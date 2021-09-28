Other Sports

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alexandria def. Becker, 25-8, 25-20, 25-20

Anoka def. Chisago Lakes, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21

Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19

Blaine def. Hutchinson, 26-24, 25-18, 25-16

Braham def. East Central, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20

Breck def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-7, 25-6, 25-8

Byron def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-20, 25-9, 26-24

Cambridge-Isanti def. Edina, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 26-28, 15-13

Cleveland def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19

DeLaSalle def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-18, 25-17, 25-13

Dell Rapids St. Mary, S.D. def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-19, 25-20, 26-24

Dover-Eyota def. Blooming Prairie, 25-17, 27-25, 25-16

Heritage Christian Academy def. Community of Peace, 25-14, 25-15, 25-11

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Windom, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19

Holy Family Catholic def. Blake, 25-11, 25-16, 25-14

Kasson-Mantorville def. Goodhue, 25-16, 25-16, 25-13

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Kingsland, forfeit

Lakeville North def. Burnsville, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17

Lakeville South def. Farmington, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20

Lewiston-Altura def. St. Charles, 26-24, 25-9, 25-2

Mankato West def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16

Maple Lake def. Foley, 25-15, 25-8, 25-15

Minnewaska def. Benson, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20

Mounds View def. Elk River, 6-25, 25-22, 29-27, 25-19

Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Hill City, 25-15, 25-22, 25-15

New Prague def. Jordan, 25-11, 25-13, 20-25, 25-9

New York Mills def. NCEUH, 25-19, 26-24, 25-22

Nicollet def. St. Clair, 16-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-7

North Woods def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-7, 25-10, 25-6

Nova Classical Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19

Ogilvie def. McGregor, 25-7, 25-15, 25-18

Osakis def. Upsala, 25-23, 25-15, 25-14

Pipestone def. Redwood Valley, 25-15, 25-16, 15-25, 16-25, 15-5

Prior Lake def. Eastview, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14

Proctor def. Two Harbors, 25-7, 25-14, 25-14

Red Rock Central def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-22, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18

Richfield def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17

Rushford-Peterson def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-9, 25-22

Sebeka def. Pelican Rapids, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16

Shakopee def. Rosemount, 20-25, 26-24, 25-13, 27-25

Southland def. Schaeffer Academy, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-11

St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Anthony, 25-15, 25-8, 25-11

St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-21, 25-11, 25-12

St. Paul Johnson def. St. Paul Washington, 25-8, 25-12, 25-11

Stewartville def. Red Wing, 3-0

Tri-City United def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-23, 25-14, 25-22

Two Rivers def. Tartan, 26-24, 25-20, 21-25, 21-25, 15-8

United Christian def. North Lakes Academy, 25-8, 25-10, 25-8

Wabasha-Kellogg def. Austin, 26-24, 26-24, 21-25, 25-13

Woodbury def. Irondale, 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 25-17

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

