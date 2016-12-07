Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday
Dylan LeBlanc with Holey Miss Moley and Freddy’s Finest: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Far From Over: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
JP & Lewis: Yesterdaze, 2607 Moody Road, Warner Robins, 478-918-0660.
Marty Evans: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Trey Teem: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Wrath of a Dying Breed and Dragon Sleeper: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Saturday
A2Z Band: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Analog Existence: 5/4 Music Space, 340 Walnut St., 478-227-0806.
DJ Bad Boy Chris: Yesterdaze, 2607 Moody Road, Warner Robins, 478-918-0660.
Jack Ingram: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
John Stanley Band: the Back Porch Lounge, 2400 Riverside Drive, 478-745-8801.
Marty Manous Band: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Muscadine Bloodline: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Swain and the Highway Souls and Frazier Band: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Yester Daze Rock: AP’s Hidden Hideaway, 4274 Broadway, 478-781-5656.
Wednesday
Big Mike: Yesterdaze, 2607 Moody Road, Warner Robins, 478-918-0660.
Thursday
Bobby Ferguson and Bobby Hall: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
The Living Deads: the Back Porch Lounge, 2400 Riverside Drive, 478-745-8801.
Shooter Jennings and Jason Boland: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Comments