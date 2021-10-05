Other Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Henrico 24, Deep Run 14
Midlothian 15, Monacan 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
David City def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16
