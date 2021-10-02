Other Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bismarck Century 49, Fargo Shanley 7

Bismarck High 35, Dickinson 6

Bismarck St. Mary's 41, Williston 13

Bowman County 49, Heart River 0

Carrington 44, Northern Cass 12

Cavalier 42, May-Port CG 20

Central Cass 42, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 22

Des Lacs-Burlington 46, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 8

Divide County 48, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 8

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Fargo Davies 27, Mandan 21, OT

Grand Forks Red River 24, Watford City 13

Hatton-Northwood 28, Larimore 24

Hazen 40, Dickinson Trinity 13

Hillsboro/Central Valley 28, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 13

Jamestown 32, Valley City 13

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 32, Tioga 18

Killdeer 30, Southern McLean 28

LaMoure/L-M 50, Hankinson 0

Maple Valley/Enderlin 42, Tri-State 0

Napoleon/G-S 26, Beach 6

Nedrose 19, Rugby 14

New Rockford-Sheyenne 53, TGU 14

New Salem-Almont 52, Kidder County 6

Oak Grove Lutheran 23, Linton/HMB 20

Oakes 14, Lisbon 8

Ray/Powers Lake 64, Alexander 25

Sheyenne 37, Minot 0

Trenton 63, Mandaree 6

Velva 38, South Prairie 6

West Fargo 41, Bismarck Legacy 25

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 42, Richland 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Other Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 12:29 AM

Other Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 12:29 AM

Other Sports

HKO-WHL-Standings

October 02, 2021 12:29 AM

Other Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 12:29 AM

Other Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 12:29 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service