Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcester-Hudson 42, Corsica/Stickney 20

Avon 36, Gayville-Volin 32

Belle Fourche 28, Chamberlain 14

Beresford 55, Hill City 0

Brandon Valley 17, Sioux Falls Washington 10

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 26, McCook Central/Montrose 24

Brookings 43, Mitchell 14

Burke 55, Colome 14

Castlewood 33, Elkton-Lake Benton 14

Chester 35, Canistota 26

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 50, Pine Ridge 0

Colman-Egan 64, Centerville 18

DeSmet 44, Kimball/White Lake 0

Dell Rapids 29, Sioux Falls Christian 22

Dell Rapids St. Mary 34, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6

Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Baltic 0

Faith 28, North Central Co-Op 12

Faulkton 50, Langford 15

Florence/Henry 63, Britton-Hecla 12

Garretson 35, Irene-Wakonda 14

Great Plains Lutheran 51, Waverly-South Shore 16

Groton Area 26, Aberdeen Roncalli 9

Hamlin 44, Arlington/Lake Preston 0

Hanson 67, Deubrook 14

Harrisburg 38, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34

Herreid/Selby Area 46, Ipswich 28

Hitchcock-Tulare 60, Estelline/Hendricks 6

Hot Springs 49, Lakota Tech 0

Howard 47, Viborg-Hurley 0

Huron 21, Aberdeen Central 14

Kadoka Area 40, Philip 18

Lemmon/McIntosh 28, Harding County 18

Leola/Frederick 44, Northwestern 14

Lyman 52, New Underwood 0

Madison 30, Canton 14

McLaughlin 64, Oelrichs 6

Milbank 34, Clark/Willow Lake 13

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 48, Jim River 36

Mobridge-Pollock 24, Webster 22

Omaha Nation, Neb. 52, Takini 0

Parkston 46, Bon Homme 7

Pierre 24, Yankton 10

Platte-Geddes 22, Wolsey-Wessington 12

Potter County 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 16

Rapid City Christian 34, Bennett County 14

Redfield 18, Deuel 0

Sioux Falls Jefferson 35, Rapid City Central 6

Sioux Falls Lincoln 21, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 17

Sioux Valley 36, Parker 0

Spearfish 30, Custer 0

St. Thomas More 36, Douglas 0

Tea Area 44, Watertown 13

Tri-Valley 42, Sisseton 0

Vermillion 21, Lennox 7

Wall 55, Jones County 0

West Central 27, Dakota Valley 13

Winnebago, Neb. 42, Red Cloud 14

Winner 57, Wagner 6

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 30, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crazy Horse vs. Lower Brule, ppd.

Marty Indian vs. Little Wound, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

