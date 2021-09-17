Other Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 56, Heritage 0

Alexandria 28, Elwood 14

Bloomington South 20, Terre Haute South 0

Brownsburg 39, Fishers 21

Brownstown 43, N. Harrison 12

Carmel 44, Lawrence North 14

Cass 26, Northwestern 20

Castle 37, Vincennes 7

Center Grove 53, Indpls N. Central 7

Centerville 69, Tri 6

Central Noble 56, Fremont 13

Charlestown 37, Providence 21

Churubusco 35, Prairie Hts. 0

Columbia City 51, DeKalb 28

Concord 21, Goshen 12

Danville 14, Tri-West 7

Decatur Central 41, Mooresville 27

Delphi 34, Tri-Central 6

Eastbrook 45, Frankton 0

Eastern (Greentown) 33, Carroll (Flora) 13

Fountain Central 42, Attica 13

Franklin Central 30, Avon 23

Ft. Wayne Luers 55, Ft. Wayne North 9

Ft. Wayne Northrop 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14

Ft. Wayne Snider 17, Homestead 14

Gibson Southern 63, Southridge 9

Greencastle 47, Parke Heritage 42

Heritage Christian 20, Indpls Scecina 14

Huntington North 34, Bellmont 17

Indpls Brebeuf 41, Culver Academy 13

Indpls Cathedral 37, Columbus North 13

Indpls Chatard 62, Southport 17

Indpls Lutheran 55, Cascade 0

Indpls Roncalli 45, Guerin Catholic 21

Jasper 31, Ev. Mater Dei 13

Jennings Co. 10, Madison 6

LaVille 49, Caston 14

Lafayette Harrison 42, Anderson 14

Lafayette Jeff 34, Kokomo 14

Lapel 34, N. Decatur 20

Lawrenceburg 41, Franklin Co. 0

Lebanon 47, Frankfort 6

Leo 40, E. Noble 32

Logansport 21, McCutcheon 6

Madison-Grant 35, Blackford 6

Mattawan, Mich. def. S. Bend Riley, forfeit

Milan 39, Hamilton New Miami, Ohio 6

Mishawaka 42, Plymouth 0

Mishawaka Marian 35, S. Bend Adams 3

Mississinewa 49, Oak Hill 21

Monroe Central 23, S. Adams 0

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Delta 31

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 48, Forest Park 7

N. Daviess 72, Rock Creek Academy 0

N. Knox 39, N. Central (Farmersburg) 6

N. Putnam 35, Cloverdale 13

N. Vermillion 47, Riverton Parke 16

New Albany 42, Columbus East 38

New Palestine 38, Pendleton Hts. 3

New Prairie 35, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0

NorthWood 44, Wawasee 14

Norwell 35, New Haven 18

Osceola Grace 15, S. Central (Union Mills) 12

Owen Valley 24, Northview 14

Paoli 50, W. Washington 22

Penn 31, Elkhart 3

Peru 48, Maconaquah 20

Pike Central 24, Washington 12

Plainfield 31, Greenwood 28

S. Bend Washington 35, S. Bend Clay 0

S. Putnam 21, Eastern Hancock 7

Salem 48, Clarksville 13

Shenandoah 42, Wes-Del 0

Sheridan 50, Clinton Prairie 12

Southmont 41, Crawfordsville 14

Southwood 47, Wabash 0

Sullivan 45, S. Vermillion 33

Switzerland Co. 22, Oldenburg 6

Tippecanoe Valley 26, N. Judson 10

Tipton 42, Lafayette Catholic 28

Traders Point Christian 40, Frontier 0

Triton 35, Culver 24

Triton Central 27, Indian Creek 9

Twin Lakes 46, Benton Central 8

W. Lafayette 56, Rensselaer 0

W. Noble 13, Fairfield 6

Warsaw 36, Northridge 3

Western 35, Hamilton Hts. 20

Western Boone 55, N. Montgomery 6

Westfield 34, Hamilton Southeastern 21

Whiteland 45, Indpls Perry Meridian 6

Winchester 32, Union Co. 19

Woodlan 54, Southern Wells 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

