Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander 28, Paulding County 13
Appling County 39, Bradwell Institute 6
Armuchee 24, Southeast Whitfield 14
Augusta Christian 33, Heathwood Hall, S.C. 27
Augusta Prep 55, Lake Oconee 14
Berrien 57, Atkinson County 6
Bethlehem Christian Academy 35, Southwest Georgia Academy 14
Brooks County 43, Mitchell County 0
Calhoun 56, Woodstock 16
Cambridge 7, Creekview 0
Carrollton 56, Dalton 15
Cartersville 24, Cherokee 14
Carver-Atlanta 54, Redan 6
Cedar Grove 47, Greater Atlanta Christian 0
Cedartown 42, Heard County 0
Chamblee 51, Woodland Cartersville 20
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Fla. 7, Buford 0
Charlton County 28, Tiftarea 14
Coffee 42, Glynn Academy 0
Colquitt County 55, Heritage-Conyers 0
Darlington 28, Heritage-Catoosa 7
Dutchtown 16, Union Grove 7
East Forsyth 27, Riverside Military Academy 6
East Jackson 56, East Hall 27
Effingham County 27, Howard 6
Fellowship Christian School 35, North Cobb Christian 14
Hillgrove 34, Westside-Macon 8
Hughes 55, MLK Jr. 0
Jeff Davis 34, Long County 12
Jefferson County 50, Butler 6
John Paul II, S.C. 40, Memorial Day 6
LaFayette 21, Murray County 12
LaGrange 48, Kendrick 6
Lanier County 48, Baconton 14
Lee County 64, Lithia Springs 14
Loganville 35, Greenbrier 34
Luella 41, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 8
Macon County 51, Central-Talbotton 0
Madison County 22, Druid Hills 21
Metter 56, Portal 0
Mount Vernon 35, Athens Christian 14
North Cobb 42, Etowah 0
Notre Dame Academy 39, Cross Keys 0
Peach County 35, Mary Persons 13
Pepperell 24, Temple 20
Pickens 45, Union County 7
Pierce County 33, Clinch County 13
Pope 41, South Cobb 20
Putnam County 19, Westside-Augusta 7
Rabun County 63, Saluda, S.C. 7
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 37, Arden Christ School, N.C. 13
Roswell 41, Campbell 21
Savannah 12, Groves 7
South Atlanta 34, Lovett 33
Southern Prep, Ala. 35, Stewart County 6
St. John's Christian Academy, S.C. 27, Bethesda Academy 8
Statesboro 23, Liberty County 6
Stratford 34, Mt. Paran Christian 7
Swainsboro 39, Dublin 7
Tattnall County 59, Bacon County 10
Tift County 16, Irwin County 14
Trion 49, Cedar Bluff, Ala. 0
Unity Christian 66, Praise 6
Walker 55, Community Christian 18
Walnut Grove 16, Jackson County 14
Warner Robins 49, Houston County 9
Wilcox County 42, Telfair County 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allatoona vs. Osborne, ccd.
Grady vs. Northview, ccd.
Hillgrove vs. Morrow, ccd.
Monroe Area vs. Clarkston, ccd.
Pace Academy vs. McNair, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
