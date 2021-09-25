Other Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison def. East Jackson, forfeit
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 24, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 17
Ann Arbor Huron 38, Monroe 14
Armada 27, Yale 0
AuGres-Sims 72, Lincoln-Alcona 32
Auburn Hills Avondale 21, Ferndale 0
Bad Axe 48, Caro 6
Battle Creek Central 29, Richland Gull Lake 22
Battle Creek Harper Creek 60, Jackson Northwest 22
Bay City All Saints 56, Charlton Heston 18
Bay City John Glenn 34, Bridgeport 0
Beal City 55, Evart 20
Bedford 47, Ypsilanti Lincoln 21
Belleville 21, Dearborn Fordson 19
Bellevue 30, Camden-Frontier 22
Benzie Central 32, Elk Rapids 14
Berkley 31, Troy Athens 20
Birmingham Groves 22, Oak Park 14, OT
Bloomfield Hills 41, Farmington 14
Breckenridge 26, St. Ignace LaSalle 16
Bridgman 73, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 0
Brighton 28, Northville 27
Brimley def. Engadine, forfeit
Brownstown Woodhaven 33, Allen Park 28
Buchanan 23, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 20
Burton Bendle 34, Flint Southwestern 16
Byron Center 45, Grand Rapids Northview 29
Cadillac 22, Gaylord 0
Caledonia 42, Grand Haven 13
Calumet 42, Gwinn 0
Canton 28, Novi 21
Carney-Nadeau def. Ontonagon, forfeit
Carson City-Crystal 53, Coleman 30
Cassopolis 15, Decatur 12
Cedar Springs 54, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 23
Central Lake 46, Bellaire 14
Centreville 32, White Pigeon 16
Charlevoix 30, Maple City Glen Lake 18
Cheboygan 60, Tawas 28
Chelsea 48, Adrian 6
Clare 55, Pinconning 0
Clarkston 20, Oxford 17
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 65, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 30
Clawson 37, Center Line 29
Clinton 49, Brooklyn Columbia Central 6
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 37, Romeo 34
Coldwater 37, Marshall 30
Comstock 26, Hartford 0
Comstock Park 42, Hopkins 12
Constantine 64, Parchment 14
Coopersville 24, Allendale 6
Croswell-Lexington 56, Richmond 0
Crystal Falls Forest Park 30, Norway 28
Davison 50, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 13
DeWitt 57, Grand Ledge 15
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 43, Melvindale 8
Deckerville 80, Flint International 6
Denmark, Wis. 41, Menominee 7
Detroit Cass Tech def. Detroit East English, forfeit
Detroit Douglass def. Detroit Collegiate Prep, forfeit
Detroit King def. Detroit Western Intl, forfeit
Detroit Osborn 42, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 8
Detroit Pershing 32, Detroit Cody 0
Detroit Renaissance 27, Detroit Central 24
Dexter 69, Ann Arbor Pioneer 13
Dundee 17, Onsted 10
Durand 60, Otisville Lakeville 6
East Jordan 38, Oscoda 0
Eben Junction Superior Central def. Pickford, forfeit
Ecorse 32, Detroit University Prep 0
Edwardsburg 49, Plainwell 0
Erie-Mason 53, Morenci 0
Essexville Garber 26, Birch Run 20, OT
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 33, Utica 14
Fenton 50, Holly 29
Flushing 46, Linden 29
Frankenmuth 48, Freeland 21
Frankfort 14, Johannesburg-Lewiston 8
Fraser 35, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 21
Fulton-Middleton 68, Webberville 8
Gaylord St. Mary 42, Onaway 6
Gibraltar Carlson 42, Wyandotte Roosevelt 7
Gladwin 56, Sanford-Meridian 0
Goodrich 19, Corunna 14
Grand Blanc 48, Flint Powers 7
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 47, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 7
Grand Rapids Christian 21, Lowell 20
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 45, Greenville 6
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 17, East Grand Rapids 14
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 35, Vermontville Maple Valley 0
Grand Rapids South Christian 62, Wayland Union 20
Grand Rapids Union 41, Holland 28
Grand Rapids West Catholic 49, Fruitport 14
Grandville 49, Jenison 8
Grant 20, Fremont 14
Grosse Pointe South 9, Utica Eisenhower 3
Hamtramck def. Detroit University Science, forfeit
Hancock 20, Houghton 17
Harbor Beach 47, Sandusky 8
Harper Woods 34, Detroit Country Day 27
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 50, Mount Clemens 6
Harrison 24, Beaverton 13
Hartland 22, Plymouth 0
Haslett 21, Fowlerville 7
Hillman 22, Hale 20
Hillsdale 38, Blissfield 35
Holt 38, Lansing Waverly 14
Holton 44, Lakeview 28
Homer 28, Union City 22
Howard City Tri-County 22, Newaygo 14
Howell 48, Salem 8
Hudson 22, Ida 14
Hudsonville Unity Christian 57, Holland Christian 16
Indian River-Inland Lakes 53, Fife Lake Forest Area 0
Iron Mountain 28, Bark River-Harris 22
Ithaca 41, Midland Bullock Creek 19
Jackson Lumen Christi 33, Hastings 22
Jonesville 62, Springport 6
Kalamazoo Hackett 77, Coloma 0
Kelloggsville 70, Grandville Calvin Christian 22
Kingsford 44, Escanaba 7
Kingsley 24, Grayling 20
Laingsburg 28, Bath 14
Lake Fenton 55, Clio 0
Lake Linden-Hubbell 42, North Dickinson 12
Lake Odessa Lakewood 18, Harbor Springs 0
Lansing Catholic 41, Ionia 14
Lansing Everett def. East Lansing, forfeit
