Son of Australia rugby great Lynagh called up by England

The son of Australia rugby great Michael Lynagh was included in England’s enlarged training group on Tuesday for the November tests.

Louis Lynagh is a 20-year-old winger who was born in Italy, grew up in London, and has come through the English rugby system to play for Harlequins in the Premiership.

His mother is Italian and his father is one of Australia’s greatest players, who was a Rugby World Cup winner in 1991 and has been living in England since 1996.

Louis was one of eight uncapped players summoned to be part of a 45-man training camp in southwest London from Sunday.

Five international veterans have been omitted, in Billy and Mako Vunipola, George Ford, Jamie George and Elliot Daly.

While Daly's absence is injury-related, the others don't appear to be. Like Daly, Mako Vunipola and George were involved in the recent British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa yet cannot win places in an England squad that will begin preparations for matches against Tonga, Australia and South Africa in November.

For that reason, it could represent the biggest changing of the guard of Jones’ reign, which began after the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Nine of the 16 new caps awarded against the United States and Canada over the summer -- while many England players were in South Africa with the Lions -- were called up.

“This is an exciting squad made up of experienced players and young guys who did well in the summer and have earned their place again,” Jones said.

“We have left out some experienced players but we’re really clear that the door isn’t closed to them and we’re looking forward to seeing them work hard to get back into contention. We have five campaigns now until the 2023 World Cup so each one counts, and this is a chance for this 45 to impress the new coaching staff.”