Quartet
Open rehearsal and sing-along. Group singing, duets, solos, etc. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Instruments will be furnished. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road. Free. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
MUSIC ANDVARIETY
Karen Lott and Lott’s of Love Experience
Featuring Karen Lott, Northeast High School and M.A. Evans band members. Hosted by DJ AD. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $20 adult, $15 child. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20.
JJ Grey and Mofro
With instrumental jazz/funk band Naughty Professor. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St. $25 general admission, $30 premium balcony; $28 general admission day of show. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Dec. 29.
Habersham Records 45th Anniversary
Featuring Stan Butler and TK Soul. Tickets may be purchased at Habersham Records. Macon Conference Center, behind Chasen’s, 3590 Riverside Drive. $25 in advance. 478-743-2587. 8 p.m. Dec. 30.
Jagged Edge, Lyfe Jennings and Keke Wyatt
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $44.50-$99.50. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. Dec. 31.
Kathleen Madigan
Comedian. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $25; $50 VIP area tickets. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
Garrison Keillor
An evening of storytelling. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $52.50, $72.50 and $152.50. wmconcerts.com. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. Jan. 7.
The Black Jacket Symphony: Dark Side of the Moon
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 8 p.m. Jan. 21.
Justin Moore and Lee Brice
With special guest William Michael Morgan. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $29.75-$59.75. maconcentreplex.org. Jan. 28.
“An Evening with John Berry”
Acoustical concert. Presented by the Backlot Players Inc., to benefit its 300 Roses Capital Campaign. Monroe County Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. $43-$48 plus handling. thebacklotplayers.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
“Let It Be”
A celebration of the music of the Beatles. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $47.50. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Vince Gill
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $39 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. Feb. 16.
Hotel California: A Tribute to the Eagles
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35-$39. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $33-$35. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 12.
ZZ Top
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $38.50 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 14.
Ron White
Comedian. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $44.75 and $54.75. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 17.
Tim Hawkins
Comedian. With special guest Johnnie W. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $19 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 28.
Poetic Peace Open Mic Nights
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight every first and third Wednesday.
DANCES
Shag Club
Holiday Inn Macon North, 3953 River Place Drive. Free. 478-960-7938. 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Dance
Featuring the Winchester Band. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9, 4493 Houston Ave. $7. 478-784-1454. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dance
Featuring the Southern Country Band. Singles welcome. VFW Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. $7. 478-474-3663. 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Macon 1800s
Join the historic dance group to practice and learn dances from the early 1800s. Free to attend, $10 lifetime membership if you’d like to permanently join the group. Public welcome. 478-922-9947. Howard Community Center, 5645 Forsyth Road. 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Western Square Dancers of Macon Square Dance Club
Caller: Tom Wood. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-935-8364. 7-9 p.m. Thursday (except the fourth Thursday of each month).
Robins Ramblers Square Dance Club
Caller is Bud Whitten. Warner Robins Recreation Center, 800 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478 235-9200. 7-9 p.m. Tuesday (except the third Tuesday of each month).
Irish Reelers Square Dance Club
Caller: Lee Dixon. Southwest Laurens Elementary School, 1799 Ga. 117, Rentz. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-293-8771. 7:30-9:30 p.m. second and fourth Friday of each month.
Pairs and Spares Square Dance Club
Caller is Tom Wood. North Macon Park Recreation Center, off Wimbish Road. 478-538-5397. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, except holidays.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music with the Foskey Family Band and the Faulk Family Band. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
This week: 5 p.m. House Band, 7 p.m. Klassic Kountry; covered dish Christmas party at 5:30 p.m., bring your best covered dish. 215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
This week: 4 p.m. Christmas party food and fun, 4:15 p.m. Powersville Opry House Band, 6 p.m. Ray Knighton and Wanell Collins, 7:30 p.m. Mrs. Santa arrives. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
699 Altman Road, Haddock. Free; donations accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6:30-10 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
Juliette Opry House
Ga. 87, Juliette. $17. 478-335-3895. acousticproductions.com. 5:30 p.m. every first Saturday, front porch local bluegrass jam; 7 p.m., open mic stage show; 8 p.m., headliner stage show.
