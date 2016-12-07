Fabulous week of holiday entertainment

This is it folks. While there’s plenty more entertainment between now and Dec. 25, this weekend is the “big one.” Whatever the weather, I urge you to get out of the house and enjoy.
If you thought last weekend was spectacular, check out this weekend’s lineup: There’s theater, music and art sales galore, including several of the best-loved icons of holiday entertainment. “The Nutcracker” is at the Grand Opera House through Sunday. This captivating classic is popular with all ages. Indeed, the last time I saw this Christmas ballet I was seated next to an officer in the U.S. Marine Corp.
Another classic available to us Friday and Saturday nights is Handel’s “Messiah,” thanks to the Choral Society of Middle Georgia and the Mercer University Choir and Orchestra. Add the ambiance of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and this should be quite an evening.
Also this weekend, for a complete change of pace, is “Celtic Christmas” at Wesleyan College’s Pierce Chapel. Another major musical event is slated for Sunday, when Historic Macon’s Cottage Christmas hosts the Otis Redding Foundation Dream Choir. Coming to Mercer’s Fabian Concert Series is the Cortona Trio on Tuesday.
THEATER, TOO
What’s December without Sylvia Haynie and Laura Voss? The talented pair will be directing “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” at Macon Little Theatre through Dec. 18. This weekend only, Warner Robins Little Theatre will present “Saving Christmas, Again” for two nights only. Sunday will be the final performance of “The Wiz” at Theatre Macon. Atlanta’s Kenny Leon will be taking that highly-popular show to Broadway in 2017, but Jim Crisp has it for us right here on Cherry Street.
After “The Wiz” closes, Theatre Macon will bring back “A Christmas Cabaret” for the fifth year. Running Dec. 15-18, this event will be a welcome addition as the entertainment calendar starts to look a bit bare.
If you just have to see a production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” you’ll want to head to Atlanta, where you’ll have a choice of two productions. At the Alliance Theatre you’ll be greeted by a high-tech spectacular, while at the Shakespeare Tavern you’ll experience a more minimalist production.
GIFT IDEAS
Lots of gift ideas at The 567 Center for Renewal, Tubman Museum, Middle Georgia Art Association, Macon Arts Alliance and others. Meanwhile, Robert McDuffie and Mike Mills’ “Concerto for Violin, Rock Band, and String Orchestra” is available on both iTunes and Amazon.
Contact Larry Fennelly at LarryFennelly@avantguild.com.
