Other Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Dover 34, Cape Henlopen 21

Mt. Pleasant 42, Alexis I. duPont 0

Smyrna 40, Caesar Rodney 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Other Sports

Wednesday’s Scores

September 23, 2021 10:04 PM

Other Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 23, 2021 10:00 PM

Other Sports

Przybylko leads Philadelphia into matchup with Atlanta United FC after 2-goal game

September 23, 2021 10:04 PM

Other Sports

Real Salt Lake visits the Portland Timbers in Western Conference play

September 23, 2021 10:04 PM

Other Sports

Lopez leads San Jose into matchup with Los Angeles FC after 2-goal game

September 23, 2021 10:04 PM

Other Sports

Obrian leads FC Dallas against Vancouver after 2-goal outing

September 23, 2021 10:04 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service