FILMS/SCREENINGS
“Zootopia”
Presented by the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame and the Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health. Drinks and popcorn for sale. Limited seating. Admission to the Hall of Fame will be free all day. gshf.org. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 301 Cherry St. 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 21.
Macon Film Guild: “A Man Called Ove”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
“In the Heat of the Night”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15.
“Tower”
Special documentary screening presented by the Macon Film Guild. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
Macon Film Guild: “Neruda”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
“Roman Holiday”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
“To Kill a Mockingbird”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. March 3.
“The Pelican Brief”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. March 10.
“Stagecoach”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 7.
FUNDRAISERS
All That Jazz
The 21st annual concert and ball benefiting the Tubman Museum. Featuring After 7. Reserved floor seating $150; balcony seating $30 before Jan. 12; $35 after. Tubmanmuseum.com. City auditorium, 415 First St. 7 p.m. Jan. 28.
Black and White Masquerade Ball
Dinner, dancing and silent auction. Music by AJ the DJ. Attire is semi-formal to formal. Annual Joshua’s Birthday Bash for a Cure hosted by Joshua’s Wish Foundation. Benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $40 until Jan. 13; $50 after Jan. 13; $400 table for 10 available until Jan. 13. joshuaswish.org. 478-361-3541. 6 p.m. Feb. 4.
ET CETERA
Ice Skating
Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. Regular admission is $10; after game admission is $10 without a game stub and $8 with a game stub; military rate is $8. maconcentreplex.com. After game skates: 10:10 p.m.-midnight Dec. 17. Friday skate: 4:30-7 p.m. and 8-10:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Sunday skate: 1-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 18. School break skates: 1-3:30 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. and 8-10:30 p.m. Dec. 21-23. Christmas Eve skate: 1-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 24. Dec. 16-24.
Macon Mayhem Hockey
Home games are played at the Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 vs. Columbus. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 vs. Pensacola. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 vs. Knoxville. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 vs. Pensacola.7:30 p.m. Feb. 3-4 vs. Huntsville. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 vs. Mississippi River Kings. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 4 p.m. Feb. 19 vs. Fayetteville. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 vs. Pensacola. 7:30 p.m. March 3-4 vs. Mississippi River Kings. 7:30 p.m. March 17 vs. Columbus. 4 p.m. March 19 vs. Knoxville. 7:30 p.m. March 31 vs. Roanoke. 4 p.m. April 2 vs. Pensacola.7:30 p.m. April 7-8 vs. Roanoake. Dec. 17-April 8.
Wreaths Across America Program
The Civil Air Patrol will conduct a brief ceremony to remember and honor military veterans. Attendees are encouraged to bring a wreath for placement after the service. Andersonville National Historic Site, 496 Cemetery Road, Andersonville. wreathsacrossamerica.org. Noon Dec. 17.
Pinterest Fails Potluck
Bring a dish, baked goods or a non-alcoholic drink made from a Pinterest recipe, and bring the recipe (must be safe to eat, doesn’t have to be pretty). Fail categories will include nail art, home decor, gift wrapping, ornaments, wearables and kids’ crafts. Prizes for the biggest fails. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. Free with food contribution. ampersandguild.com. 5-8 p.m. Dec. 17.
“Labor Behind the Veil: The History of Slaves and Free Persons 1839-1868”
Tour to interpret antebellum life through the perspective of slaves and free persons who worked here. Reservations requested. Old Governor’s Mansion, Georgia College, Milledgeville. $15 adults, $8 seniors, $10 per group, $4 students. 478-445-4545. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, through Dec. 27.
USDAA Sirius Dog Agility Show
Hosted by Sirius Dog Agility. Free for spectators. siriusdogagility.com. Reaves Arena, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 30-Jan. 1.
Indian Springs First Day History Hike
Join a park ranger for a journey through time. Discover the history of Indian Springs State Park, sample the famous spring water, and tour the park museum while enjoying hot chocolate. This moderate hike will involve some steps and hills. $5 per car parking fee. 770-504-2277. Indian Springs State Park, 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. 10 a.m. Jan. 1.
