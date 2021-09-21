Other Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Baltic def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19
Bridgewater-Emery def. Hanson, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14
Britton-Hecla def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-12, 25-10, 23-25, 25-19
Canton def. Tri-Valley, 25-12, 25-22, 25-16
Chester def. Parker, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13
Cody-Kilgore, Neb. def. Bennett County, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16
Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-3, 25-9, 25-12
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Howard, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-5
Deubrook def. Deuel, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11
Florence/Henry def. Sisseton, 25-21, 25-12, 26-24
Freeman def. Scotland, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-8
Garretson def. Dell Rapids, 17-25, 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 15-12
Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-17, 26-24, 18-25, 25-22
Madison def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14
Miller def. Redfield, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20
Mitchell def. Brookings, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22
Sully Buttes def. North Central Co-Op, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13
Tea Area def. Vermillion, 24-26, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18
Timber Lake def. McLaughlin, 25-8, 25-6, 25-13
Viborg-Hurley def. Menno, 25-12, 25-23, 25-21
Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-6, 25-6, 25-16
Warner def. Groton Area, 25-8, 25-9, 25-8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lakota Tech vs. Crazy Horse, ppd.
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments