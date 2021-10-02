Other Sports

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alamosa 28, Pagosa Springs 6

Aspen 34, Rifle High School 12

Bayfield 39, Salida 0

Brighton 58, Greeley West 7

Broomfield 48, Windsor 15

Brush 41, Platte Valley 0

Buena Vista 28, St. Mary's 21

Calhan 12, Swink 6

Castle View 21, Highlands Ranch 14

Cheraw 3, Eads 0

Cherry Creek 41, Cherokee Trail 10

Cheyenne Mountain 53, Thornton 6

Columbine 21, Arvada West 18

Cotopaxi 2, Cripple Creek-Victor 0

Dakota Ridge 52, Bear Creek 13

Dayspring Christian Academy 48, Caliche 14

Fleming 62, Weldon Valley 18

Florence 52, Rye 0

Fowler 52, Springfield 24

Frederick 42, Eagle Valley 16

Genoa-Hugo 73, Miami-Yoder 25

Granada 51, Flagler 19

Gunnison 35, Cedaredge 0

Haxtun 3, Merino 0

Holyoke 34, Burlington 12

Legacy 10, Fairview 0

Legend 26, Pine Creek 23

Liberty (Joes)/Stratton 32, Idalia 16

Limon 34, Yuma 10

Mancos 22, Dove Creek 14

Meeker 33, Grand Valley 7

Moffat County 19, Basalt 6

Montrose High School 28, Palmer Ridge 21

Mountain Valley 45, La Veta 20

Niwot 42, Skyview 12

Overland 14, Denver East 10

Prairie 60, Briggsdale 28

Pueblo West 51, Coronado 7

Ralston Valley 40, J.K. Mullen 14

Rangely 38, West Grand 0

Regis Jesuit 56, Chaparral 14

Roosevelt 42, Glenwood Springs 0

Sedgwick County def. Denver Christian, forfeit

The Classical Academy 45, La Junta 7

Valley 34, Fort Lupton 23

Valor Christian 49, Mountain Vista 6

Vista Ridge 42, Heritage 7

Wiggins 3, Wray 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