High Falls First Day Hike
This staff-led 1.5 mile moderate hike will take you past several scenic and historic sites including the falls, the old grist mill, and through a mixed pine/hardwood forest. You will learn about the park history and the local ecology. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water and a snack. $5 per car parking fee. 478-993-3053. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. 2 p.m. Jan. 1.
Antique Steam Engine Demonstration
Come “let off some steam” by blowing the whistle atop the Jarrell Plantation Mill Complex, a signal used to communicate between workers at different work positions throughout the mill. Jarrell Plantation, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. 478-986-5172. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 7 and Feb. 4.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 7.
ML5K Road Race
Ocmulgee National Monument Visitor’s Center, 1207 Emery Highway. 9 a.m. Jan. 14.
Ocmulgee National Monument
Explore the mounds and walk the trails; discover what life was like here thousands of years ago. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. Free. 478-752-8257. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Fort Hawkins Historic Site
Explore the early American frontier fort, Blockhouse Replica and archaeological dig site. Maynard Street at Emery Highway. 478-746-0704. forthawkins.com. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Jarrell Plantation
Spend a day on the farm and learn about life on the plantation in the 1800s. 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. georgiastateparks.org. 478-986-5172. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Cannonball House
856 Mulberry St. $6 for adults; $5 for seniors and military; $3 for students with college ID. 478-745-5982. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Hay House
934 Georgia Ave. $11 adults; $10 seniors and military; $7 students; free for children younger than 6 and members of the Georgia Trust. 478-742-8155. hayhousemacon.org. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Last tour at 3 p.m. each day.
Neel Reid Tours
Guided tours of historic 1910 Joseph Neel House designed by Georgia architect Neel Reid. Federated Garden Clubs of Macon Inc., 730 College St. $5. 478-742-0921. fgcmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and by special appointment.
Yoga in the Park
Taught by local yoga teachers. Rain cancels the event. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. Free. gswilson7557@gmail.com. 9 a.m. Saturday.
Rock Candy Tours: Free Birds and Night Owls Tour
Easy walking tour of Macon’s musical landmarks with pit stops at bars along the way. Reservations requested 24 hours in advance. Beginning at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., ending at Grant’s Lounge. $10. 478-955-5997. rockcandytours@gmail.com. 7:30-9 p.m. Friday.
Rock Candy Tours: Rock ‘n’ Roll Stroll
Moderate walking tour takes more than two hours and visits the homes and favorite haunts of Southern music’s most legendary artists. H&H Soul Food Restaurant, 807 Forsyth St. $15. 478-955-5997. rockcandytours@gmail.com. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Yappy Hour
Bring your pooch for doggy demonstrations, live music and giveaways. Humans can purchase beer or wine and be entered to win door prizes. Macon Dog Park, Adams Street, downtown Macon. Free. collegehillmacon.com. 5-8 p.m. the third Thursday of the month.
Lawn Mower Races
Across from Camping World, Byron. 478-956-3929. 11 a.m. the second Saturday of the month.
Wrestling
All-Star Wrestling Network. Wrestleplex, 1361 Peach Parkway, Fort Valley. $6.50 admission, discounts to military and students, free for children 6 and younger. 478-397-5734. allstarwrestlingnetwork.com. 7:30 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. bell time, the first, third and fifth Fridays of the month.
Bingo
Public welcome. Macon Moose Lodge No. 1455, 2217 Gray Highway. 478-742-5372. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bingo
Disabled American Veterans No. 9, 4493 Houston Ave. Vann Edwards, 478-784-1454. 7 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Bingo
Public welcome. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. 478-474-3663. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Pool Tournament
The tournament is 9 Ball with handicap rules. L&W Sports Bar, 4479 Pio Nono Ave. $15 tournament, no cover charge. 478-254-4117. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dart Tournament
American Legion Post 3, 5530 Thomaston Road. $10. 478-474-7799. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Wine Tasting
Tuesday: six wines with light appetizers, $7. Thursday: eight wines with appetizers, $10. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Craft Beer Tasting
Six craft beers with snacks. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. $7. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month.
Mini-Zoo Animal Show
Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Sunday, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday of month.
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month.
Comments