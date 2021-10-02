Other Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adair 50, Nowata 6

Anadarko 36, Bridge Creek 15

Antlers 22, Atoka 13

Apache 28, Walters 6

Ardmore 61, Altus 0

Arkoma 42, Weleetka 34

Barnsdall 62, Drumright 42

Beaver 46, Corn Bible Academy 6

Beggs 38, Okmulgee 14

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Berryhill 28, Verdigris 10

Bethany 27, Elk City 6

Bishop Kelley 55, Durant 7

Bixby 81, Putnam West 6

Blanchard 41, Ada 27

Bluejacket 60, South Coffeyville 14

Booker T. Washington 66, Bartlesville 0

Bristow 3, Wagoner 0

Broken Bow 38, Hilldale 31

Buffalo 22, Geary 6

Caddo 42, Quinton 0

Carl Albert 22, Guthrie 19

Cascia Hall 49, Spiro 14

Cashion 39, Oklahoma Christian Academy 28

Choctaw 36, Ponca City 0

Claremore 26, Memorial 0

Cleveland 38, Miami 24

Clinton 54, Chickasha 14

Collinsville 43, Sapulpa 13

Commerce 52, Afton 7

Community Christian 52, Crooked Oak 7

Coweta 55, Tulsa Rogers 14

Coyle 60, Bowlegs 14

Crossings Christian School 72, Star Spencer 12

Davenport 52, Yale 6

Davis 14, Comanche 6

Deer Creek 38, Putnam North 13

Dewar 66, Summit Christian 47

Dibble 35, Healdton 32

Edmond Santa Fe 48, Westmoore 10

Eisenhower 67, Western Heights 0

Elgin 33, Weatherford 27

Elmore City 50, Stratford 0

Eufaula 14, Hugo 7

FW Trinity Valley, Texas 41, Casady 13

Fairview 53, Thomas Fay Custer 13

Fort Gibson 58, Stilwell 8

Frederick 14, Coalgate 7

Gore 61, Central Sallisaw 6

Grove 56, Catoosa 27

Harrah 21, John Marshall 6

Hartshorne 34, Valliant 0

Haskell 32, Morris 7

Hennessey 36, Newkirk 28

Heritage Hall 35, Perkins-Tryon 20

Hobart 21, Carnegie 8

Hominy 47, Caney Valley 14

Hooker 22, Sayre 7

Idabel 52, Wilburton 27

Jay 36, Inola 21

Jenks 31, Broken Arrow 14

Jones 29, Chandler 26

Keys (Park Hill) 26, Pocola 19

Kingfisher 30, Douglass 28

Kingston 29, Lone Grove 17

Konawa 18, Savanna 13

Lawton 65, OKC Northwest 12

Lexington 34, Holdenville 28

Lincoln Christian 68, Locust Grove 19

Luther 47, Chisholm 0

MacArthur 49, El Reno 8

Marlow 45, Lindsay 6

Maud 42, Midway 36

Maysville 52, Grandfield 20

McAlester 62, Tulsa East Central 6

McGuinness 45, Woodward 14

Medford 94, Copan 48

Metro Christian 44, Henryetta 0

Midwest City 47, OKC U.S. Grant 8

Millwood 26, Kellyville 6

Minco 50, Cordell 12

Moore 41, Edmond North 14

Mooreland 40, Burns Flat-Dill City 6

Morrison 49, Chelsea 20

Mounds 51, Wewoka 13

Mount St. Mary 34, McLoud 27

Mountain View-Gotebo 56, Ryan 0

Muldrow 27, Sallisaw 6

Mustang 54, Southmoore 0

NOAH 46, DASCHE, Texas 14

Newcastle 21, Cache 7

Noble 63, Duncan 27

Norman 45, Edmond Memorial 28

Oaks 56, Wilson 6

Okemah 36, Allen 8

Oklahoma Union 56, Wyandotte 8

Oologah 20, Skiatook 0

Owasso 70, Norman North 28

Panama 42, Heavener 12

Pauls Valley 43, Little Axe 0

Pawhuska 62, Fairland 12

Perry 39, Blackwell 0

Piedmont 70, Guymon 6

Plainview 42, Dickson 8

Porter Consolidated 41, Canadian 14

Poteau 51, McLain/TSST 6

Prague 53, Meeker 21

Pryor 38, Glenpool 37

Purcell 42, Christian Heritage Academy 14

Quapaw 27, Ketchum 0

Regent Prep 53, Wellston 8

Rejoice Christian School 63, Kansas 26

Ringling 48, Wynnewood 13

Sand Springs 48, Muskogee 34

Sasakwa 58, Dustin 8

Seiling 22, Snyder 0

Sequoyah-Claremore 34, Salina 15

Shawnee 34, Tulsa Edison 7

Sperry 50, Dewey 12

Stigler 41, Checotah 0

Strother 47, Depew 0

Stroud 50, Liberty 28

Sulphur 42, Madill 27

Tahlequah 61, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6

Texhoma 7, Merritt 6

Timberlake 59, Welch 14

Tipton 34, Hollis 18

Tishomingo 52, Marietta 20

Tonkawa 25, Crescent 6

Tuttle 44, Tecumseh 0

Tyrone 36, Sharon-Mutual 8

Union 35, Putnam City 7

Vian 55, Roland 21

Victory Christian 58, Kiefer 42

Vinita 52, Mannford 20

Warner 22, Colcord 21

Washington 56, Bethel 18

Waurika 66, Canton 48

Wayne 54, Rush Springs 14

Waynoka 36, Boise City 20

Webbers Falls 46, Watts 0

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 55, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Westville 60, Sequoyah Tahlequah 32

Wetumka def. Prue, forfeit

Woodland 28, Pawnee 8

Yukon 20, Enid 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Other Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 2:24 AM

Other Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 2:24 AM

Other Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 2:24 AM

Other Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 2:24 AM

Other Sports

HKO-WHL-Standings

October 02, 2021 2:24 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service