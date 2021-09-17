Other Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 36, Michigan Center 35
Allen Park 34, Lincoln Park 20
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 14, Gabriel Richard Catholic 7
Ann Arbor Huron 31, Bedford 30
Armada 34, Richmond 10
AuGres-Sims 48, Hillman 24
Bad Axe 27, Sandusky 6
Battle Creek Harper Creek 29, Battle Creek Pennfield 13
Bay City Western 40, Saginaw Heritage 19
Beal City 48, Lake City 8
Belding 57, Grandville Calvin Christian 13
Belleville 58, Livonia Stevenson 0
Berkley def. Ferndale, forfeit
Berrien Springs 46, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 13
Big Rapids 25, Stanton Central Montcalm 21
Birch Run 41, Alma 0
Birmingham Groves 21, Birmingham Seaholm 14
Bloomfield Hills 38, Auburn Hills Avondale 6
Boyne City 50, Harbor Springs 0
Breckenridge 42, Coleman 6
Bridgman 45, Mendon 0
Brownstown Woodhaven 44, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Burr Oak 60, Waldron 34
Burton Atherton 40, Mayville 38
Byron Center 28, East Grand Rapids 20
Cadillac 37, Alpena 6
Caledonia 35, East Kentwood 9
Calumet def. West Iron County, forfeit
Canton 55, Northville 27
Carson City-Crystal def. Wyoming Lee, forfeit
Cass City 27, Vassar 18
Cassopolis 40, Hartford 0
Cedar Springs 38, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 0
Chelsea def. Pinckney, forfeit
Clare 56, Shepherd 6
Clarkston 56, Southfield A&T 27
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 42, Allen Park Cabrini 12
Climax-Scotts 52, Camden-Frontier 6
Coldwater 45, Jackson Northwest 6
Colon 54, Bellevue 0
Concord 60, Vermontville Maple Valley 18
Constantine 32, Indpls Ritter, Ind. 19
Constantine 32, Schoolcraft 19
Coopersville 7, Holland Christian 3
Croswell-Lexington def. Imlay City, forfeit
DeWitt 51, Holt 28
Dearborn 55, Westland John Glenn 13
Dearborn Divine Child 42, Southgate Anderson 0
Dearborn Fordson 42, Livonia Franklin 38
Deckerville 52, Merritt Academy 8
Detroit Catholic Central 28, Detroit U-D Jesuit 14
Detroit Cody 38, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 6
Detroit Community 50, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 0
Detroit East English def. Detroit Western Intl, forfeit
Detroit King 47, Detroit Mumford 0
Detroit Osborn def. Detroit Collegiate Prep, forfeit
Detroit Voyageur 18, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 7
Durand 40, Mount Morris 21
East Jordan 8, St. Ignace LaSalle 0
East Lansing 20, Portage Central 15
Edon, Ohio 52, Whiteford 32
Edwardsburg 49, Vicksburg 0
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 35, Caro 9
Erie-Mason def. Adrian Madison, forfeit
Evart 54, Manton 20
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 35, Utica Ford 0
Fennville 46, Gobles 16
Fenton 41, Swartz Creek 27
Flint Kearsley 21, Flushing 14
Fowler 36, Dansville 13
Frankenmuth 54, Bay City John Glenn 0
Frankfort 22, Oscoda 14
Freedom, Wis. 28, Menominee 7
Freeland 43, Essexville Garber 14
Gaylord 10, Petoskey 7
Gaylord St. Mary 48, Bellaire 6
Genesee 64, Caseville 14
Gibraltar Carlson 28, Trenton 27
Gladstone 30, Escanaba 15
Gladwin 58, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 18
Goodrich 48, Owosso 13
Grand Blanc 43, Davison 7
Grand Haven 28, Holland West Ottawa 7
Grand Ledge 54, Lansing Everett 12
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 28, Grand Rapids South Christian 6
Grand Rapids Christian 49, Greenville 19
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 30, Lowell 7
Grand Rapids Northview 35, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 31
Grand Rapids West Catholic 50, Hamilton 14
Grayling def. Kalkaska, forfeit
Hanover-Horton 22, Grass Lake 7
Harper Woods 38, Pontiac ND 30
Harrison 46, Pinconning 0
Hartland 14, Salem 0
Haslett 21, Mason 8
Hastings 34, Parma Western 18
Hemlock 48, St. Louis 12
Holland 52, Wyoming 49
Holton 36, White Cloud 20
Homer 72, Quincy 30
Hopkins 42, Kelloggsville 38
Howard City Tri-County 40, Grant 14
Howell 58, Plymouth 0
Hudson 36, Hillsdale 0
Hudsonville 23, Jenison 22
Hudsonville Unity Christian 46, Allendale 7
Ida 26, Clinton 20
Indian River-Inland Lakes 44, Lincoln-Alcona 26
Ionia 48, Charlotte 26
Iron Mountain 42, L'Anse 0
Ithaca 43, Saginaw Nouvel 8
Jackson 65, Ypsilanti 31
