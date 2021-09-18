Other Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Beaver 28, Delta 13
Bingham 27, Herriman 10
Bountiful 20, Bonneville 14
Box Elder 42, Viewmont 21
Brighton 14, Skyline 7
Cedar Valley 36, Timpanogos 35
Corner Canyon 51, American Fork 22
Crimson Cliffs 20, Cyprus 6
Davis 26, Syracuse 20
Desert Hills 40, Dixie 24
Duchesne 55, Monticello 6
East 38, Olympus 14
Farmington 27, Layton 20
Granger 41, Taylorsville 10
Grantsville 41, Ben Lomond 7
Green Canyon 21, Mountain Crest 14
Juab 41, Canyon View 14
Kanab 14, Enterprise 7
Layton Christian Academy 54, Rich County 0
Lehi 31, Fremont 17
Logan 46, Bear River 42
Lone Peak 52, Pleasant Grove 7
Manti 43, Carbon 21
Milford 18, North Sevier 15
Millard 46, Grand County 7
Morgan 41, Juan Diego Catholic 28
Mountain Ridge 42, Copper Hills 0
Mountain View 49, Hillcrest 7
Murray 28, Cottonwood 19
Northridge 19, Woods Cross 14
Orem 42, Jordan 7
Park City 41, Highland 6
Parowan 32, Gunnison Valley 20
Pine View 62, Cedar City 29
Providence Hall 62, Judge Memorial 0
Richfield 15, North Sanpete 14
Ridgeline 35, Sky View 10
San Juan Blanding 56, South Sevier 3
Skyridge 44, Westlake 2
Snow Canyon 35, Hurricane 13
South Summit 42, Emery 27
Spanish Fork 28, Salem Hills 0
Springville 34, Provo 14
Stansbury 29, Tooele 14
Summit Academy 48, American Leadership 0
Timpview 62, Alta 21
Uintah 28, Payson 20
Union 37, Ogden 20
Wasatch 54, Maple Mountain 16
Weber 63, Clearfield 27
West 30, Hunter 14
West Jordan 20, Riverton 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
