Out & About Arts Calendar for Dec. 9, 2016

THEATER
“The Wiz”
Presented by Theatre Macon. Directed by Jim Crisp, choreography by Danielle Bocchino, music direction by Athens Carter. $25 adults, $20 seniors (60 and up), $15 children/students through age 22. Call 478-746-9485 for reservations, buy online at theatremacon.com or at the door beginning an hour before showtime. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 8 p.m. Dec. 9-10; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11.
“Nutcracker”
Presented by the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $18-$25 adults, $10 students. 478-301-5470. midganutcracker.com. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11.
“The Nutcracker”
A reception for dance and theater patrons will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Maxwell Student Center banquet room. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is encouraged. 478-445-8289. 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10; 2 p.m. Dec. 11.
“Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka”
Musical. Directed by Sylvia Haynie and Laura Voss. Children under 5 not admitted. Box Office Hours: 1-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults, $15 seniors (60+), $10 students (up to 23). 478-477-3342. 478-471-PLAY. maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 14-17; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18.
“Saving Christmas, Again”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. $10 adults, $5 children. 478 929-4579. 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10; 2:30 p.m. Dec 10-11.
Met: “L’Amour de Loin”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. Dec. 10.
A Southern Christmas
Presented by Kristy’s School of Dance. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m. Dec. 15.
A Christmas Cabaret
Featuring the vocal talents of Bryson Holloway, Kimberly Lochner, Tiffany McCall, Charles Davis, and the musical talents of Jim Penndorf, David Lintz, Athens Carter and Rob Sumowski. Tickets are available online or at the door beginning one hour before showtime. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. $20 general admission. theatremacon.com. theatremacon438@gmail.com. 8 p.m. Dec. 15-17; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
“Christmas With You”
Musical presented by the Perry Players; directed by Hunter Hufnagle. Visit perryplayers.org for ticket information. Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
“The Urban Nutcracker”
Presented by Kali Dance Studio. Come experience this classic tale with an urban hip-hop twist. $15. thegrandmacon.com. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 3 p.m. Dec. 18.
NT Live: “No Man’s Land”
Broadcast live by the National Theatre in London. $20 adults, $15 students and seniors. 478-742-2000. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 3 p.m. Dec. 18.
Met: “Nabucco”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. Jan. 7.
“The Lightning Thief”
Recommended for second-sixth grades. Part of the GrandKids Arts Education Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $7. TheGrandMacon.com. tickets@mercer.edu. 478-301-5470. 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Handel’s “Messiah”
Presented by the Choral Society of Middle Georgia, Mercer University Choir and Mercer University Orchestra. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. $10. csmg.maconga@gmail.com. 478-216-7841. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10.
“Sing & Rejoice!”
Presented by the Mercer University Youth Choirs. Dec. 10 performance: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 S. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Dec. 11 performance: Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. $10 per person; $40 per family. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11.
Celtic Christmas
Annual concert featuring Robin Bullock and Steve Baughman. Includes vocal music, guitars and other folk instruments. $20 adults; $10 students. Pierce Chapel, Wesleyan College. acousticproductions.com. 7 p.m. Dec. 10.
Fabian Concert Series: The Cortona Trio
Featuring Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin, Julie Albers, cello, and Elizabeth Pridgen, piano. Pay at the door or reserve seats by phone. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $15 per person; free with Mercer ID or any valid student ID. 478-301-5470. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13.
The Max Noah Singers Homecoming Concert
The concert will include African-inspired holiday and traditional caroling songs, pop a cappella, Latin motets and “Silent Night.” First Presbyterian Church, 210 S. Wayne St., Milledgeville. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
Third Thursday Organ Interlude: Nelda Chapman
Thirty-minute concert followed by optional catered lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the church social hall for $10. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. Free, but donations to the Family Advancement Ministry are welcomed. 478-745-1631. nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon Dec. 15.
The Christmas Portion of Handel’s “Messiah”
Performed by the Chancel Choir, accompanied by organ and strings. The oratorio will be conducted by Ellen Futral Hanson. Martha Bowman United Methodist Church Historic Sanctuary, 500 Bass Road. Free. Camille Wilson, 478-477-1901. MarthaBowman.org. 5 p.m. Dec. 18.
EXHIBITIONS
Welcome to Cat Café!
An exhibit of photography by Thomas C. Ellington in cooperation with Kitty City Cat Rescue. Kitty City Cat Rescue will be staging a kitten and cat visit and adoption station in Studio B, during the special exhibit. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. Free admission. ampersandguild.com. 4-8 p.m. Dec. 11.
