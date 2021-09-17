Other Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexander 28, Paulding County 13

Appling County 39, Bradwell Institute 6

Armuchee 24, Southeast Whitfield 14

Augusta Christian 33, Heathwood Hall, S.C. 27

Augusta Prep 55, Lake Oconee 14

Berrien 57, Atkinson County 6

Bethlehem Christian Academy 35, Southwest Georgia Academy 14

Brooks County 43, Mitchell County 0

Calhoun 56, Woodstock 16

Cambridge 7, Creekview 0

Carrollton 56, Dalton 15

Cartersville 24, Cherokee 14

Carver-Atlanta 54, Redan 6

Cedar Grove 47, Greater Atlanta Christian 0

Cedartown 42, Heard County 0

Chamblee 51, Woodland Cartersville 20

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Fla. 7, Buford 0

Charlton County 28, Tiftarea 14

Coffee 42, Glynn Academy 0

Colquitt County 55, Heritage-Conyers 0

Darlington 28, Heritage-Catoosa 7

Dutchtown 16, Union Grove 7

East Forsyth 27, Riverside Military Academy 6

East Jackson 56, East Hall 27

Effingham County 27, Howard 6

Fellowship Christian School 35, North Cobb Christian 14

Hillgrove 34, Westside-Macon 8

Hughes 55, MLK Jr. 0

Jeff Davis 34, Long County 12

Jefferson County 50, Butler 6

John Paul II, S.C. 40, Memorial Day 6

LaFayette 21, Murray County 12

LaGrange 48, Kendrick 6

Lanier County 48, Baconton 14

Lee County 64, Lithia Springs 14

Loganville 35, Greenbrier 34

Luella 41, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 8

Macon County 51, Central-Talbotton 0

Madison County 22, Druid Hills 21

Metter 56, Portal 0

Mount Vernon 35, Athens Christian 14

North Cobb 42, Etowah 0

Notre Dame Academy 39, Cross Keys 0

Peach County 35, Mary Persons 13

Pepperell 24, Temple 20

Pickens 45, Union County 7

Pierce County 33, Clinch County 13

Pope 41, South Cobb 20

Putnam County 19, Westside-Augusta 7

Rabun County 63, Saluda, S.C. 7

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 37, Arden Christ School, N.C. 13

Roswell 41, Campbell 21

Savannah 12, Groves 7

South Atlanta 34, Lovett 33

Southern Prep, Ala. 35, Stewart County 6

St. John's Christian Academy, S.C. 27, Bethesda Academy 8

Statesboro 23, Liberty County 6

Stratford 34, Mt. Paran Christian 7

Swainsboro 39, Dublin 7

Tattnall County 59, Bacon County 10

Tift County 16, Irwin County 14

Trion 49, Cedar Bluff, Ala. 0

Unity Christian 66, Praise 6

Walker 55, Community Christian 18

Walnut Grove 16, Jackson County 14

Warner Robins 49, Houston County 9

Wilcox County 42, Telfair County 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allatoona vs. Osborne, ccd.

Grady vs. Northview, ccd.

Hillgrove vs. Morrow, ccd.

Monroe Area vs. Clarkston, ccd.

Pace Academy vs. McNair, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

