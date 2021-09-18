Other Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 42, Tumwater 35
Battle Ground 42, Prairie 7
Cascade (Everett) 40, Mountlake Terrace 14
Darrington 60, Muckleshoot Tribal School 22
Lake Stevens 20, O'Dea 3
Moscow, Idaho 47, Pullman 7
Mountain View 51, Wenatchee 14
Olympic 28, Bainbridge 24
Shelton 33, Centralia 6
Washougal 41, Woodland 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Valley (Spokane) vs. West Valley (Spokane), ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
