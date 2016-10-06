Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday
Big Daddy: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
C2 and the Brothers Reed with Red Rocket Deluxe and the Pinx: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
McKenzie Mill: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Session Road: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Saturday
Bobby Compton: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
DJ Bad Boy Chris: Yesterdaze, 2607 Moody Road, Warner Robins, 478-918-0660.
Jess Goggans Band: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Matt Moncrief and Friends: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Wes Heath: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
The Wood Brothers with Patrick Sweany: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Tuesday
Dopapod and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Sumilan: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Wednesday
Big Mike: Yesterdaze, 2607 Moody Road, Warner Robins, 478-918-0660.
Lucero: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Thursday
DJ Bad Boy Chris: Yesterdaze, 2607 Moody Road, Warner Robins, 478-918-0660.
Comments