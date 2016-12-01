Out & About Arts Calendar for Dec. 2, 2016

THEATER
“Edgy Bits”
An evening of short plays about women on the edge. Strong, adult language and situations. Not for children. Grassmann-Porter Studio Theatre, Porter Fine Arts Building, Wesleyan College. $10 full price, $5 seniors, students and alumnae, free for Wesleyan students, faculty and staff. wesleyancollege.edu. 8 p.m. Dec. 2-3.
“The Wiz”
Presented by Theatre Macon. Directed by Jim Crisp, choreography by Danielle Bocchino, music direction by Athens Carter. $25 adults, $20 seniors (60 and up), $15 children/students through age 22. Special student rush tickets available for Dec. 8 performance only: $10 at the door with a valid Student ID, available 30 minutes prior to showtime. Call 478-746-9485 for reservations, buy online at theatremacon.com or at the door beginning an hour before showtime. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 8 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 9-10; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 11.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play”
The Backlot Players present Joe Landry’s radio play adaptation of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” $15 adults; $12 seniors, students and active military. Rose Theater, 21 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. thebacklotplayers.org. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
“An Amazing Holiday Musical”
Featuring music, dance, spoken word and St. Paul AME Extraordinary Choir. Closing finale features Phillips Performing Arts dancers and Jazzy, Jazz Band. Macedonia Church, 600 Eisenhower Parkway. Free; donations accepted. Gwen Phillips, 478-394-5018 or gphll@cox.net. 5 p.m. Dec. 3.
Sesame Street Live: “Elmo Makes Music”
Elmo, Abby Cadabby and friends teach children that everyone can make and enjoy beautiful music together. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $18 and up. sesamestreetlive.com. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3; 2 p.m. Dec. 4.
“Every Family Got Issues”
An inspirational dramedy written by Ronald Boo Parker. Presented by Soulgood Productions. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $20 advance, $25 at door. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m. Dec. 4.
“Nutcracker”
Presented by the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $18-$25 adults, $10 students. 478-301-5470. midganutcracker.com. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-10; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11.
“The Nutcracker”
A reception for dance and theater patrons will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Maxwell Student Center banquet room. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is encouraged. 478-445-8289. 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10; 2 p.m. Dec. 11.
“Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka”
Musical. Directed by Sylvia Haynie and Laura Voss. Children under 5 not admitted. Box Office Hours: 1-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults, $15 seniors (60+), $10 students (up to 23). 478-477-3342. 478-471-PLAY. maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 14-17; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18.
“Saving Christmas, Again”
Reservations begin Dec. 5. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. $10 adults, $5 children. 478 929-4579. 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10; 2:30 p.m. Dec 10-11.
Met: “L’Amour de Loin”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. Dec. 10.
“Christmas With You”
Musical presented by the Perry Players; directed by Hunter Hufnagle. Visit perryplayers.org for ticket information. Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Holiday Concert
Featuring holiday music from Georgia College’s Brass Ensemble, Cat’s Meow, Electronic Music, Jazz Band, Max Noah Singers, Men’s Vocal Quartet, Orchestra, Saxophone Quartet, String Quartet, Tuba Quartet, Wind Symphony, Women’s Ensemble and University Chorus. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. $10. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
“Lessons and Carols”
Presented by the Mercer University Singers, Jack Mitchener, organist, and Mercer Brass Choir. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3.
“Cheers”
A choral holiday celebration accompanied by organ, percussion and Macon’s Barrister Brass. Griffin First United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple Drive, Griffin. $15 general admission. 888-SING1-88. griffinchoralarts.org. 4 p.m. Dec. 4.
Otis Redding Foundation Dream Choir
Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. Dec. 4.
Wesleyan Christmas Concert
Featuring the Wesleyannes and the Concert Choir. Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 4 p.m. Dec. 4.
McDuffie Student Concert
Presented by the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. Seating is very limited and is first-come, first-served. Doors open 30 minutes beforehand. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7 p.m. Dec. 5.
