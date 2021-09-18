Other Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Beaver 28, Delta 13

Bingham 27, Herriman 10

Bountiful 20, Bonneville 14

Box Elder 42, Viewmont 21

Brighton 14, Skyline 7

Cedar Valley 36, Timpanogos 35

Corner Canyon 51, American Fork 22

Crimson Cliffs 20, Cyprus 6

Davis 26, Syracuse 20

Desert Hills 40, Dixie 24

Duchesne 55, Monticello 6

East 38, Olympus 14

Farmington 27, Layton 20

Granger 41, Taylorsville 10

Grantsville 41, Ben Lomond 7

Green Canyon 21, Mountain Crest 14

Juab 41, Canyon View 14

Kanab 14, Enterprise 7

Layton Christian Academy 54, Rich County 0

Lehi 31, Fremont 17

Logan 46, Bear River 42

Lone Peak 52, Pleasant Grove 7

Manti 43, Carbon 21

Milford 18, North Sevier 15

Millard 46, Grand County 7

Morgan 41, Juan Diego Catholic 28

Mountain Ridge 42, Copper Hills 0

Mountain View 49, Hillcrest 7

Murray 28, Cottonwood 19

Northridge 19, Woods Cross 14

Orem 42, Jordan 7

Park City 41, Highland 6

Parowan 32, Gunnison Valley 20

Pine View 62, Cedar City 29

Providence Hall 62, Judge Memorial 0

Richfield 15, North Sanpete 14

Ridgeline 35, Sky View 10

San Juan Blanding 56, South Sevier 3

Skyridge 44, Westlake 2

Snow Canyon 35, Hurricane 13

South Summit 42, Emery 27

Spanish Fork 28, Salem Hills 0

Springville 34, Provo 14

Stansbury 29, Tooele 14

Summit Academy 48, American Leadership 0

Timpview 62, Alta 21

Uintah 28, Payson 20

Union 37, Ogden 20

Wasatch 54, Maple Mountain 16

Weber 63, Clearfield 27

West 30, Hunter 14

West Jordan 20, Riverton 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

