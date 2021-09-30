Other Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 56, Ravenna 0

Arthur County 96, Banner County 6

Elkhorn 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14

Fremont 49, Lincoln North Star 0

Hay Springs 54, Crawford 12

Kearney Catholic 9, Broken Bow 6

Lincoln East 41, Millard West 10

Lincoln Southeast 35, Papillion-LaVista 21

Millard South 36, Lincoln Pius X 0

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Wakefield 54, Elkhorn Valley 20

Winside 46, Randolph 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Other Sports

San Jose Earthquakes visit the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference action

September 30, 2021 11:55 PM

Other Sports

FC Dallas looks to stop 3-game skid when it hosts Minnesota United FC

September 30, 2021 11:55 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service