Mercer University Orchestra
Conducted by Ward Stare. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
Morning Music Club Christmas Concert
Seasonal program with an audience singalong. C. David Keith will be conducting the choir with Cam Bishop as accompanist. Pierce Chapel, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 10:30 a.m. Dec. 8.
Handel’s “Messiah”
Presented by the Choral Society of Middle Georgia, Mercer University Choir and Mercer University Orchestra. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. $10. csmg.maconga@gmail.com. 478-216-7841. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10.
“Sing & Rejoice!”
Presented by the Mercer University Youth Choirs. Dec. 10 performance: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 S. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Dec. 11 performance: Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. $10 per person; $40 per family. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11.
Celtic Christmas
Annual concert featuring Robin Bullock and Steve Baughman. Includes vocal music, guitars and other folk instruments. $20 adults; $10 students. Pierce Chapel, Wesleyan College. acousticproductions.com. 7 p.m. Dec. 10.
Fabian Concert Series: The Cortona Trio
Featuring Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin, Julie Albers, cello, and Elizabeth Pridgen, piano. Pay at the door or reserve seats by phone. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $15 per person; free with Mercer ID or any valid student ID. 478-301-5470. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13.
The Max Noah Singers Homecoming Concert
The concert will include African-inspired holiday and traditional caroling songs, pop a cappella, Latin motets and “Silent Night.” First Presbyterian Church, 210 S. Wayne St., Milledgeville. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
Third Thursday Organ Interlude: Nelda Chapman
Thirty-minute concert followed by optional catered lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the church social hall for $10. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. Free, but donations to the Family Advancement Ministry are welcomed. 478-745-1631. nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon Dec. 15.
The Christmas Portion of Handel’s “Messiah”
Performed by the Chancel Choir, accompanied by organ and strings. The oratorio will be conducted by Ellen Futral Hanson. Martha Bowman United Methodist Church Historic Sanctuary, 500 Bass Road. Free. Camille Wilson, 478-477-1901. MarthaBowman.org. 5 p.m. Dec. 18.
EXHIBITIONS
Woven Together
The three featured panels include paintings from Beth Smith, illustrations from Marcos Velez-Acevedo and a collaborative fiber arts installation from Sarah Cooper. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. Free. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2.
“The King of Soul: Otis Redding in Photographs”
Part of “Celebrating 75 Years of Otis Redding,” in partnership with the Otis Redding Foundation. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. Free with museum admission. 478-743-8544. tubmanmuseum.com. On display through Dec. 3.
Welcome to Cat Café!
An exhibit of photography by Thomas C. Ellington in cooperation with Kitty City Cat Rescue. Kitty City Cat Rescue will be staging a kitten and cat visit and adoption station in Studio B, during the special exhibit. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. Free admission. ampersandguild.com. 4-8 p.m. Dec. 11.
Middle Georgia Art Association Members Exhibition Opening Reception
The second in a biannual series of exhibitions that mark the ongoing collaboration between the MGAA and the Tubman Museum. Exhibition on display Dec. 8-Jan. 17. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. tubmanmuseum.com. 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 16.
“Art from the Heart”
By students of Ernestine Stofko Dixon. Part of Music and the Arts at Vineville. Vineville Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. 478-745-3331. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, through December.
Suzanne Lawler One-Woman Show
Ocmulgee Arts Inc., 2242 Ingleside Ave. Exhibit on display 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 478-746-3541. On display through December.
“Festival of Trees”
Annual exhibit of stunning holiday trees decorated by regional designers and artists. Museum of Arts and Sciences. Included with museum admission. 478-477-3232. MASmacon.org. Exhibit on display during museum hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. On display through Jan. 15.
Ceramics Exhibit
Featuring the work of ceramists Sandra Trujillo and Curtis Stewardson, who are combining drawing and pottery in this exhibition. Peacock Gallery, Russell Hall, Middle Georgia State University, Cochran. Free. Charlie Agnew, charlie.agnew@mga.edu. On display through Jan. 20.
Chatov Retrospective: 100 Years of Painting
The exhibition features the works of Roman, Constantin, Marc and Charles Chatov, three generations in a family of gifted artists. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. On display through Feb. 19.
Science on a Sphere
A room-size, global display system that uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data onto a 6-foot diameter sphere, similar to a giant animated globe. Presented in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. Ongoing.
D-Day Exhibition
The interactive exhibition tells the story of the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, the 61st and 442nd Troop Carrier Groups that ferried them to Normandy, France, and the 325th Glider Regiment that fought alongside them. Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Free. 478-926-6870. museumofaviation.org. Ongoing.
AUDITIONS
“The Constant Wife”
Auditions for the 1920s era classic social comedy, presented by Theatre Macon and directed by Jim Crisp. Roles for one woman, late 60s-70; four roles for women 30-50; four roles for men 30-50. Performance dates: Feb. 17-26. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 478-746-9485. theatremacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 6.
“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Written by Pamela Parker; directed by Erin Ferrell. Needed are one man, thee women and two boys (ages 13-15). Production dates: Feb. 3-12. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. maconlittletheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-19.
Middle Georgia Concert Band
Membership is open to all wind and percussion players ages 17 and older. Tattnall Square Academy band room, Trojan Trail off Wesleyan Drive. For more information, visit middlegeorgiaconcertband.org or call 478-784-0541. 7-9 p.m. Mondays.
ET CETERA
Holiday Open House and Artisan Marketplace
Featuring local and regional artisans Joy Stanley, paintings, Nancy Barnes, jewelry, David Lanier, woodwork, Roger Clark, pottery, Biron Teas, Nummy Buns, Treehouse Macarons and more. Travis Jean, 522 Cherry St. 2-9 p.m. Dec. 2.
Holiday Art Sale
Featuring art and crafts by Sheila Conn, Meg Campbell, Sue Quaack, Terri Raley-Orr, Blake and Hannah Sanders and Harriet Wallace. 494 Northminster Drive. Sue Quaack, 478-321-8413. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3; noon-5 p.m. Dec. 4.
Artisan Festival
Featuring many of the Artisan Center’s participating artists showcasing their work and providing live demonstrations with other Georgia artisans and artists. Live music, special displays and a silent auction. Georgia Artisan Center, Perry Welcome Center, 101 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. perryga.com. 478-988-8000. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3.
Call for Artists: “East to West Art Walk”
Macon Arts Alliance is requesting qualifications from artists to assist in the enhancement of the pedestrian experience along Coliseum Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Clinton and Mulberry streets using temporary public art. Deadline to submit qualifications: noon Dec. 19. maconartsalliance.org. Noon Dec. 19.
Holiday Artists’ Market
Give the gift of art. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Market will be open noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart.org. Open through Dec. 23.
2016 Holiday Gift Shop
The exhibit will feature ornaments, cards, scarves, turned wood pens, pottery, paintings, photography, furniture, jewelry and more. Gift shop available through December. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free admission. maconartsalliance.org. 478-743-6940. Open through December.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church Choir Room (administration building in the back of church), 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. hogchorus@gmail.com. 478-345-7464. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Sketching
Bring a sketchbook and pencils and practice portrait drawing. Gallery of Fine Art, 2507-C Moody Road, Warner Robins. Free. Leslie Hoops-Wallace, 478-396-9198 or unicornsquest@hotmail.com. 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Sweet Georgia Sound Show Chorus
Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. Singing lesson and first month of membership is free. 478-922-2541. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mercer University Pipes and Drums
Lessons and rehearsal. No musical experience required. Pipe, drum lessons for interested community members. Room 109, Willet Science Center, Mercer University. Free. mercerpipesdrums.com. Jack.Mahaney@mercer.edu. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
