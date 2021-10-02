Other Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Avant Garde 48, Immokalee 0
Westminster Christian 49, Marathon 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Avant Garde 48, Immokalee 0
Westminster Christian 49, Marathon 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Syracuse def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments