Other Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Baltic def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19

Bridgewater-Emery def. Hanson, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14

Britton-Hecla def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-12, 25-10, 23-25, 25-19

Canton def. Tri-Valley, 25-12, 25-22, 25-16

Chester def. Parker, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13

Cody-Kilgore, Neb. def. Bennett County, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16

Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-3, 25-9, 25-12

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Howard, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-5

Deubrook def. Deuel, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11

Florence/Henry def. Sisseton, 25-21, 25-12, 26-24

Freeman def. Scotland, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-8

Garretson def. Dell Rapids, 17-25, 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 15-12

Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-17, 26-24, 18-25, 25-22

Madison def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14

Miller def. Redfield, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20

Mitchell def. Brookings, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22

Sully Buttes def. North Central Co-Op, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13

Tea Area def. Vermillion, 24-26, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18

Timber Lake def. McLaughlin, 25-8, 25-6, 25-13

Viborg-Hurley def. Menno, 25-12, 25-23, 25-21

Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-6, 25-6, 25-16

Warner def. Groton Area, 25-8, 25-9, 25-8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lakota Tech vs. Crazy Horse, ppd.

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