Lapeer 47, Saginaw Arthur Hill 6
Lawrence 42, Gobles 0
Lawton 63, Niles Brandywine 14
Lenawee Christian 47, Colon 21
Leslie 57, Stockbridge 12
Livonia Churchill 56, Dearborn 21
Livonia Clarenceville 46, Dearborn Advanced Technology 6
Livonia Stevenson 41, Wayne Memorial 0
Ludington 41, Muskegon Heights 12
Lutheran Westland 39, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 10
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 36, Macomb Lutheran North 20
Madison Heights Lamphere 33, Warren Woods Tower 26
Mancelona 14, Kalkaska 8
Manchester 37, Quincy 30
Manton 48, Leroy Pine River 14
Marine City 55, Clinton Township Clintondale 12
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 33, Waterford Our Lady 7
Marion 54, Baldwin 12
Marlette 57, Capac 8
Marquette 43, Gladstone 12
Martin 62, Bloomingdale 0
Marysville 34, Madison Heights Madison 13
Mason 47, Lansing Eastern 20
Mason County Central 50, Shelby 0
Mayville 22, Akron-Fairgrove 8
McBain 48, Lake City 22
Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 62, Detroit Voyageur 6
Mendon 46, Blanchard Montabella 22
Mesick 42, Kingston 30
Michigan Center 49, Grass Lake 14
Midland Dow 45, Bay City Western 44
Milan 43, Flat Rock 8
Milford 18, Walled Lake Western 15
Millington 30, Carrollton 12
Mio-Au Sable 56, Whittemore-Prescott 16
Monroe Jefferson 30, Grosse Ile 15
Montague 14, Ravenna 7
Montrose 35, New Lothrop 15
Morley-Stanwood 20, White Cloud 10
Morrice 58, Merritt Academy 8
Mount Morris 40, Byron 21
Mount Pleasant 26, Midland 19
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 58, Caseville 12
Muskegon 62, Wyoming 0
Muskegon Mona Shores 49, Zeeland East 30
Napoleon 41, Hanover-Horton 29
Negaunee 43, Ishpeming 0
New Boston Huron 42, Carleton Airport 34
Newberry 34, Rudyard 28
North Adams-Jerome 42, Litchfield 22
North Branch 20, Almont 14, OT
North Central 72, Rapid River 0
Oakridge High School 56, Hart 32
Olivet 63, Perry 6
Ortonville Brandon 28, Owosso 7
Ovid-Elsie 35, Chesaning 0
Parma Western 42, Battle Creek Pennfield 14
Peck 44, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 42
Petersburg Summerfield 36, Adrian Madison 8
Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Fowler 6
Pinckney 50, Jackson 20
Pontiac ND 28, Dearborn Divine Child 14
Pontiac def. Royal Oak, forfeit
Port Huron 35, L'Anse Creuse 23
Portage Central 23, Battle Creek Lakeview 22
Portage Northern 24, Mattawan 7
Portland 49, Charlotte 7
Portland St. Patrick 38, Merrill 18
Reading 37, Bronson 0
Redford Thurston 14, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 6
Redford Union 56, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 12
Reed City 22, Big Rapids 7
Reese 35, Cass City 20
Riverview 22, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 6
Rochester Adams 35, Birmingham Seaholm 0
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 21, Southfield A&T 14
Rockford 21, Hudsonville 16
Rogers City 38, Posen 0
Roseville 65, Warren Cousino HS 0
Royal Oak Shrine 40, Allen Park Cabrini 14
Saginaw Heritage 28, Bay City Central 21
Saginaw Nouvel 7, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 6
Saginaw Swan Valley 29, Alma 28
Saline 55, Ann Arbor Skyline 7
Saugatuck 30, Schoolcraft 9
Sault Ste Marie 14, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 6
South Haven def. Allegan, forfeit
South Lyon 49, White Lake Lakeland 35
Sparta 21, Belding 14, OT
Spring Lake 42, Hamilton 21
St. Clair 30, Grosse Pointe North 14
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 49, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 7
St. Joseph 75, Okemos 0
St. Louis 42, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 7
Standish-Sterling 21, Hemlock 16
Stanton Central Montcalm 27, Remus Chippewa Hills 7
Sterling Heights Stevenson 31, Macomb Dakota 16
Stevensville Lakeshore 20, Kalamazoo Central 8
Sturgis 36, Otsego 21
Swartz Creek 42, Flint Kearsley 35
Taylor 44, Southgate Anderson 6
Tecumseh 30, Ypsilanti 9
Tekonsha 62, Burr Oak 24
Three Rivers def. Dowagiac Union, forfeit
Traverse City Central 56, Petoskey 0
Traverse City West 40, Alpena 0
Trenton 34, Lincoln Park 7
Troy 14, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Ubly 62, Memphis 0
Unionville-Sebewaing 48, Brown City 14
Vandercook Lake Jackson 72, Concord 64
Vestaburg def. Onekama, forfeit
Vicksburg 21, Niles 14
Warren De La Salle 49, St. Mary's Prep 25
Warren Fitzgerald 60, Hazel Park 14
Warren Mott 9, Utica Ford 2
Waterford Mott 42, Walled Lake Northern 20
West Bloomfield 28, Lake Orion 21
Westland John Glenn def. Livonia Franklin, forfeit
Westwood 54, Manistique 0
Whiteford 58, Sand Creek 30
Whitehall 33, North Muskegon 0
Whitmore Lake 28, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 14
Williamston 21, St. Johns 7
Zeeland West 48, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cedarville vs. Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, ccd.
DeTour vs. Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, ccd.
Hesperia vs. Morley-Stanwood, ccd.
Kent City vs. Hesperia, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
