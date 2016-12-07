Friday
Dec. 9
“Saving Christmas, Again”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. $10 adults, $5 children. 478 929-4579. 7 p.m.
Handel’s “Messiah”
Presented by the Choral Society of Middle Georgia, Mercer University Choir and Mercer University Orchestra. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. $10. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m.
“Nutcracker”
Presented by the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia. Grand Opera House 651 Mulberry St. $18-$25 adults, $10 students. 478-301-5470. midganutcracker.com. 7:30 p.m.
“Willy Wonka”
Musical. Directed by Sylvia Haynie and Laura Voss. Children under 5 not admitted. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults, $15 seniors (60+), $10 students (up to 23). 478-477-3342. maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m.
“The Wiz”
Presented by Theatre Macon. Directed by Jim Crisp, choreography by Danielle Bocchino, music direction by Athens Carter. $25 adults, $20 seniors (60 and up), $15 children/students through age 22. 478-746-9485. theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Dec. 10
“A Victorian Christmas”
Children will get to hear a story from the Cannonball House staff, make a craft to take home and have light refreshments. Photos with Santa will be available for $5. Cannonball House, 856 Mulberry St. Free. 478-745-5982. 10 a.m.-noon
Second Saturday at the Tubman
Enjoy holiday demonstrations, arts and crafts activities, carol sing-alongs, storytime for the kids, and pictures with Santa in front of the Christmas tree. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. Tubmanmuseum.com. 1-4 p.m.
“Saving Christmas, Again”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. (See Friday, Dec. 9.) 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
“Nutcracker”
Grand Opera House. (See Friday, Dec. 9.) 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Candlelight Christmas
Take a nighttime stroll by candlelight and enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $6.50 adults; $6 seniors (62+); $4 youth (6-17); free for children under 6. 478-986-5172. 6-8 p.m.
Handel’s “Messiah”
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. (See Friday, Dec. 9.) 7:30 p.m.
“Willy Wonka”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, Dec. 9.) 8 p.m.
“The Wiz”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, Dec. 9.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
Dec. 11
Macon Film Guild: “Mia Madre”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“Nutcracker”
Grand Opera House. (See Friday, Dec. 9.) 2:30 p.m.
“Willy Wonka”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, Dec. 9.) 2:30 p.m.
“The Wiz”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, Dec. 9.) 2:30 p.m.
“Sing & Rejoice!”
Presented by the Mercer University Youth Choirs. Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. $10 per person; $40 per family. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m.
Cottage Christmas
Stock up on sweet and savory treats during a yuletide bake sale, and enjoy carols performed by the Otis Redding Foundation DREAM Choir. Sidney Lanier Cottage, 935 High St. Free. historicmacon.org. 4-7 p.m.
Welcome to Cat Café!
An exhibit of photography by Thomas C. Ellington in cooperation with Kitty City Cat Rescue, which will have cats available for adoption. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. Free admission. ampersandguild.com. 4-8 p.m.
Monday
Dec. 12
“Art from the Heart”
By students of Ernestine Stofko Dixon. Part of Music and the Arts at Vineville. Free. Vineville Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. 478-745-3331. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesday
Dec. 13
Fabian Concert Series: The Cortona Trio
Featuring Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin, Julie Albers, cello, and Elizabeth Pridgen, piano. Pay at the door or reserve seats by phone. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $15 per person; free with Mercer ID or any valid student ID. 478-301-5470. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Dec. 14
Senior Cinema: “A Madea Christmas”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free for seniors. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 2 p.m.
The Max Noah Singers Homecoming Concert
The concert will include African-inspired holiday and traditional caroling songs, pop a cappella, Latin motets and “Silent Night.” First Presbyterian Church, 210 S. Wayne St., Milledgeville. Free. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Dec. 15
Third Thursday Organ Interlude: Nelda Chapman
Thirty-minute concert followed by optional catered lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the church social hall for $10. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. Free, but donations to the Family Advancement Ministry are welcomed. 478-745-1631. nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon.
“Christmas With You”
Musical presented by the Perry Players; directed by Hunter Hufnagle. Visit perryplayers.org for ticket information. Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m.
Jason Boland and Shooter Jennings
Acoustic tour. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St. $20 advance, $25 day of show. ShooterJennings.com. TheStragglers.com. 8 p.m.
“Willy Wonka”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, Dec. 9.) 8 p.m.
Friday
Dec. 16
Buddy Greene’s Hometown Christmas
With Ron Block and Jeff Taylor. Me & Molly will open the show. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St. $20 balcony; $25 floor seating. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 7 p.m.
John Berry: The Christmas Concert
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $38. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m.
“Christmas With You”
Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Thursday, Dec. 15.) 7:30 p.m.
A Christmas Cabaret
Featuring the vocal talents of Bryson Holloway, Kimberly Lochner, Tiffany McCall, Charles Davis, and the musical talents of Jim Penndorf, David Lintz, Athens Carter and Rob Sumowski. Tickets are available online or at the door. $20. theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 8 p.m.
“Willy Wonka”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, Dec. 9.) 8 p.m.
Saturday
Dec. 17
Dublin Christkindlmarket
Delight in a mix of unique gift ideas, Old World charm and holiday cheer. Stollen, cookies, waffles, fried sausages, hot spiced wine, apple cider and more also will be available. Punch and hot apple juice for the children. Dublin Carnegie, 311 Academy Ave., Dublin. Free admission. 478-272-4002. 1-7 p.m.
Winter Wonderland Festival
Fort Valley Festival Park, 310 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Valley. 678-771-3265. 1-10 p.m.
Pinterest Fails Potluck
Bring a dish, baked goods or a non-alcoholic drink made from a Pinterest recipe. Prizes for the biggest fails in several categories. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. Free with food contribution. ampersandguild.com. 5-8 p.m.
Hockey and Ice Skating
Watch the Macon Mayhem in action against Columbus, and then stick around after the game for ice skating. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. Hockey: $13-$20. Ice skating: $8 with a game ticket stub; $10 without. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 7:30 p.m. hockey, 10:15 p.m. ice skating
“Christmas With You”
Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Thursday, Dec. 15.) 7:30 p.m.
A Christmas Cabaret
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, Dec. 16.) 8 p.m.
“Willy Wonka”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, Dec. 9.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
Dec. 18
“Christmas With You”
Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Thursday, Dec. 15.) 2:30 p.m.
“Willy Wonka”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, Dec. 9.) 2:30 p.m.
“The Urban Nutcracker”
Presented by Kali Dance Studio. Come experience this classic tale with an urban hip-hop twist. $15. thegrandmacon.com. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 3 p.m.
Hay House Christmas Tea Party
Activities for girls include holiday readings, a demonstration on holiday entertaining, Christmas crafts and a visit with Santa. Reservations required. Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. $25 per young lady (12 and younger) and one accompanying adult. 478-742-8155. 4-6 p.m.
Drive Thru Christmas Lights
Cruise through more than one mile of Christmas lights and decorations visible from your vehicle. Tickets must be purchased on site. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $5 per vehicle or $20 per bus. 706-647-6374. therockranch.com. 6-10 p.m.