Jackson Lumen Christi 27, Marshall 20
Jonesville 50, Bronson 0
Kalamazoo Hackett 18, Benton Harbor 14
Kingsley 48, Benzie Central 7
Kingston 36, Flint International 8
L'Anse Creuse 35, Sterling Heights 14
Laingsburg 21, Saranac 19
Lake Fenton 32, Corunna 13
Lake Odessa Lakewood 31, Perry 0
Lakeview 49, Hesperia 8
Lansing Catholic 49, Eaton Rapids 0
Lansing Eastern 20, St. Johns 18
Lansing Waverly 62, Okemos 0
Lapeer 56, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 25
Lawton 52, Allegan 7
Lenawee Christian 56, Athens 0
Livonia Churchill 49, Wayne Memorial 8
Livonia Clarenceville 37, Macomb Lutheran North 30
Lutheran Westland 32, Whitmore Lake 28
Macomb Dakota 27, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 23
Mancelona 66, Johannesburg-Lewiston 42
Manchester 35, East Jackson 7
Marcellus 46, Bloomingdale 16
Marine City 41, Warren Fitzgerald 12
Marion 44, Mesick 29
Marlette 66, Brown City 22
Marquette 55, Kingsford 34
Martin 48, Blanchard Montabella 6
Marysville 46, Hazel Park 22
Mattawan def. S. Bend Riley, Ind., forfeit
Melvindale 22, Garden City 8
Memphis 26, Capac 18
Merrill 36, Webberville 8
Midland 35, Bay City Central 9
Milford 28, Walled Lake Central 17
Millington 21, Standish-Sterling 8
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 21, Milan 15
Montague 33, Oakridge High School 7
Montrose 35, Chesaning 0
Morrice 59, Lawrence 6
Mount Pleasant 33, Midland Dow 10
Munising 30, Newberry 12
Muskegon 58, Grand Rapids Union 0
Muskegon Catholic Central 37, Ludington 0
Muskegon Heights 34, Manistee 28
Muskegon Mona Shores 47, Zeeland West 12
Negaunee 55, Manistique 8
New Boston Huron 41, Monroe Jefferson 25
New Lothrop 63, Byron 13
Newaygo 45, Fremont 28
Niles 22, Three Rivers 16
North Branch 35, Yale 14
North Muskegon 37, Hart 0
Norway 40, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 0
Novi 28, Brighton 16
Oak Park 30, North Farmington 24
Olivet 42, Leslie 7
Onsted 13, Brooklyn Columbia Central 2
Ontonagon 54, North Dickinson 14
Ortonville Brandon 55, Clio 0
Otsego 14, Dowagiac Union 0
Ovid-Elsie 56, Otisville Lakeville 0
Oxford 51, Lake Orion 27
Parchment 50, Saugatuck 43
Paw Paw 57, Sturgis 32
Pellston 44, Central Lake 40
Petersburg Summerfield 38, Pittsford 0
Pewamo-Westphalia 54, Potterville 0
Pickford 44, Engadine 6
Plainwell 33, Richland Gull Lake 14
Port Huron 31, Fraser 14
Port Huron Northern 7, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 0
Portage Northern 35, Stevensville Lakeshore 28
Portland 35, Lansing Sexton 26
Rapid River 55, Carney-Nadeau 6
Redford Union 28, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 20
Reed City 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 7
Reese 36, Unionville-Sebewaing 16
Riverview 34, Flat Rock 0
Rochester Adams 49, Rochester 10
Rockford 53, Grandville 46, 2OT
Romeo 17, Grosse Pointe South 8
Romulus def. Dearborn Heights Annapolis, forfeit
Roseville 43, Grosse Pointe North 9
Rudyard 62, Brimley 6
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 58, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 3
Saginaw Swan Valley 56, Bridgeport 20
Saline 34, Monroe 7
Sand Creek 62, Niles Brandywine 34
Sault Ste Marie 49, Cheboygan 21
South Haven 36, Buchanan 26
South Lyon 31, Detroit Country Day 7
Sparta def. Muskegon Orchard View, forfeit
Spring Lake 35, Fruitport 32
Springport 25, Napoleon 6
St. Joseph 29, Kalamazoo Central 13
Sterling Heights Stevenson 42, Utica Eisenhower 14
Stockbridge 68, Pontiac 40
Suttons Bay 50, Brethren 16
Tecumseh 27, Adrian 12
Traverse City Central 42, Traverse City West 14
Traverse City St. Francis 63, Maple City Glen Lake 0
Troy 17, Farmington 7
Troy Athens 43, Royal Oak 35
Ubly 50, Harbor Beach 33
Union City 26, Reading 20, OT
Utica 41, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 7
Vestaburg 64, Fulton-Middleton 42
Walled Lake Western 21, South Lyon East 14
Warren De La Salle 21, Birmingham Brother Rice 16
Warren Michigan Collegiate def. Mount Clemens, forfeit
Warren Mott 30, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 27
West Bloomfield 24, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 10
Westwood 42, Ishpeming 0
White Lake Lakeland 35, Waterford Mott 28
White Pigeon 48, Comstock 12
Whitehall 68, Shelby 0
Zeeland East 17, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments