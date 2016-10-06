Three siblings, multiple hits and one performance not to miss

The Georgia National Fair’s Reaves Arena concerts are always highly anticipated, and this year is no different.
The Band Perry, consisting of siblings Kimberly Perry (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Reid Perry (bass guitar, background vocals) and Neil Perry (mandolin, drums, accordion, background vocals), are as excited as any fan to perform at the fair on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page.
Since launching their self-titled debut album in 2010, the Band Perry has released a string of increasingly popular hits, including the quadruple-platinum “If I Die Young” — which climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Country and AC charts — the platinum “You Lie” and the Country No. 1 “All Your Life.” The group’s quality has not gone unnoticed, earning them multiple awards and honors, including numerous ACM, CMA and CMT Music awards, as well as Grammy, Teen Choice, AMA, ACA and Billboard Music award nominations.
With their newest single, “Comeback Kid,” the Band Perry has set the bar high for their upcoming album, where they continue to embrace their country roots and rock ‘n’ roll edge. Still, even more unusual, the group holds itself to a high standard of vulnerability and emotional honesty in their music.
While writing their second album, “Pioneer,” Neil said that they pushed themselves as songwriters. “We wrote every song on this album probably four times,” he wrote on their Facebook page. “Each time we’d finish, we’d ask ourselves, ‘Is this song completely honest about where we are in life? Does it say everything we want it to say?’ ”
The trio started playing together at an early age. According to their Facebook page, “Kimberly started her first band at age 15, with 10-year-old Reid and 8-year-old Neil observing every rehearsal from the sidelines.
“When the drummer and bassist would take a water break, they would jump on their instruments,” Kimberly wrote. “They caught the fever immediately.”
By the time the siblings played in a band together, their parents were their biggest fans and their biggest encouragement.
“Sometimes there’d be more people onstage than there were in out in the crowd,” Kimberly wrote. “But our parents, who had no legitimate experience in the music industry, said, ‘We’re not going to allow you to have a fallback plan. You were born to do music. We’ll support you, we’ll help you figure it out. This is what you need to do with your life.’ That was really the moment the three of us joined forces as the Band Perry.”
If their accolades are any indication, there is little doubt that they made the right choice. See for yourself when they take the stage Saturday night.
The Band Perry
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8
Where: Reaves Arena, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry
Cost: $40, advance tickets include fair admission
Information: georgianationalfair.com/reaves-arena-concerts
Comments