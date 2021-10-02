Other Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada Forest Hills Eastern 41, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 19
Adrian Madison 54, Morenci 14
Allen Park 35, Dearborn Edsel Ford 6
Allendale 43, Holland Christian 6
Alma 28, Essexville Garber 27, OT
Alpena 10, Gaylord 7
Ann Arbor Huron 28, Dexter 21
Armada 43, Imlay City 0
Athens 52, Bellevue 28
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 36, Vandercook Lake Jackson 24
Bad Axe 37, Reese 7
Bark River-Harris 36, Manistique 15
Battle Creek Harper Creek 33, Jackson Lumen Christi 14
Battle Creek Lakeview 34, Kalamazoo Central 20
Battle Creek St. Philip 24, Burr Oak 6
Bay City Western 54, Midland 8
Beal City def. Leroy Pine River, forfeit
Bedford 22, Monroe 16
Belleville 78, Wayne Memorial 0
Benton Harbor 35, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 26
Berkley 34, Auburn Hills Avondale 19
Berrien Springs 48, Buchanan 12
Big Rapids 41, Remus Chippewa Hills 8
Birmingham Brother Rice 43, St. Mary's Prep 25
Blanchard Montabella 60, Farwell 12
Bloomfield Hills 31, Troy Athens 14
Boyne City 48, Kalkaska 16
Breckenridge 54, St. Charles 0
Bridgman 68, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 0
Bridgman 68, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 0
Brimley def. Cedarville, forfeit
Britton-Deerfield 68, Webberville 0
Brownstown Woodhaven 44, Trenton 12
Burton Bentley 35, Flint Southwestern 30
Byron Center 14, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 0
Caledonia 45, Holland West Ottawa 22
Calumet 21, Iron Mountain 6
Canton 35, Brighton 32
Carleton Airport 49, Monroe Jefferson 28
Caro 54, Vassar 30
Carson City-Crystal 41, Detroit Cody 0
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 48, Ashley 28
Cass City 20, Harbor Beach 13
Cedar Springs 44, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 10
Centreville 28, Cassopolis 0
Charlevoix 14, East Jordan 6
Charlotte 28, Lansing Sexton 27
Chelsea 49, Ypsilanti 13
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 45, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 3
Clawson 42, Warren Lincoln 0
Clinton 63, Blissfield 6
Clinton Township Clintondale 24, Marysville 21
Coloma 49, Allegan 49
Colon 56, Camden-Frontier 0
Comstock Park 35, Belding 34, OT
Constantine 42, Watervliet 28
Corunna 55, Clio 6
Croswell-Lexington 41, Almont 7
Crystal Falls Forest Park 69, Rapid River 32
Davison 62, Saginaw Arthur Hill 0
DeWitt 65, Okemos 0
Dearborn 13, Livonia Stevenson 7
Dearborn Fordson 35, Westland John Glenn 14
Decatur 34, Comstock 16
Detroit Cass Tech 48, Detroit Mumford 0
Detroit Country Day 41, Warren Michigan Collegiate 14
Detroit Denby 24, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 8
Detroit Renaissance 48, Detroit East English 0
Detroit U-D Jesuit 35, Dearborn Divine Child 7
Dundee 43, Brooklyn Columbia Central 0
Durand 42, Chesaning 0
East Lansing 49, Lansing Waverly 14
Eastpointe East Detroit 28, Grosse Pointe North 0
Edwardsburg 57, Paw Paw 14
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 14, Unionville-Sebewaing 0
Evart 40, McBain 12
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 32, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 7
Farmington 33, Royal Oak 6
Flint Beecher 52, New Standard 6
Flint Hamady 52, Burton Bendle 20
Flint Kearsley 40, Fenton 38
Flushing 44, Holly 12
Fowler 41, Potterville 0
Frankenmuth 59, Bridgeport 0
Frankfort 28, Maple City Glen Lake 22
Fraser 49, Sterling Heights 26
Freeland 48, Bay City John Glenn 14
Fruitport 37, Hamilton 21
Garden City 30, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 20
Gibraltar Carlson 39, Southgate Anderson 0
Gladstone 34, Elk Rapids 0
Gladwin 73, Shepherd 0
Gobles def. Bangor, forfeit
Goodrich 48, Ortonville Brandon 21
Grand Blanc 35, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 6
Grand Ledge 15, Mattawan 10
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49, Wayland Union 14
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35, Grand Rapids Christian 28, OT
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 48, Concord 26
Grand Rapids Northview 42, Greenville 0
Grand Rapids South Christian 49, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 12
Grand Rapids West Catholic 28, Coopersville 24
Grandville 50, Grand Haven 7
Grant 12, Newaygo 7
Grayling 36, Sault Ste Marie 32
Hanover-Horton 51, East Jackson 6
Harrison 40, Sanford-Meridian 16
Hartland 29, Howell 7
Hastings 52, Battle Creek Pennfield 6
Hemlock 40, Midland Bullock Creek 26
Hillman 56, Onaway 14
Holt 38, Lansing Everett 2
Homer 53, Bronson 13
Hopkins 64, Grandville Calvin Christian 26
Houghton def. West Iron County, forfeit
Howard City Tri-County 20, Fremont 12
Hudson 36, Onsted 0
Hudsonville 42, East Kentwood 6
Hudsonville Unity Christian 54, Spring Lake 21
Ida 36, Hillsdale 17
Ionia 43, Eaton Rapids 14
Ishpeming 1, Gwinn 0
Ithaca 58, St. Louis 13
Jackson 44, Tecumseh 41
Jonesville 34, Reading 8
Kalamazoo Hackett 71, Parchment 20
