Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Elkhorn def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-22, 25-10

Winside def. Walthill, 25-10, 25-7, 25-15

Malcolm Triangular=

Malcolm def. Palmyra, 25-13, 25-18

York def. Malcolm, 25-23, 25-11

York def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-14

Maywood-Hayes center Tournament=

Championship=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arthur County, 25-12, 25-21

Consolation=

South Platte def. Hi-Line, 25-22, 25-23

First Round=

Arthur County def. South Platte, 25-23, 25-21

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hi-Line, 25-13, 25-16

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

