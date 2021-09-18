Other Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Spokane
Winterhawks 3, Chiefs 0
First Period
1. Portland, Fromm-Delorme 2 (Smythe) 8:18 (pp).
Penalties — Gudelj Spo (holding) 0:00; Reller Spo (delay of game) 0:00; Gizowski Spo (slashing) 9:55; Sotas Por (cross checking) 9:55; Crampton Spo (kneeing) 11:46; Reller Spo (cross checking) 16:08; Reller Spo (roughing) 19:06.
Second Period
2. Portland, Nguyen 3 (unassisted) 3:42.
Penalties — Kovgoreniya Spo (checking to the head major, misconduct) 4:11; Nguyen Por (cross checking) 1:33; Tallman Por (slashing) 19:53.
Third Period
3. Portland, Mori 1 (Smythe) 5:47.
Penalties — Gizowski Spo (roughing) 8:14; Tallman Por (interference) 8:14; Atchison Spo (cross checking) 9:18; Swetlikoff Spo (slashing) 13:37; Nolan Por (slashing) 13:57; Sotheran Por (cross checking) 18:13.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ), Gordon (0:00 third, 6 shots, 6 saves). Spokane: Beaupit (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 1-8; Spokane: 0-4.
Referees — Jarrod Boman, Anthony Guzzo. Linesmen — Kris Delaney.
Attendance — 00 at Spokane.
