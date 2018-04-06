Warner Robins crash sends a Byker Bro motorcycle club member to the hospital

The driver of a motorcycle was taken by ambulance to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Carl Vinson Parkway near Watson Boulevard.
Both vehicles were southbound on Carl Vinson Parkway when the car, which was in the far lane, attempted a U-turn, said Edward Maddox, who said he witnessed the crash.
The motorcycle T-boned into the car, which had pulled into the motorcycle driver's path, Maddox said. The motorcycle had been traveling in the inside lane.
The driver of the car pulled over into a nearby Flash Food's parking lot after the 5:27 p.m. crash.
The motorcycle driver, who was talking with emergency personnel on scene, was lifted onto a stretcher and taken to the hospital.
The driver is a member of the Byker Bro motorcycle club and a fellow biker at the scene said he's expected to be OK.
"I'm a preacher," Maddox told the fellow biker. "I prayed for him. But I just couldn't leave him, man."
Warner Robins police are investigating the crash.
