Other Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcoa def. Pigeon Forge, forfeit

Anderson County 31, South Doyle 28

Bradley Central 28, Knoxville Hardin Valley 0

Chattanooga Christian 47, Notre Dame 3

Cleveland 27, Farragut 24

Dobyns-Bennett 28, West Ridge 14

Dyersburg 48, Bolivar Central 0

Gatlinburg-Pittman 49, Union County 6

Greeneville 63, Volunteer 7

Hampton 48, Happy Valley 0

Harriman 45, Sunbright 0

Huntingdon 54, Houston County 0

Jackson South Side 41, Liberty Magnet 0

Jefferson County 28, Morristown East 12

Kingston 17, Sweetwater 9

Knoxville Central 51, Heritage 0

Knoxville Halls 63, Cocke County 6

Knoxville West 20, Sevier County 19

Maryville 42, Bearden 6

McCallie 44, Knoxville Catholic 7

Meigs County 41, Tellico Plains 0

Morristown West 34, Daniel Boone 28

Murphy, N.C. 63, Cherokee 23

Oak Ridge 36, Lenoir City 0

Oakhaven 36, Manassas 0

Peabody 42, Greenfield 12

Powell 30, Clinton 0

Science Hill 55, William Blount 27

Seymour 42, Sullivan East 7

Silverdale Baptist Academy 33, Boyd Buchanan 29

South Greene 45, Cumberland Gap 6

White House 36, Waverly Central 34

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

