Out & About

October 6, 2016 9:00 PM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

Big Daddy: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

C2 and the Brothers Reed with Red Rocket Deluxe and the Pinx: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

McKenzie Mill: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Session Road: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Saturday

Bobby Compton: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

DJ Bad Boy Chris: Yesterdaze, 2607 Moody Road, Warner Robins, 478-918-0660.

Jess Goggans Band: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Matt Moncrief and Friends: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Wes Heath: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

The Wood Brothers with Patrick Sweany: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Tuesday

Dopapod and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Sumilan: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Wednesday

Big Mike: Yesterdaze, 2607 Moody Road, Warner Robins, 478-918-0660.

Lucero: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Thursday

DJ Bad Boy Chris: Yesterdaze, 2607 Moody Road, Warner Robins, 478-918-0660.

Related content

Out & About

Comments

Videos

'Nunsense' brings comedy to the church

View more video

Entertainment Videos