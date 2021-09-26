Other Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Raymond Central def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18

Adams Central Tournament=

Adams Central def. Centura, 25-15, 25-23

Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-9, 25-16

Malcolm def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-6, 25-20

Superior def. Gering, 31-29, 25-19

Championship=

Malcolm def. Adams Central, 25-21, 25-20

Consolation=

Gering def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 26-24, 25-21

Fifth Place=

Gering def. Centura, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19

Semifinal=

Adams Central def. Broken Bow, 25-23, 16-25, 25-15

Malcolm def. Superior, 25-16, 25-18

Third Place=

Broken Bow def. Superior, 25-16, 25-20

Allison Weston Invitational=

Bronze Pool=

Omaha Burke def. Des Moines, Roosevelt, Iowa, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Des Moines, Roosevelt, Iowa, 25-22, 29-27

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Burke, 25-23, 25-20

Championship Pool=

Lincoln Southwest def. Millard West, 14-25, 25-23, 25-20

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-17, 25-20

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard West, 25-22, 25-14

Silver Pool=

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln East, 25-18, 25-22

Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln East, 13-25, 25-18, 25-16

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Westside, 19-25, 28-26, 25-17

Ansley-Litchfield Invitational=

Ansley-Litchfield def. North Central, 25-11, 25-19

Nebraska Christian def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-15, 25-13

Sandhills/Thedford def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-12, 25-13

Championship=

Nebraska Christian def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-13, 25-19

Semifinal=

Nebraska Christian def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-14

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Burwell, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15

Third Place=

Burwell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 27-25

Arlington Tournament=

Arlington def. Blair, 26-24, 25-9

Arlington def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-21, 25-15

Bishop Neumann def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-14

Bishop Neumann def. Blair, 25-13, 25-16

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-11

Blair def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-15, 26-24

Aurora Tournament=

Bennington def. Lincoln Christian, 25-12, 26-24

Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 25-21, 25-18

Kearney Catholic def. Crete, 25-13, 25-18

Waverly def. Sidney, 25-13, 25-18

Championship=

Kearney Catholic def. Waverly, 25-14, 25-22

Consolation=

Aurora def. Sidney, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21

Lincoln Christian def. Crete, 25-18, 25-22

Fifth Place=

Lincoln Christian def. Aurora, 22-25, 25-10, 25-23

Semifinal=

Kearney Catholic def. Bennington, 25-14, 27-25

Waverly def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23

Seventh Place=

Crete def. Sidney, 25-20, 25-22

Third Place=

Columbus Lakeview def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-11

Axtell, Kan. Tournament=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Diller-Odell, 25-23, 25-20

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Frankfort, Kan., 25-19, 25-10

Wetmore, Kan. def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-22, 25-10

Bertrand Triangular=

Bertrand def. Giltner, 25-11, 25-23

Bertrand def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 27-25

Pleasanton def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-15

Brady Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-14, 25-18

Anselmo-Merna def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-16

Anselmo-Merna def. Wauneta-Palisade, 23-25, 27-25, 30-28

Brady def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-14, 25-16

Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 2-0, forfeit

Sandhills Valley def. Brady, 25-12, 25-17

Sandhills Valley def. Maxwell, 25-10, 19-25, 25-20

Sandhills Valley def. Twin Loup, 2-0, forfeit

David City Tournament=

Aquinas def. Central City, 25-9, 25-9

Championship=

North Bend Central def. David City, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22

Pool A=

Central City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-23, 30-28

David City def. Aquinas, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18

David City def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-10

North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-13, 25-8

Elkhorn Valley Tournament=

Archbishop Bergan def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-14, 25-6

Archbishop Bergan def. Randolph, 25-7, 25-9

Battle Creek def. Boyd County, 25-19, 25-8

Battle Creek def. Randolph, 25-27, 25-10, 25-10

Elkhorn Valley def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 26-24

O'Neill def. Boyd County, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20

O'Neill def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-21

Randolph def. Elkhorn Valley, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21

Randolph def. West Point-Beemer, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18

St. Paul def. Battle Creek, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20

St. Paul def. Boyd County, 25-10, 25-18

St. Paul def. O'Neill, 25-12, 25-15

Hampton Tournament=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Deshler, 26-24, 25-16

Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 28-26, 25-23

Clarkson/Leigh def. Silver Lake, 25-14, 25-13

Mead def. Red Cloud, 25-7, 25-9

Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-10, 25-18

Red Cloud def. Hampton, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20

Silver Lake def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-16

Hastings Triangular=

Hastings def. Amherst, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21

Lexington def. Amherst, 25-11, 25-21

Hershey Tournament=

Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 25-14, 25-13

Gothenburg def. Bridgeport, 25-12, 25-18

Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22

Hershey def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-21

Holdrege Tournament=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Cozad, 25-5, 25-6

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Scottsbluff, 26-24, 25-22

McCook def. Minden, 25-23, 26-24

Championship=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-19

Consolation=

Scottsbluff def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-16

Seventh Place=

Ravenna def. Cozad, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15

Semifinal=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-18, 25-22

Third Place=

Hastings St. Cecilia def. McCook, 25-19, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X Tournament=

Elkhorn North def. Millard North, 27-25, 25-19

Elkhorn North def. Norris, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22

Elkhorn def. Elkhorn North, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn North, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-20

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-15, 25-22

Millard North def. Elkhorn, 27-25, 25-20

Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-19

Norris def. Lincoln Pius X, 27-25, 25-19

Norris def. Millard North, 2-1

Louisville Tournament=

Douglas County West def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-17

Johnson County Central def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-16

Championship=

Douglas County West def. Omaha Mercy, 25-22, 25-14

Consolation=

Louisville def. Weeping Water, 19-25, 25-13, 25-12

Fifth Place=

Louisville def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-23, 25-21

Semifinal=

Douglas County West def. Auburn, 25-14, 25-13

Omaha Mercy def. Johnson County Central, 25-21, 25-21

Third Place=

Auburn def. Johnson County Central, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15

Mitchell Tournament=

Bayard def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-21, 25-21

Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-11, 25-21

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-20, 25-23

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-17, 25-18

Mitchell def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-17, 25-19

Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-11

Nebraska Lutheran Tournament=

Omaha Christian Academy def. Dorchester, 25-12, 25-18

Omaha Christian Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-16, 25-11

Parkview Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-16, 25-14

Potter-Dix Tournament=

Crawford def. Morrill, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16

Perkins County def. Morrill, 25-15, 25-6

Potter-Dix def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-20

Southern Invitational=

Falls City def. Heartland, 25-14, 25-10

Falls City def. Southern, 25-19, 25-18

Southern def. Heartland, 25-20, 25-22

Thayer Central def. Falls City, 25-13

Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-9, 25-18

Thayer Central def. Southern, 25-15, 25-16

Sutherland Tournament=

Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-17

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-20

Overton def. South Loup, 25-21, 25-16

Southwest def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-4, 25-14

Championship=

Chase County def. Southwest, 25-15, 25-18

Consolation=

South Loup def. Sutherland, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23

Semifinal=

Chase County def. Overton, 14-25, 25-21, 28-26

Southwest def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-20, 25-4

Third Place=

Overton def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger Tournament=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-3, 25-9

Wayne def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-12, 25-11

Wisner-Pilger def. Homer, 25-9, 25-16

Championship=

Pierce def. Wayne, 25-23, 25-12

Semifinal=

Pierce def. Wisner-Pilger, 14-25, 25-19, 25-15

Wayne def. Humphrey St. Francis, 22-25, 25-19, 26-24

Third Place=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-22, 13-25, 25-21

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
