Other Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Auburn 27, Douglas County West 6

Cody-Kilgore 60, Stuart 14

Columbus Lakeview 49, Lincoln Christian 8

Franklin 48, Elba 0

Gibbon 28, Bridgeport 20

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. David City, forfeit

Hay Springs 56, South Platte 0

Kenesaw 68, Giltner 12

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55, Elkhorn Valley 8

Lutheran High Northeast 44, Wakefield 40

McCool Junction 75, Santee 21

Minden 62, Hershey 7

Parkview Christian 54, Pawnee City 36

Perkins County 89, Bayard 48

Riverside 53, Central Valley 18

Sandhills Valley 28, South Loup 16

Spalding Academy 62, Deshler 14

St. Edward 50, Meridian 24

Sutherland def. Kimball, forfeit

Winnebago 48, Todd County, S.D. 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

