Out & About

December 7, 2016 7:09 AM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

Dylan LeBlanc with Holey Miss Moley and Freddy’s Finest: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Far From Over: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

JP & Lewis: Yesterdaze, 2607 Moody Road, Warner Robins, 478-918-0660.

Marty Evans: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Trey Teem: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Wrath of a Dying Breed and Dragon Sleeper: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Saturday

A2Z Band: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Analog Existence: 5/4 Music Space, 340 Walnut St., 478-227-0806.

DJ Bad Boy Chris: Yesterdaze, 2607 Moody Road, Warner Robins, 478-918-0660.

Jack Ingram: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

John Stanley Band: the Back Porch Lounge, 2400 Riverside Drive, 478-745-8801.

Marty Manous Band: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Muscadine Bloodline: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Swain and the Highway Souls and Frazier Band: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Yester Daze Rock: AP’s Hidden Hideaway, 4274 Broadway, 478-781-5656.

Wednesday

Big Mike: Yesterdaze, 2607 Moody Road, Warner Robins, 478-918-0660.

Thursday

Bobby Ferguson and Bobby Hall: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

The Living Deads: the Back Porch Lounge, 2400 Riverside Drive, 478-745-8801.

Shooter Jennings and Jason Boland: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Related content

Out & About

Comments

Videos

'Nunsense' brings comedy to the church

View more video

Entertainment Videos