Middle Georgia Art Association Members Exhibition Opening Reception
The second in a biannual series of exhibitions that mark the ongoing collaboration between the MGAA and the Tubman Museum. Exhibition on display through Jan. 17. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. tubmanmuseum.com. 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 16.
“Art from the Heart”
By students of Ernestine Stofko Dixon. Part of Music and the Arts at Vineville. Vineville Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. 478-745-3331. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, through December.
Suzanne Lawler One-Woman Show
Ocmulgee Arts Inc., 2242 Ingleside Ave. Exhibit on display 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 478-746-3541. On display through December.
“Festival of Trees”
Annual exhibit of stunning holiday trees decorated by regional designers and artists. Museum of Arts and Sciences. Included with museum admission. 478-477-3232. MASmacon.org. Exhibit on display during museum hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. On display through Jan. 15.
Ceramics Exhibit
Featuring the work of ceramists Sandra Trujillo and Curtis Stewardson, who are combining drawing and pottery in this exhibition. Peacock Gallery, Russell Hall, Middle Georgia State University, Cochran. Free. Charlie Agnew, charlie.agnew@mga.edu. On display through Jan. 20.
Student Art Show
Open to all high school students in Houston County. Categories are drawing, painting, mixed media, photography and 3-D sculpture. Hosted by the Perry Arts Group. Perry Arts Center, 1121 Macon Road, Perry. Free admission. 478-918-5446. 478-287-5262. Jan. 20-22.
Chatov Retrospective: 100 Years of Painting
The exhibition features the works of Roman, Constantin, Marc and Charles Chatov, three generations in a family of gifted artists. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. On display through Feb. 19.
Science on a Sphere
A room-size, global display system that uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data onto a 6-foot diameter sphere, similar to a giant animated globe. Presented in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. Ongoing.
D-Day Exhibition
The interactive exhibition tells the story of the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, the 61st and 442nd Troop Carrier Groups that ferried them to Normandy, France, and the 325th Glider Regiment that fought alongside them. Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Free. 478-926-6870. museumofaviation.org. Ongoing.
AUDITIONS
“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Written by Pamela Parker; directed by Erin Ferrell. Needed are one man, thee women and two boys (ages 13-15). Production dates: Feb. 3-12. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. maconlittletheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-19.
“The Old Settler”
Written by John Henry Redwood; directed by Venis J. Glover in conjunction with Hurricane Productions. Roles for three women and one man. Also needed are stage hands, crew and house. tonisjeaton@gmail.com. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible”
Roles for 10 men and 10 women. Presented by the Backlot Players of Forsyth. Show dates: March 17-26. Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. thebacklotplayers.org. Dennis Smith, 630-204-3238 or hdennissmith@yahoo.com. 7 p.m. Jan. 9-10.
Middle Georgia Concert Band
Membership is open to all wind and percussion players ages 17 and older. Tattnall Square Academy band room, Trojan Trail off Wesleyan Drive. For more information, visit middlegeorgiaconcertband.org or call 478-784-0541. 7-9 p.m. Mondays.
ET CETERA
Call for Artists: “East to West Art Walk”
Macon Arts Alliance is requesting qualifications from artists to assist in the enhancement of the pedestrian experience along Coliseum Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Clinton and Mulberry streets using temporary public art. Deadline to submit qualifications: noon Dec. 19. maconartsalliance.org. Noon Dec. 19.
Holiday Artists’ Market
Give the gift of art. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Market will be open noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart.org. Open through Dec. 23.
2016 Holiday Gift Shop
The exhibit will feature ornaments, cards, scarves, turned wood pens, pottery, paintings, photography, furniture, jewelry and more. Gift shop available through December. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free admission. maconartsalliance.org. 478-743-6940. Open through December.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church Choir Room (administration building in the back of church), 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. hogchorus@gmail.com. 478-345-7464. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Sketching
Bring a sketchbook and pencils and practice portrait drawing. Gallery of Fine Art, 2507-C Moody Road, Warner Robins. Free. Leslie Hoops-Wallace, 478-396-9198 or unicornsquest@hotmail.com. 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Sweet Georgia Sound Show Chorus
Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. Singing lesson and first month of membership is free. 478-922-2541. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mercer University Pipes and Drums
Lessons and rehearsal. No musical experience required. Pipe, drum lessons for interested community members. Room 109, Willet Science Center, Mercer University. Free. mercerpipesdrums.com. Jack.Mahaney@mercer.edu. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