Kalamazoo United 71, Parchment 20
Kelloggsville 34, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 24
Kent City 50, Holton 38
Kingsley 34, Cheboygan 0
Laingsburg 35, Dansville 12
Lake City 28, Houghton Lake 20
Lake Fenton 45, Owosso 7
Lake Odessa Lakewood 41, Stockbridge 14
Lake Orion 24, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 7
Lansing Catholic 31, Portland 29
Lapeer 54, Flint Powers 0
Lenawee Christian 28, Climax-Scotts 12
Leslie 32, Perry 14
Livonia Churchill 42, Livonia Franklin 14
Livonia Clarenceville 35, Taylor 6
Lowell 24, East Grand Rapids 7
Lutheran Westland 27, Ecorse 26
Luxemburg-Casco, Wis. 35, Kingsford 6
Macomb Dakota 38, Grosse Pointe South 28
Macomb Lutheran North 20, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 3
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 33, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 28
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 33, Gabriel Richard Catholic 28
Marine City 55, Hazel Park 12
Marlette 63, Memphis 20
Marquette 40, Clare 39
Marshall 49, Jackson Northwest 14
Martin def. Eau Claire, forfeit
Mason 35, St. Johns 0
Mayville 72, Merritt Academy 40
Melvindale 13, Romulus 12
Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 13, Summit Academy North 12
Menominee 46, Escanaba 20
Merrill 28, Fulton-Middleton 26
Mesick def. Brethren, forfeit
Michigan Center 18, Manchester 13
Midland Dow 34, Saginaw Heritage 21
Milford 18, Waterford Mott 14
Millington 48, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 6
Mio-Au Sable 49, Atlanta 32
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 35, Flat Rock 0
Montague 70, Shelby 0
Montrose def. Mount Morris, forfeit
Morrice 65, Burton Atherton 0
Mount Pleasant 37, Bay City Central 6
Munising 28, Rudyard 16
Muskegon 58, Holland 0
Muskegon Catholic Central 52, Muskegon Heights 20
Muskegon Mona Shores 57, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 15
Napoleon 15, Grass Lake 0
Negaunee 42, L'Anse 0
New Boston Huron 39, Grosse Ile 7
New Lothrop 66, Ovid-Elsie 24
Newberry 58, Eben Junction Superior Central 0
North Branch 49, Algonac 22
North Central 67, North Dickinson 0
Northville 38, Salem 23
Novi 35, Plymouth 7
Oak Park 20, Birmingham Seaholm 6
Oakridge High School 32, North Muskegon 27
Ontonagon 28, Norway 20
Oscoda 26, Harbor Springs 8
Oxford 49, Southfield A&T 42
Parma Western 13, Coldwater 7
Pewamo-Westphalia 26, Olivet 14
Pinckney 31, Adrian 0
Plainwell 14, Niles 2
Pontiac ND 44, Erie-Mason 8
Port Huron 35, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 21
Port Huron Northern 27, L'Anse Creuse 14
Portage Central 36, St. Joseph 30, OT
Posen 60, Charlton Heston 12
Ravenna 41, Hart 14
Redford Union def. Redford Thurston, forfeit
Reed City 50, Stanton Central Montcalm 15
Richland Gull Lake 35, Otsego 0
Richmond 21, Yale 0
River Rouge 56, Portage Northern 3
Riverview 42, Milan 29
Rochester 32, Birmingham Groves 22
Rochester Adams 28, North Farmington 21, OT
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 41, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0
Rockford 52, Jenison 17
Rogers City 30, Lincoln-Alcona 24
Romeo 27, Utica Eisenhower 7
Roscommon 36, Manton 30
Roseville 74, Warren Woods Tower 6
Royal Oak Shrine 28, Waterford Our Lady 0
Saginaw Nouvel def. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, forfeit
Saginaw Swan Valley 50, Birch Run 32
Saline 41, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0
Sand Creek 46, Petersburg Summerfield 8
Sandusky 20, Harbor Beach 13
Saranac 33, Bath 7
Saugatuck 47, Coleman 6
South Haven 24, Niles Brandywine 22
South Lyon 38, Waterford Kettering 0
South Lyon East 42, Walled Lake Central 7
Sparta 29, Wyoming Godwin Heights 14
Springport 69, Quincy 56
St. Clair Shores South Lake def. New Haven, forfeit
St. Clair def. Warren Cousino HS, forfeit
St. Ignace LaSalle 30, Johannesburg-Lewiston 14
Standish-Sterling 21, Carrollton 14
Sterling Heights Stevenson 36, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 32
Stevensville Lakeshore 21, Battle Creek Central 13
Sturgis 48, Dowagiac Union 0
Suttons Bay 56, Central Lake 6
Swartz Creek 13, Linden 10
Tekonsha 48, North Adams-Jerome 22
Traverse City Central 24, Cadillac 0
Troy def. Pontiac, forfeit
Ubly 34, Sandusky 6
Vermontville Maple Valley 36, New Buffalo 14
Waldron 59, Litchfield 6
Walled Lake Western 47, Ferndale 6
Warren De La Salle 17, Detroit Catholic Central 7
Warren Mott 28, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 3
West Bloomfield 34, Clarkston 27
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 19, Benzie Central 13
Westwood 34, Hancock 6
White Cloud 28, Lakeview 14
White Lake Lakeland 27, Walled Lake Northern 14
Whiteford 54, Pittsford 0
Whitehall 49, Ludington 0
Whitmore Lake 42, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 6
Williamston 21, Haslett 14
Wyandotte Roosevelt 56, Lincoln Park 14
Ypsilanti Lincoln 48, Ann Arbor Skyline 28
Zeeland East 38, Grand Rapids Union 6
Zeeland West 74, Wyoming 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
