Other Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cave Springs 30, Porum 8

Cushing 53, OKC Classen Adv. 16

Del City 30, Stillwater 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Other Sports

Zardes leads Columbus against Philadelphia after 2-goal outing

October 01, 2021 11:16 PM

Other Sports

Inter Miami CF aims to stop 3-game skid with victory over Portland

October 01, 2021 11:16 PM

Other Sports

Thursday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 11:16 PM

Other Sports

Thursday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 11:15 PM

Other Sports

Thursday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 11:15 PM

Other Sports

Nashville SC and New York City FC hit the pitch

October 01, 2021 11:15 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service