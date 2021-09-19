Other Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop O'Connell 22, St. John's Catholic Prep, Md. 6

Blue Ridge School 32, Fishburne Military 18

Broadwater Academy 48, Chincoteague 6

Georgetown Prep, Md. 34, Woodberry Forest 21

Heritage-Lynchburg 49, E.C. Glass 42

John Handley 56, Skyline 13

Kecoughtan 23, Gloucester 7

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 32, William Fleming 28

Potomac School 21, Bishop Ireton 7

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49, Flint Hill School 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Other Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 19, 2021 1:38 AM

Other Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 19, 2021 1:38 AM

Other Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 19, 2021 1:38 AM

Other Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 19, 2021 1:38 AM

Other Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 19, 2021 1:38 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service