Other Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Agua Fria 67, Yuma Kofa 0
American Leadership-Gilbert 28, Yuma Catholic 25
American Leadership-Queen Creek 66, Buckeye 28
Apache Junction 51, Youngker High School 38
Arizona College Preparatory 56, Odyssey Institute 0
Avondale Westview 22, La Joya Community 20
Bagdad 54, Desert Heights Prep 6
Basha 37, Phoenix Brophy 12
Benson 57, NFL YET College Prep Academy 0
Bullhead City Mohave 35, San Tan Foothills 8
Cactus 56, Bradshaw Mountain 13
Camp Verde 46, Heritage Academy - Laveen 6
Canyon View 34, Vista Grande 0
Casa Verde 55, Maricopa 0
Chandler 36, Glendale O'Connor 14
Chandler Hamilton 25, Bishop Gorman, Nev. 24
Chandler Seton 51, Ben Franklin 48
Chandler Valley Christian 42, Northwest Christian 28
Chino Valley 42, Tuba City 0
Eagar Round Valley 62, Chinle 8
Eastmark 50, El Mirage Dysart 13
Flagstaff 49, Cottonwood Mingus 42
Flagstaff Coconino 26, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 24
Florence 42, Veritas Prep 3
Fredonia 74, Ft. Thomas 12
Gilbert 29, Betty Fairfax High School 6
Gilbert Christian 58, Kingman Academy of Learning 0
Gilbert Mesquite 39, Combs 22
Glendale 14, Glendale Apollo 12
Glendale Arizona IHS 25, Peoria 17
Glendale Deer Valley 55, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 7
Glendale Mountain Ridge 39, Peoria Centennial 35
Goodyear Millenium 41, Boulder Creek 37
Heber Mogollon 48, St. David 26
Holbrook 51, Page 28
Kayenta Monument Valley 31, Kingman 30
Liberty 41, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 38, 3OT
Marana 48, Tucson 7
Marana Mountain View 26, Tucson Sahuaro 7
Mesa Desert Ridge 49, Mesa Dobson 0
Mesa Mountain View 41, Mesa Skyline 0
Mesa Red Mountain 28, Corona Del Sol 7
Miami 54, Tonopah Valley 0
Mohave Accelerated 66, Anthem Prep 20
Mohave Valley River Valley 47, Phoenix Bourgade 0
Morenci 72, Madison Highland Prep 0
Nogales 24, Tucson Cholla 3
Perry 21, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 20
Phoenix Alhambra 54, North 0
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 15, Eloy Santa Cruz 14
Phoenix Browne 32, Yuma Cibola 28
Phoenix Camelback 26, Glendale Copper Canyon 20
Phoenix Desert Vista 45, Mesa 7
Phoenix Hayden 59, Tempe 6
Phoenix Horizon 31, Desert Edge 30, OT
Phoenix Pinnacle 49, Tolleson 7
Phoenix St. Mary's 41, Raymond S. Kellis 14
Pima 52, Tucson Santa Rita 0
Poston Butte 34, Tucson Canyon del Oro 27
Prescott 56, Phoenix Washington 18
Pusch Ridge Christian 53, Sahuarita 13
Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 65, Tucson Catalina Magnet 0
Red Mesa 58, Sanders Valley 22
Safford 42, Douglas 0
San Manuel 48, Elfrida Valley 0
Scottsdale Chaparral 63, Higley 28
Scottsdale Coronado 48, Phoenix Cortez 0
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 41, Phoenix Arcadia 6
Scottsdale Prep 48, Trivium Prep 14
Sells Baboquivari 74, Cibecue 0
Sequoia Pathway 30, Bisbee 22
Shadow Ridge 37, Mesa Westwood 19
Show Low 63, Ganado 0
Snowflake 41, Lakeside Blue Ridge 0
St John Paul II 54, Glendale North Pointe 0
St. Johns 55, Arete-Mesa Prep 7
Tanque Verde 54, Tombstone 6
Tempe Prep 40, Kearny Ray 14
Thatcher 45, Tucson Sabino 28
Tucson Arizona IRHS 13, Campo Verde 7
Tucson Flowing Wells 37, Tucson Empire 21
Tucson Sunnyside 35, Paradise Valley 7
Valley Vista 14, Willow Canyon 0
Walden Grove 56, Rio Rico 0
Wellton Antelope 36, Glendale Prep 34
Wickenburg 67, Paradise Honors 22
Willcox 36, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 6
Williams 68, Mayer 0
Winkelman Hayden 44, Cicero Preparatory Academy 0
Winslow 48, Fort Defiance Window Rock 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glendale Independence vs. Phoenix Moon Valley, ccd.
Globe vs. Rock Point, ccd.
Goodyear Estrella Foothills vs. Yuma, ccd.
Highland Prep vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.
Keams Canyon Hopi vs. Many Farms, ccd.
Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Phoenix Greenway, ccd.
Salome vs. Mountainside, ccd.
San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. vs. Parker, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments