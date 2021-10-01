Other Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Amarillo Tascosa 82, Lubbock 0
¶ Austin Akins 20, Austin High 18
¶ Cypress Park 56, Cypress Lakes 0
¶ Del Rio 24, Laredo Johnson 19
¶ Edinburg Economedes 19, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
¶ EP Americas 26, EP Socorro 0
¶ Fort Bend Bush 10, Fort Bend Elkins 3
¶ Garland 41, Garland Lakeview Centennial 7
¶ Houston Lamar 62, Houston Westbury 0
¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 45, Katy Mayde Creek 14
¶ Katy Seven Lakes 44, Katy Taylor 20
¶ Klein Cain 63, Tomball Memorial 14
¶ Laredo United South 41, Laredo Nixon 14
¶ League City Clear Springs 47, Houston Clear Lake 21
¶ Lewisville Marcus 33, Plano 14
¶ Pasadena Memorial 56, Pasadena Rayburn 13
¶ SA Northside Brennan 58, SA Northside Stevens 0
¶ SA Northside Marshall 41, SA Northside Jay 14
¶ Spring Dekaney 35, Aldine Nimitz 21
¶ Wylie 31, Garland Rowlett 13
CLASS 5A=
¶ Amarillo 24, Lubbock Monterey 7
¶ CC Moody 41, CC Carroll 17
¶ Dallas Adams 42, Dallas Molina 41, OT
¶ Dallas Highland Park 35, Sherman 17
¶ Denton Ryan 37, Frisco Centennial 7
¶ Frisco Lone Star 42, Frisco Reedy 6
¶ Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Heritage 28
¶ Houston Sterling 12, Houston Waltrip 7
¶ Katy Paetow 56, Houston Milby 0
¶ Kaufman 60, Carrollton Ranchview 16
¶ Leander Glenn 34, Bastrop 10
¶ McKinney North 45, West Mesquite 38
¶ Mission Memorial 27, Mission Sharyland 16
¶ Montgomery 52, Fulshear 32
¶ Pflugerville Weiss 56, Austin Anderson 40
¶ SA Edison 16, SA Lanier 6
¶ Somerset 28, Hidalgo 7
¶ Texas City 45, Humble Kingwood Park 3
CLASS 4A=
¶ Dallas Carter 48, North Dallas 0
¶ Houston Furr 40, Houston Washington 18
¶ Houston North Forest 13, Houston Kashmere 12
CLASS 3A=
¶ Gunter 41, Bells 14
CLASS 2A=
¶ La Villa 40, Harlingen Marine Military 7
¶ Linden-Kildare 34, Gladewater Union Grove 27
¶ Shelbyville 40, Detroit 12
CLASS 1A=
¶ Borden County 14, Morgan 8
¶ Darrouzett 69, Harrold 6
¶ Hedley 66, Guthrie 45
¶ Jonesboro 70, Turkey Valley 26
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ SA Town East Christian 79, Austin NYOS 39
OTHER=
¶ Austin SPC 57, Medina 8
¶ Cypress Bridgeland 41, Cypress Woods 14
¶ Davenport 34, SA Holy Cross 6
¶ Red Oak Ovilla 54, CenTex Homeschool 6
¶ Waco Live Oak Classical 54, Oglesby 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Celina vs. Boerne, ccd.
Rising Star vs. Ranger, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
