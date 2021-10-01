Other Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford def. Thorp, forfeit
Amery 28, Somerset 20
Amherst 56, Nekoosa 8
Appleton North 35, Oshkosh West 7
Aquinas 49, Viroqua 16
Arrowhead 54, Waukesha South 13
Ashland 28, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 0
Ashland 28, Lac Courte Oreilles 0
Ashwaubenon 43, Green Bay Southwest 14
Assumption 56, Rosholt 6
Athens 68, Sturgeon Bay 0
Augusta 28, Blair-Taylor 0
Badger 42, Westosha Central 27
Baldwin-Woodville 35, Saint Croix Central 14
Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 6
Beaver Dam 38, Janesville Craig 27
Belleville 42, Fennimore 14
Belmont 40, Williams Bay 0
Benton/Scales Mound 43, Pecatonica/Argyle 8
Berlin 19, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14
Bonduel 8, Clintonville 0
Boyceville 28, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Brillion 42, Roncalli 0
Brookfield East 42, Menomonee Falls 28
Brookwood def. Royall, forfeit
Burlington 21, Delavan-Darien 7
Campbellsport 2, Omro 0
Cashton 42, New Lisbon 0
Catholic Memorial 42, Marquette University 7
Chippewa Falls 35, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Clinton 56, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Coleman 48, Crivitz 7
Columbus 40, Lodi 7
Cumberland 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26
Darlington 53, Cuba City 33
De Pere 21, Notre Dame 17
DeForest 42, Milton 6
Deerfield 48, St. John's NW Military Academy 22
Denmark 21, Freedom 0
Durand 46, Osseo-Fairchild 16
Edgerton 13, Whitewater 6
Edgewood 59, East Troy 0
Ellsworth 34, Prescott 7
Fall Creek 26, Elk Mound 12
Fall River/Rio def. Wayland Academy, forfeit
Florence 32, Suring 16
Fort Atkinson 34, Stoughton 28
Fox Valley Lutheran 22, Little Chute 21
Franklin 34, Oak Creek 14
Germantown 50, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
Gibraltar 51, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 12
Gilman 42, Phillips 6
Glenwood City 32, Cadott 13
Grafton 49, South Milwaukee 10
Grantsburg 40, Marathon 0
Grantsburg def. Lake Holcombe, forfeit
Green Bay West 14, Green Bay East 13
Greendale 35, Whitnall 14
Hamilton 41, Brookfield Central 14
Highland 42, De Soto 2
Hilbert 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 41
Homestead 28, Hartford Union 24
Hortonville 19, Colby 13
Hortonville def. Wausau East, forfeit
Hudson 31, Superior 6
Hurley 54, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Ithaca 40, Riverdale 14
Janesville Parker 46, Watertown 28
Jefferson 27, McFarland 21
Kaukauna 45, Neenah 19
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Brookfield Academy 14
Kettle Moraine 36, Waukesha North 7
Kewaskum 43, Ripon 15
Kewaunee 35, Oconto Falls 12
Kewaunee def. Mishicot, forfeit
Kickapoo/LaFarge 47, Wisconsin Heights 6
Kimberly 45, Fond du Lac 17
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 44, Kenosha Christian Life 39
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 54, Chilton 14
La Crosse Logan 36, Tomah 8
Lake Country Lutheran 55, University School of Milwaukee 14
Lake Holcombe 78, South Shore 6
Lake Mills 28, Big Foot 24
Lakeside Lutheran 14, Watertown Luther Prep 7
Lourdes Academy 12, Johnson Creek 7
Loyal 32, Pittsville 26
Luther 20, Bangor 13
Luxemburg-Casco 35, Kingsford, Mich. 6
Madison La Follette 18, Madison Memorial 13
Markesan 49, Pardeeville 14
Marquette University def. West Allis Central, forfeit
Marshall 27, Southern Door 0
Marshall def. Cambridge, forfeit
Marshfield 21, Appleton West 0
Martin Luther 42, Brown Deer 6
Mayville 42, Lomira 7
Medford Area 40, Antigo 0
Menasha 49, Manitowoc Lincoln 7
Menomonie 35, Rice Lake 0
Middleton 30, Verona Area 0
Mineral Point 66, Parkview/Albany 0
Monroe 42, Evansville 14
Mosinee 14, Rhinelander 7
Mukwonago 38, Oconomowoc 10
Muskego 42, Waukesha West 14
Necedah 40, Boscobel 22
New Holstein 38, Valders 8
New London 20, Seymour 14
New Richmond 43, Eau Claire North 6
Northwestern 56, Bloomer 12
Oconto Falls def. Northland Pines, forfeit
Onalaska 28, Sparta 0
Oostburg 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 0
Osceola 66, Black River Falls 27
Oshkosh North 20, Appleton East 14
Ozaukee 64, Random Lake 6
Pacelli 29, Iola-Scandinavia 12
Platteville 28, New Glarus/Monticello 12
Plymouth 56, Waupun 0
Port Edwards 40, Tri-County 0
Port Washington 36, Sheboygan Falls 0
Portage 36, Sauk Prairie 14
Prairie Farm 36, Clayton 19
Prairie du Chien 21, River Valley 0
Pulaski 21, West De Pere 7
Racine Horlick 42, Racine Case 13
Racine Lutheran 55, Catholic Central 14
Racine Park 34, Kenosha Tremper 30
Racine St. Catherine's 32, Saint Thomas More 21
Reedsburg Area 21, Baraboo 20
Reedsville 45, Howards Grove 15
Richland Center 57, Westfield Area 6
River Falls 41, West Salem 7
River Ridge 26, Lancaster 21
Saint Francis 14, Shoreland Lutheran 6
Sheboygan South 21, Sheboygan North 14
Shell Lake 39, Frederic 0
Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 9, Cudahy 6
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 36, Manawa 8
Spooner 48, Cameron 14
Spring Valley 43, Clear Lake 7
St. Croix Falls 41, Barron 14
Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0
Stratford 48, Weyauwega-Fremont 7
Sun Prairie 55, Madison East 13
Thorp 54, Owen-Withee 6
Tomahawk 65, Northern Elite 21
Turner 12, Horicon/Hustisford 6
Turtle Lake 44, Colfax 8
Two Rivers 41, Kiel 23
Union Grove 35, Wilmot Union 0
Unity def. Flambeau, forfeit
Waterford 27, Elkhorn Area 7
Waterloo 2, Dodgeland 0
Waunakee 52, Oregon 7
Waupaca 17, Xavier 14
Wausau West 41, Stevens Point 22
Wauwatosa West 58, New Berlin Eisenhower 6
West Bend East 49, West Bend West 7
Westby 52, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 7
Whitefish Bay 38, Cedarburg 12
Whitehall 25, Cochrane-Fountain City 8
Wild Rose def. Almond-Bancroft, forfeit
Winneconne 16, Shawano 14
Wisconsin Dells 41, Adams-Friendship 8
Wisconsin Lutheran 42, Greenfield 14
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 37, D.C. Everest 26
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Shiocton 19
Wrightstown 27, Marinette 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning vs. Milwaukee Madison, ccd.
Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon vs. Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate, ccd.
Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments